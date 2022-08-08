Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham
Free COVID-19 tests available for NC residents in select ZIP codes. How to get them.
Residents can send for five free COVID-19 tests that are available for eligible NC residents.
Raleigh’s #BlackDollarNC launches ‘No Fee ‘Til 2023’ campaign to cover costs for its members
RALEIGH — A few months ago, I was asked by a reporter for this feature: “What can the community at large do to help Black businesses in the Triangle?”. I’ve been racking my brain trying to figure out what to do since. Today, we see these scary...
Hillsborough – Solar Power, Board of Commissioners, and Town Award
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, August 9. She discussed the new Solarize the Triangle Initiative, Monday’s Board of Commissioners Meeting, a recent resident satisfaction award, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Proposed NC bill aims to end free EV charging, recommends $50K to remove stations
Some North Carolina Lawmakers say you have to pay for your parking and you have to pay for your gasoline, so why should your electric vehicle be charged for free?
Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall
WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
Durham County will buy Hope Valley shopping center and slice of land in Hayti
The Board of Elections will move into an old Kroger inside a Durham strip mall that’s sat empty since 2018, when the grocer pulled out of the Triangle.
A union drive is underway at Amazon’s huge new Garner facility. Can workers win in NC?
Union has built coalition of pro-union workers at Garner facility, but not yet nearly large enough to win an election.
Rise in clothing costs another jab to parents' wallets during back-to-school shopping
Durham, N.C. — It’s back-to-school shopping season and this year, prices are up. The average household is going to spend $864 on school supplies in 2022, and it goes up to $1,200 if your student is in college, according to the National Retail Federation. That's a big investment...
Here Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Caswell County, North Carolina (Real Estate Manor)
Here is the most expensive home for sale now in Caswell County, North Carolina. It’s in Leasburg off Highway NC-119. It’s not far from Hyco Lake and actually has a lake of its own on what is a 119 acre property. The house is over 6000 square feet in size and is essentially a manor away from the city, but still a short drive to the urban NC Triangle area. Take a look at our video tour of this real estate listing.
Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
Chris Kelly of ROCK 92’s ‘2 Guys Named Chris’ loses thousands in landscaping scam
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Somebody was at the front door of Chris Kelly’s house with an offer. “He said they’d just put pine needles down at my neighbor’s house and had some left over and he’d give me a good deal,” Kelly said. Chris Kelly, from ROCK 92’s “2 Guys Named Chris,” has a […]
The Morning News: Covid and Coal Ash
In today’s news: COVID-19 shuts down Pittsboro Town Hall, and Chapel Hill officials turn to a federal program to address coal ash on MLK Boulevard.
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
Too few drivers means service cuts, longer waits for GoRaleigh bus riders
The transit agency says it needs to fill 30 positions.
NC counties offer Novavax vaccine: How it works, side effects to expect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake and Durham counties are now offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. This comes after the FDA and CDC finally gave the vaccine a green light to be used. The vaccine is two-dose regimen authorized for people 18 and older. Like the currently authorized vaccines, doses...
What do Black folks really think of BLM yard signs?
As I walked around Westerwood on Saturday morning, I passed countless of Black Lives Matter signs staked in people’s front yards. White text on a black background, they were literal signs of solidarity, often shown by white people, in the midst of the revitalized movement for Black lives that took off in 2020.
Comments / 1