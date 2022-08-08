Read full article on original website
davisvanguard.org
Judge Tells Accused to Be ‘Choirboy’ in Addiction Battle, Stalking Charge
WOODLAND, CA – In Yolo County Superior Court Tuesday morning, in a motion to revoke bail hearing, two major problems were to be considered—the accused’s trouble with drug use and, as Judge David Rosenberg called it, the “drumbeat” of contact with his ex-spouse, both violations of his probation.
KCRA.com
DA, Tracy police fight against the parole of man convicted of child torture
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A man convicted for the torture and imprisonment of a teenage boy in Tracy could soon be released after serving just a fraction of his life sentence. Anthony Waiters was granted parole in March, but the decision is not final and the San Joaquin...
Placer County D.A. questions early release of inmate recently charged with murder
Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire wants answers after the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation granted early release to an inmate who was arrested again last month in the murder of a Sacramento woman.
davisvanguard.org
Alleged Knife Assault in Trailer Leads to Preliminary
WOODLAND, CA – In a preliminary hearing for Grady Keith Owings Monday in Yolo County Superior Court, he was charged with threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, assault likely to produce great bodily injury and multiple enhancements in an alleged attack on his roommate’s boyfriend. “Like I...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville woman charged in crash that sent boy to hospital to go to trial
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The woman suspect in a hit-and-run crash that sent a 5-year-old to the hospital in March was in court again on Tuesday. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Banessa Santana admitted there is sufficient evidence to hold her over for trial. At the end of April, she...
police1.com
Jury rejects claim against Calif. police after wrong-way driver on meth died during arrest
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento jury on Thursday rejected claims that Elk Grove police were responsible for the 2016 death of motorist Daniel Landeros, finding that officers had not used excessive or unreasonable force when they handcuffed him and held him to the ground after he was involved in a traffic crash while on methamphetamine.
davisvanguard.org
Questions Arise about In-Custody Death at El Dorado County Jail
Placerville, CA – An incarcerated man with epilepsy, in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office, died at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office. Dustin Heier, 40, was arrested while...
crimevoice.com
A Vigilant Community Member for the Win!
Story Published By: Elk Grove Police Dept. Facebook Page:. “Little after midnight on Wednesday in the area of Dino Drive, a vigilant community member, who was working in the area, saw someone under a parked vehicle cutting the catalytic converter. After successfully cutting the converter, the subject was seen walking away with the stolen converter.
Man sentenced for molesting children inside foster home, day care
(KTXL) — A judge sentenced a man to 34 years in prison on Monday after being convicted of nine counts of child sexual assault in April, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Jared Belmares is the second person to be sentenced to prison after being convicted of molesting children of a daycare that […]
crimevoice.com
Pair reportedly caught with three pounds of marijuana
Originally published as a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. Yesterday evening, one of our deputies did a traffic stop at the 800 block of Oro Avenue in Stockton on a vehicle for not having a license plate. As he approached the car, he noticed three large bags...
Hit-and-run driver sought in death of East Sacramento pedestrian
SACRAMENTO - Authorities are searching for a driver who hit and killed a driver, then drove off earlier this month. On August 6 just after 10 p.m., a 56-year-old woman was crossing Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, when she was hit by a maroon or brown 2007-08 Honda Element SC, the CHP says. The driver then drove away from the scene. The left front corner of the vehicle was likely damaged in the crash, investigators say. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the East Sacramento CHP office at (916) 464-1450.
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
vallejosun.com
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified
VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
KCRA.com
Family identifies woman killed in Orangevale hit-and-run crash as loving mother, grandmother
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Family members have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orangevale over the weekend as 56-year-old Cynthia Wright of Citrus Heights. The California Highway Patrol said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, "struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside of the crosswalk."
Elk Grove man, 21, killed in rollover crash; DUI suspected
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Investigators believe DUI was a factor in a crash that left an Elk Grove man dead and his passenger with major injuries early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sheldon Lake Drive and Grant Line Road for a rollover crash. Officers found that a car was apparently speeding down Sunrise Boulevard when it failed to negotiate the curve – sending it down a drainage ditch. The car overturned several times, crashing into a wood fence and a parked car, before it finally came to a rest in a vacant lot. Officers say the passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Elk Grove, was ejected in the crash and suffered major injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, CHP says. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Elk Grove, was pinned and had to be extricated by firefighters. CHP says he was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, CHP says. The name of the driver killed has not been released.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Overdose death of 15-year-old believed to be “fentanyl related” by investigators
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 15-year-old died from a drug overdose last month and investigators believe it was related to fentanyl, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said the teenager died on June 21 and that investigators are looking into her activity in the days leading up to...
KCRA.com
Family of 20-year-old killed in Rancho Cordova party shooting reacts: 'He was just so sweet'
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A family is demanding justice after 20-year-old Corey Shearer was shot and killed at a house party in Rancho Cordova on Friday night. Rancho Cordova police responded after getting a 911 call at about 11:21 p.m. on Friday about a shooting at a house on Ramsgate Way near Mather Field Road.
AOL Corp
Man shot and killed Friday night in Rancho Cordova. His girlfriend made emergency call
A man was shot and killed Friday night in a residential area of Rancho Cordova. The suspect remains at large. Rancho Cordova police responded about 11:21 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way after receiving a call from a woman reporting that her boyfriend had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and administered medical care. He died at a hospital.
Highway 113 crash ends with one women dead, says Woodland CHP
WOODLAND -- A woman was killed on Highway 113 Tuesday afternoon in a crash.According to the Woodland California Highway Patrol, the woman walked onto State Route 113 just north of W Covell Blvd.At some point, she was struck by what is described as a small sedan.The driver and the passenger of the vehicle had no injuries and stayed on the scene to speak with the police.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Placer Co. teen missing, child hurt in hit-and-run crash, senate passes inflation reduction act
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
