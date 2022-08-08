FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from Huntertown have asked Northwest Allen County Schools to voluntarily annex part of its property into the town, but board members Monday night said they were not clear about the impacts and tabled it. New Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent, Wayne Barker, told The Journal Gazette school officials were told the town needs to have a continuous property line in order to annex new residential development. But to achieve that, he said, the district would need to allow the property of Carroll Middle and Eel River Elementary schools to become part of Huntertown.

HUNTERTOWN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO