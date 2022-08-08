NADIM II trial provides further support for neoadjuvant chemoimmunotherapy for patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer

Read full article on original website
Positive Results With Sitravatinib Plus Tislelizumab Noted in PD-L1+ Advanced Squamous NSCLC
Patients with advanced PD-L1–positive non–small cell lung cancer and squamous histology who were treated with sitravatinib plus tiselizumab had promising antitumor activity. Notable efficacy was observed with the combination of sitravatinib (MGCD516) plus tislelizumab (BGB-A1217) in patients with PD-L1–positive, treatment-naïve, locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer...
Phase 2 study of lung cancer gene panel testing demonstrates cytological specimens accurate
Personalized medicine for lung cancer using molecular-targeted drugs is common but there have been no prospective validation studies done on the usefulness of lung cancer gene panel testing using cytology samples. However, researchers lead by Kei Morikawa, St. Marianna University School of Medicine, Japan today reported data that the success...
First-line Durvalumab Plus Tremelimumab Improves OS in Patients with Metastatic NSCLC
First-line durvalumab in combination with tremelimumab improved overall survival vs standard-of-care chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. The combination use of first-line durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus tremelimumab for the treatment of patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) improved overall survival (OS) compared...
IMPower010: Overall survival interim analysis of a Phase III study of atezolizumab vs best supportive care in resected NSCLC
(Vienna, August 8, 2022, 10:30 a.m. CEST)–An interim analysis of overall survival data from the IMpower010 trial showed an overall survival trend in favor of atezolizumab in the PD-L1 TC > 1% stage II-IIIA population (OS HR, 0.71 [95% CI: 0.49, 1.03]), but not in the all randomized stage II-IIIA or intent-to-treat population, according to research presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Meta-analysis: Rhythm control with catheter ablation ‘preferred treatment’ in AF, HFrEF
In patients with atrial fibrillation and concurrent HF with reduced ejection fraction, catheter ablation significantly reduced all-cause mortality compared with medical therapy, according to a new meta-analysis. Catheter ablation also improved left ventricular EF and atrial arrhythmia recurrence in that population compared with medical therapy, researchers reported. “The best strategy...
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
Paul G. Richardson, MD, On Using MRD to Inform Choice Between Systemic Therapy and Transplant in Newly Diagnosed Myeloma
Paul G. Richardson, MD, looks at MRD data from the DETERMINATION study for its potential to guide treatment selection in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, Paul G. Richardson, MD, clinical program leader and director of clinical research for the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as well as RJ Corman Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, both in Boston, Massachusetts, spoke with CancerNetwork® about minimal residual disease (MRD) data from the phase 3 DETERMINATION trial (NCT01208662) and how these results may help inform care of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. In the trial, efficacy of lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (RVd) followed by continuous lenalidomide (Revlimid) maintenance and delayed autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) was compared with immediate ASCT.
Amgen says Lumakras plus immunotherapy for lung cancer needs further study
Aug 7 (Reuters) - A small study of Amgen Inc's Lumakras drug combined with immunotherapy found it helped 29% of advanced lung cancer patients, but liver toxicity was high and further study is needed, the company said ahead of the data presentation on Sunday at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
UTSW scientists identify pathway to curb spread of brain cancer
UT Southwestern researchers have identified a molecular pathway responsible for the spread of glioblastoma to surrounding tissue in the brain, as well as an existing drug that curbed tumor growth in animal models. The findings, published in Nature Cell Biology, have led to a clinical trial that could offer new hope to patients with glioblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in adults that kills hundreds of thousands of people worldwide each year.
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
Upfront Avelumab Shows Modest Survival Benefit Over Chemo in Advanced PD-L1+ NSCLC
Survival outcomes of avelumab in patients with PD-L1-positive non-small cell lung cancer showed numeric improvement compared with chemotherapy, but missed the significance threshold in the JAVELIN Lung 100 study. In the phase 3 JAVELIN Lung 100 trial (NCT02576574), upfront treatment with avelumab (Bavencio) prolonged overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival...
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
Truncated FGFR2 is a clinically actionable oncogene in multiple cancers
Somatic hotspot mutations and structural amplifications and fusions that affect fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (encoded by FGFR2) occur in multiple types of cancer1. However, clinical responses to FGFR inhibitors have remained variable1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, emphasizing the need to better understand which FGFR2 alterations are oncogenic and therapeutically targetable. Here we apply transposon-based screening10,11 and tumour modelling in mice12,13, and find that the truncation of exon 18 (E18) of Fgfr2 is a potent driver mutation. Human oncogenomic datasets revealed a diverse set of FGFR2 alterations, including rearrangements, E1"“E17 partial amplifications, and E18 nonsense and frameshift mutations, each causing the transcription of E18-truncated FGFR2 (FGFR2Î”E18). Functional in vitro and in vivo examination of a compendium of FGFR2Î”E18 and full-length variants pinpointed FGFR2-E18 truncation as single-driver alteration in cancer. By contrast, the oncogenic competence of FGFR2 full-length amplifications depended on a distinct landscape of cooperating driver genes. This suggests that genomic alterations that generate stable FGFR2Î”E18 variants are actionable therapeutic targets, which we confirmed in preclinical mouse and human tumour models, and in a clinical trial. We propose that cancers containing any FGFR2 variant with a truncated E18 should be considered for FGFR-targeted therapies.
Sub-lobar surgery for peripheral non-small cell lung cancer non-inferior to lobectomy
A large international study of patients with non-small cell lung cancer tumors that are two centimeters or less found that sub lobar surgery was non-inferior to lobectomy, according to results presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna. In sub-lobar resection, the surgeon removes only...
Vancouver researchers suggest air pollution be included as risk factor for patients with lung cancer and have never smoked
(Vienna—August 9, 2022, 10:10 a.m. CEST)– Researchers from Vancouver, British Columbia examine the effect of duration of past exposure to air pollution with lung cancer diagnosis. (Vienna—August 9, 2022, 10:10 a.m. CEST)– Researchers from Vancouver, British Columbia examine the effect of duration of past exposure to air pollution...
Addition of Tremelimumab to Durvalumab Regimen Induces Greater Survival Outcomes in PD-L1–Negative NSCLC
The phase 3 POSEIDON trial showed superior overall survival in patients with PD-L1–negative metastatic non–small cell lung cancer who were given durvalumab and chemotherapy plus tremelimumab. Results from the phase 3 POSEIDON trial (NCT03164616) that were presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer demonstrated that better...
New study shows two million life-years lost and $21 billion in lost earnings annually due to smoking associated cancer deaths
ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2022 — A new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) reports nearly 123,000 cancer deaths, or close to 30 percent of all cancer deaths, were from cigarette smoking in the United States in 2019, leading to more than two million Person-Years of Lost Life (PYLL) and nearly $21 billion in annual lost earnings. These losses were disproportionately higher in states with weaker tobacco control policies in the South and Midwest. The results were published today in the International Journal of Cancer.
Potential long-term treatment for asthma found
New approach tackles one of the causes of asthma, not just its symptoms. In treated mice, symptoms virtually disappeared within two weeks. Further research needed before the treatment can be trialled in humans. A possible way to tackle one of the underlying causes of asthma has been developed by researchers...
