Ouabache Trails Park Still Without Power
Knox County’s Ouabache Trails Park is still without power, and will likely be that way for the near future. That word from County Parks Board member Cathy Lane. In comments before the Knox County Council, Lane said the group is meeting with Duke Energy to discuss the issue on Monday. Lane and other Parks Board members are seeking answers to restore the power to the park area.
Work Back Underway on Main Street Project
Work is back underway on the Main Street project, now that an delay in electrical work is cleared up. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the general utility work on Main Street phases 2 and 3 is back underway. At this point, the completion of Main Street phases 2 and 3...
Lilly Scholarship Applications Available in Knox, Daviess Counties
The Knox and Daviess County Community Foundations are seeking applications for the 2023 Lilly Scholarship. The scholarship is a four-year full ride, covering tuition, fees, and up to 900 dollars a year for books and equipment. As in previous years, one scholarship each will be given in Knox and Daviess...
Two More Firemen Fill Open Spots on Vincennes Fire Department
Two firemen were sworn in yesterday to fill spots on the Vincennes Fire Department. Bicknell’s Jeremy Trowbridge and Effingham, Illinois’ Cole Marksman took their oaths of office from Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum. Both have firefighting experience– Trowbridge in the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Marksman in the...
Preliminary Engineering on Washington Avenue Phase Two Delayed
The Vincennes Board of Works has delayed action on a Phase Two engineering study for the Washington Avenue project. Phase Two covers Washington Avenue from near Gregg Park southward to Saint Clair. The delay is to finalize some numbers on a preliminary engineering report. The contract is expected to be...
Contract for Washington Avenue Phase Two Set for Approval This Afternoon
A contract for Phase Two of work on Washington Avenue is before the Vincennes Board of Works this afternoon. The contract is being forwarded by Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague. Washington Avenue Phase Two would improve Washington Avenue from near Gregg Park southward toward Saint Clair Street. Phase One of...
Back to School Today for NK, SK students
Two of Knox County’s four school corporations are back in school starting today. Both North Knox and South Knox School corporation students return to school this morning. South Knox High School principal Dave Cochenour says their buildings are ready for students today. Two years past the height of the Covid pandemic, Cochenour says a couple of health enhancers remain– but not many.
Part of Washington Street to Close Starting Today
The City of Washington will close part of Viola Street today for a culvert replacement. The street will close from Northeast Third to Northeast Fifth Streets. Drivers in Washington should be aware of the road closure starting today.
NK Students Face Literal Roadblocks In Some Places
The first day of school in the North Knox area will contain some roadblocks in the early days of the school year. North Knox, along with South Knox, schools will open for students today. North Knox Superintendent Darrell Bobe reminds all students and parents of various washed-out secondary county roads...
Southwest Indiana Artillery Group Headed to Iraq
The 1-163D Field artillery headquartered in Evansville, with an armory in Vincennes has deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, providing protective to coalition forces and assets. The departure ceremony for the 1-163D was conducted last night in Evansville as over 250 soldiers from the region are headed overseas to Iraq. Prior to heading overseas the unit will conduct over two months of specialized training state side.
INDOT to Restrict Lanes on U-S 41 Near Carlisle
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Wednesday on US 41 near Carlisle. Both north and south bound lanes of US 41 will be restricted near Carlisle for small structure work. The restrictions will take place at five locations from State Road 58 to West...
Delilah Johnson, 17 months, Vincennes
Delilah Mae Johnson, 17 months, passed away on August 3, 2022. Delilah was born on February 18, 2021 and she is the daughter of Brock and Olivia (Bruggeman) Johnson. Delilah was a beautiful, smart, and sassy baby girl. She loved farm animals, Minnie Mouse, loved to smell flowers, and loved to eat blueberries. Delilah also loved rocking and reading bed time stories with her mommy, watching Blippi with her daddy, watching Wiggles with her Pop-pop, and watching birdies with her great grandma Dorothy.
David L. York, 59, Shoals
David Leon York Jr., 59, of Shoals, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 in Evansville. He was born on December 5, 1962 at Fort Bragg, N.C. To the late David Leon York Sr., and Talitha Karen Gilstrap, He served in the U.S. Navy and worked in construction for many years. He loved fishing, camping, reading the Bible and especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Western Indiana Electric Company Warning of Scams
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers say the intended victim’s account is past due and needs to be paid to avoid disconnection. They ask for card information to process payment immediately over the phone. The Bloomfield-based...
SK 11th; Two Rivet Golfers Better Their Scores in Weekend Golf Invitational
South Knox placed 11th in the weekend’s Washington golf invitational. Trinity Dubbs continued her strong play, shooting a 77– placing third in the invitational itself. Bethany Williams shot a 92. Two Rivet golfers bettered their opening event scores at this weekend’s Washington Invitational. Cadence Mills had a 91,...
Vincennes Green Team Moves to 2-1 in Pool Play at Cal Ripken 10 Year-Old World Series
The Vincennes Cal Ripken World Series Green team move to 2-1 in pool play with a 9-3 win over Andrews Texas. A win tonight against Marlborough Massachusetts would cement their place in the Championship Round brackets, starting Thursday. In other action yesterday, Willamette Valley Oregon defeated Sikeston, Missouri 10-2; Marlton...
Washington Police Seeking Help to Solve Sunday Burglary
Washington Police are asking the public for assistance in a burglary/theft investigation at Sterling and Company on East Main Street. Officers were called to the business Sunday. The investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information concerning the incident contact Central Dispatch at 812.254.1060.
Teams Prepare for Day 4 of the 10 Year-Old Cal Ripken World Series
Both Vincennes teams are back in action this evening in the Cal Ripken 10 Year-old World Series at the Cub League complex. Both teams play tonight, with the Vincennes White team up first against Crown Point. The Vincennes Green Team continues pool play against Andrews, Texas. Both games are on the Joe Bilskie, senior– or Green– diamond.
