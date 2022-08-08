ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL

Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham. The City of Durham is about to put out another survey asking for residents'...
DURHAM, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Business
cbs17

Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall

WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
WAKE FOREST, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Food Lion deals Aug. 10-16: Watermelon, chicken leg quarters, pork ribs, ground chicken, Wholly Guacamole, Turkey Hill Iced Tea, dish liquid

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting August 10 including cucumbers, limes, green peppers, watermelon, chicken leg quarters, pork ribs, ground chicken, Wholly Guacamole, Turkey Hill Iced Tea, Go-Gurt, frozen vegetables, dish liquid, Xtra laundry detergent and more.
RALEIGH, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Here Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Caswell County, North Carolina (Real Estate Manor)

Here is the most expensive home for sale now in Caswell County, North Carolina. It’s in Leasburg off Highway NC-119. It’s not far from Hyco Lake and actually has a lake of its own on what is a 119 acre property. The house is over 6000 square feet in size and is essentially a manor away from the city, but still a short drive to the urban NC Triangle area. Take a look at our video tour of this real estate listing.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

What do Black folks really think of BLM yard signs?

As I walked around Westerwood on Saturday morning, I passed countless of Black Lives Matter signs staked in people’s front yards. White text on a black background, they were literal signs of solidarity, often shown by white people, in the midst of the revitalized movement for Black lives that took off in 2020.
GREENSBORO, NC

