ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach allows rental gear in exchange for lifeguards. Lawsuits may force a change.

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6b1U_0h8n7cfY00

More wrongful death suits are likely coming against a company that contracts with Myrtle Beach to provide lifeguards in exchange for the ability to profit from chair and umbrella sales on the beach.

It’s a move to try and end the practice known as “dual role” lifeguarding system in America’s only city that uses it, an attorney involved in the proceedings told The Sun News.

The City of Myrtle Beach is also an expected target, given its relationship with Lack’s Beach Service, despite evidence that its dual mode lifeguarding model is fatally flawed, said Chris Pracht, an attorney involved in the legal offensive.

Dual role lifeguarding is system that allows for-profit companies to make money from equipment rentals in exchange for providing trained rescuers to watch the water.

Lack’s Beach Service declined to comment for this story.

Pracht is part of a team that last week secured a $20.7 million judgment against Lack’s Beach Service for the family of 41-year-old Zerihun Wolde, a cab driver from Silver Spring, Maryland who drowned on the second day of a 2018 vacation along a strip of beach in Lack’s jurisdiction.

“We’ve already signed up one case from July of 2021 and we’ve been in contact with other families that reached out to us since the verdict, so we intend to bring lawsuits on this conduct in the future,” Pracht said.

Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said severing ties with Lack’s Beach Service can only be done through a City Council vote.

Mayor Brenda Bethune said on Aug. 3 that she was unaware of any immediate plans to talk about the franchise agreement, which runs through 2025.

A jury ruled Lack’s Beach Service was directly responsible for Wolde’s death because of the overlapping duties of its staff as both first responders and merchants.

“I hope the message that it (the verdict) sends is that you can’t fool all the people all of the time. Both the city and Lack’s have been effective over the past decade on pulling the wool over the eyes of the City Council and the public of Myrtle Beach,” Pracht said.

Myrtle Beach contracts with Lack’s and John’s Beach Service to provide lifeguards on its beaches in exchange for the ability to conduct rental sales. Those franchise agreements, which expire respectively in 2025 and 2024, lay out conditions including staffing levels based on season and a requirement that hired lifeguards undergo training and field tests before they can observe the water.

Myrtle Beach was a co-defendant in the case from 2019 when Mesawaet Abel, Wolde’s fiance, filed her wrongful death suit until just a few days before the trial’s July 25 start when 15th Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Kristi Curtis dismissed the city under the state’s Tort Claims Act that limits when local governments can be sued.

Pracht said attorneys plan to appeal Curtis’s decision, hoping to bring the city to court in the Wolde suit.

Comments / 5

Carolyn Engel
2d ago

lifeguards should be doing their job, guarding lives in the water, not renting beach gear. If lifeguards want a second job put them in retail but not during their shifts as a lifeguard. That's absolutely not acceptable.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
State
Maryland State
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
WBTW News13

2 tied to Doc Antle wildlife trafficking case receive bond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people tied to charges filed against Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle received bond Tuesday in a Florence court. Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, was charged in July alongside four other people — 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, also known as Omar Sawyer, 51-year-old Meredith Bybee, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Lawsuits#Lifeguards#Beaches#Lifeguarding#City Council#Lack S Beach Service
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Luxury Hotels in Myrtle Beach for Families

Myrtle Beach in South Carolina is becoming more and more popular as a vacation destination among families who flock to the city for its stunning coastline and abundant activities. Whether you are in town for a week over spring break or simply for a long weekend, we understand the importance...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
myhorrynews.com

CMC plans to turn Conway Office Depot into medical office

Conway Medical Center plans to convert the Conway Office Depot into a primary care office, the healthcare provider confirmed Tuesday. CMC is acquiring the 15,000-square-foot space near Walmart and aims to open an office there by the spring of 2023. “As part of our commitment to providing the highest quality...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Massive Fire in Plantation Point Now Under Control

A massive fire in Plantation Point is now fully under control. Plantation Point is a large community located across Highway 17 just outside of the city limits in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The development is located at Myrtlewood Golf Course. According to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. John Evans, an unattached...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Bowling, family entertainment center rolling into Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new family entertainment venue is rolling into Coastal Grand Mall. Stars and Strikes will include 24 bowling lanes, a 10,000 sq. foot arcade, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, delicious chef-crafted cuisine and a large full-service bar surrounded by big-screen TVs for sports.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

SLED helicopter involved in Myrtle Beach drug bust

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A helicopter from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division joined Myrtle Beach police Tuesday afternoon in an ongoing drug investigation. Officers served a warrant in the area of Orange and Blue streets, according to police. Road were temporarily closed, but have since reopened. Several people have been arrested and guns […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
4K+
Followers
97
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy