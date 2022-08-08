Read full article on original website
Vincennes Green Team 3-1 in Pool Play with Big Win at Cal Ripken World Series
The Vincennes Green team ends pool play at 3-1, with a 13-0 victory over Marlborough Massachusetts last night at Joe Bilskie Senior Field. their win last night gives them a second place tie overall with thieir 3-1 record, and could lead to a first round bye in the Championship bracket, starting Thursday.
Teams Prepare for Day 4 of the 10 Year-Old Cal Ripken World Series
Both Vincennes teams are back in action this evening in the Cal Ripken 10 Year-old World Series at the Cub League complex. Both teams play tonight, with the Vincennes White team up first against Crown Point. The Vincennes Green Team continues pool play against Andrews, Texas. Both games are on the Joe Bilskie, senior– or Green– diamond.
Two Names Already In Place for Vincennes School Board Spots
The school board filing period continues across the state. In the Vincennes Community School Board At-Large race, Kolby Kerzan has filed his paperwork and petitions for the race, joining Pat Hutchison as the only candidates to file for school board races in Knox County. August 26th at 12-noon is the...
Back to School Today for NK, SK students
Two of Knox County’s four school corporations are back in school starting today. Both North Knox and South Knox School corporation students return to school this morning. South Knox High School principal Dave Cochenour says their buildings are ready for students today. Two years past the height of the Covid pandemic, Cochenour says a couple of health enhancers remain– but not many.
Lilly Scholarship Applications Available in Knox, Daviess Counties
The Knox and Daviess County Community Foundations are seeking applications for the 2023 Lilly Scholarship. The scholarship is a four-year full ride, covering tuition, fees, and up to 900 dollars a year for books and equipment. As in previous years, one scholarship each will be given in Knox and Daviess...
Latest Knox County Watermelon Fest Finishes Over Weekend
Another good crowd took advantage of seasonal summer weather for the weekend’s Knox County Watermelon Festival. The focus was on watermelon-based activties, and free watermelon both on Friday and Saturday. The festival is presented each year by the Knox County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Jamie Neal says the...
Two More Firemen Fill Open Spots on Vincennes Fire Department
Two firemen were sworn in yesterday to fill spots on the Vincennes Fire Department. Bicknell’s Jeremy Trowbridge and Effingham, Illinois’ Cole Marksman took their oaths of office from Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum. Both have firefighting experience– Trowbridge in the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Marksman in the...
Delilah Johnson, 17 months, Vincennes
Delilah Mae Johnson, 17 months, passed away on August 3, 2022. Delilah was born on February 18, 2021 and she is the daughter of Brock and Olivia (Bruggeman) Johnson. Delilah was a beautiful, smart, and sassy baby girl. She loved farm animals, Minnie Mouse, loved to smell flowers, and loved to eat blueberries. Delilah also loved rocking and reading bed time stories with her mommy, watching Blippi with her daddy, watching Wiggles with her Pop-pop, and watching birdies with her great grandma Dorothy.
Preliminary Engineering on Washington Avenue Phase Two Delayed
The Vincennes Board of Works has delayed action on a Phase Two engineering study for the Washington Avenue project. Phase Two covers Washington Avenue from near Gregg Park southward to Saint Clair. The delay is to finalize some numbers on a preliminary engineering report. The contract is expected to be...
K-9 “Sarah” Retiring from VPD Duty
The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
Work Back Underway on Main Street Project
Work is back underway on the Main Street project, now that an delay in electrical work is cleared up. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the general utility work on Main Street phases 2 and 3 is back underway. At this point, the completion of Main Street phases 2 and 3...
Ouabache Trails Park Still Without Power
Knox County’s Ouabache Trails Park is still without power, and will likely be that way for the near future. That word from County Parks Board member Cathy Lane. In comments before the Knox County Council, Lane said the group is meeting with Duke Energy to discuss the issue on Monday. Lane and other Parks Board members are seeking answers to restore the power to the park area.
Contract for Washington Avenue Phase Two Set for Approval This Afternoon
A contract for Phase Two of work on Washington Avenue is before the Vincennes Board of Works this afternoon. The contract is being forwarded by Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague. Washington Avenue Phase Two would improve Washington Avenue from near Gregg Park southward toward Saint Clair Street. Phase One of...
INDOT to Restrict Lanes on U-S 41 Near Carlisle
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Wednesday on US 41 near Carlisle. Both north and south bound lanes of US 41 will be restricted near Carlisle for small structure work. The restrictions will take place at five locations from State Road 58 to West...
Washington Police Seeking Help to Solve Sunday Burglary
Washington Police are asking the public for assistance in a burglary/theft investigation at Sterling and Company on East Main Street. Officers were called to the business Sunday. The investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information concerning the incident contact Central Dispatch at 812.254.1060.
