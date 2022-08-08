ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
davisvanguard.org

Alleged Knife Assault in Trailer Leads to Preliminary

WOODLAND, CA – In a preliminary hearing for Grady Keith Owings Monday in Yolo County Superior Court, he was charged with threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, assault likely to produce great bodily injury and multiple enhancements in an alleged attack on his roommate’s boyfriend. “Like I...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davis, CA
County
Yolo County, CA
Davis, CA
Crime & Safety
Yolo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
davisvanguard.org

Questions Arise about In-Custody Death at El Dorado County Jail

Placerville, CA – An incarcerated man with epilepsy, in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office, died at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office. Dustin Heier, 40, was arrested while...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

A Vigilant Community Member for the Win!

Story Published By: Elk Grove Police Dept. Facebook Page:. “Little after midnight on Wednesday in the area of Dino Drive, a vigilant community member, who was working in the area, saw someone under a parked vehicle cutting the catalytic converter. After successfully cutting the converter, the subject was seen walking away with the stolen converter.
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Defense Attorneys#Police Misconduct
crimevoice.com

Pair reportedly caught with three pounds of marijuana

Originally published as a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. Yesterday evening, one of our deputies did a traffic stop at the 800 block of Oro Avenue in Stockton on a vehicle for not having a license plate. As he approached the car, he noticed three large bags...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hit-and-run driver sought in death of East Sacramento pedestrian

SACRAMENTO - Authorities are searching for a driver who hit and killed a driver, then drove off earlier this month. On August 6 just after 10 p.m., a 56-year-old woman was crossing Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, when she was hit by a maroon or brown 2007-08 Honda Element SC, the CHP says. The driver then drove away from the scene. The left front corner of the vehicle was likely damaged in the crash, investigators say. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the East Sacramento CHP office at (916) 464-1450. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
vallejosun.com

Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
VALLEJO, CA
KCRA.com

Family identifies woman killed in Orangevale hit-and-run crash as loving mother, grandmother

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Family members have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orangevale over the weekend as 56-year-old Cynthia Wright of Citrus Heights. The California Highway Patrol said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, "struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside of the crosswalk."
ORANGEVALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove man, 21, killed in rollover crash; DUI suspected

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Investigators believe DUI was a factor in a crash that left an Elk Grove man dead and his passenger with major injuries early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sheldon Lake Drive and Grant Line Road for a rollover crash. Officers found that a car was apparently speeding down Sunrise Boulevard when it failed to negotiate the curve – sending it down a drainage ditch. The car overturned several times, crashing into a wood fence and a parked car, before it finally came to a rest in a vacant lot. Officers say the passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Elk Grove, was ejected in the crash and suffered major injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, CHP says. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Elk Grove, was pinned and had to be extricated by firefighters. CHP says he was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, CHP says. The name of the driver killed has not been released. 
ELK GROVE, CA
AOL Corp

Man shot and killed Friday night in Rancho Cordova. His girlfriend made emergency call

A man was shot and killed Friday night in a residential area of Rancho Cordova. The suspect remains at large. Rancho Cordova police responded about 11:21 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way after receiving a call from a woman reporting that her boyfriend had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and administered medical care. He died at a hospital.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Highway 113 crash ends with one women dead, says Woodland CHP

WOODLAND -- A woman was killed on Highway 113 Tuesday afternoon in a crash.According to the Woodland California Highway Patrol, the woman walked onto State Route 113 just north of W Covell Blvd.At some point, she was struck by what is described as a small sedan.The driver and the passenger of the vehicle had no injuries and stayed on the scene to speak with the police.
WOODLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy