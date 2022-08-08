ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Top Airbnb rentals: Check out those top properties before they are booked up

By Bryn Eddy
The Sun News
The Sun News
 2 days ago

Even from just a quick search on the Airbnb site, it is evident that there are numerous rentals in Horry and Georgetown counties since both are popular tourist destinations for beach-lovers. Some of these rentals tend to book up months in advance, leaving last-minute vacation-planners scrambling.

Pawley’s Island in Georgetown County is home to the most Airbnbs in the area.

We asked these five superhosts, or Airbnb hosts with the highest ratings and verified identities in the area, what makes their beach rentals popular vacation destinations and how far in advance do their summer slots get booked up.

Brett’s “Truly Beautiful Escape” in Pawley’s Island

Brett Bakely charges $145 a night for his four-guest rental.

“It’s nicely decorated, it’s got a nice beach theme and there’s a pool within 100 feet from the entrance of the condo and we have all the amenities that’s needed,” Bakely said. “It’s actually on True Blue golf course, overlooking the fourth or fifth hole.”

Bakely said that his rental is usually booked a month out for the summer months.

“We’re pretty busy May through July. August slows down here and there,” he said. “Our prices are actually cheaper than the Best Western there in Pawley’s.”

Bob and Melissa’s “Stylish Beach House One Block From the Beach” in Surfside Beach

Bob and Melissa Thomas charge $213 a night for their four-guest Surfside Beach rental.

“My wife is our designer and we both spent 20 years a piece in the service industry and we knew what we wanted to do and what we wanted to do better,” Bob Thomas said. “Our formula has been high-style furniture, curated art, that kind of stuff.”

Thomas said their rental is usually totally booked for the summer months by March of the same year. He said he gets the most booking requests for summer trips around the winter months.

Linda’s “Peaceful Pawleys Plantation Getaway” in Pawley’s Island

Linda Kennedy charges $131 a night for her four-guest rental.

“It’s located in a securely guarded gated resort community with access to a highly rated golf course. The setting is very woodsy and peaceful, yet it is minutes away from beach access, great restaurants and shopping,” Kennedy said. “The unit has been recently renovated so it is very clean and inviting. As one of my guests said in her review, it’s the best mix of the luxe of a hotel room with the comforts of home. In addition, I think it’s rather hard to find rentals in the Pawleys Island area suitable for small groups of 2-4 people. Most are large houses with multiple bedrooms.”

Kennedy said that her rental is typically booked up a little less than a month out, but that last-minute cancellations often lend way for last-minute planners to book.

Jina and Christopher’s “Little Belue Cottage” in Pawley’s Island

Jina Lee and Christopher Belue charge $115 a night for their three-guest rental.

“We believe ours is very unique. It’s a lot different than your typical two-bedroom, three-bedroom condo,” Lee said. “We take a lot of time and making sure that the cottage is super clean, inviting and comfortable for all of our guests. It’s a few minutes from all the golf courses in the area, the best restaurants in town and of course, the beach.”

Lee said her rental is usually booked two to three months out for the summer months, but that she already has a few bookings for 2023.

Bob and Mary’s “Lovely condo” in Pawley’s Island

Bob and Mary Longo charge $261 a night for their four-guest rental.

“We put in new flooring, new furniture, new paint, you know, fresh and it’s not like your typical rental. We’ve gone the extra mile and we’ve made it better. We communicate well with potential guests in terms of things to do and see and places to eat,” he said. “I like to provide an early check-in if I can, like if somebody leaves the condo late, then I can’t give an early check-in, but if there’s a vacancy the night prior, they can sometimes feel free to come in and check in early and spend an additional day at the beach. The other thing is, I provide them with beach umbrellas and beach chairs.”

Longo said that guests tend to book with him about a month out on average, but that some book earlier or last minute.

