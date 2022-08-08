ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

FWCS, SACS, and EACS welcome their students back

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, Fort Wayne Comunity Schools, Southeast Allen, and East Allen County Schools all went back to the classroom from the 2022-2023 school year. Southwest Allen County Schools is welcoming over 7,500 students back to school Wednesday. Employees and staff with SACS say they’re...
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne’s United Front racial healing expands to youth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s widely-embraced United Front Initiative will expand with the launch of United Front Youth. A kickoff event was held Monday at the Parkview Mirro Center with Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz, Ph.D., described by the city as an “expert on issues of race, culturally responsive education, and diversity.”
WOWO News

NACS Board Asking For More Info With Proposed Huntertown Annexation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from Huntertown have asked Northwest Allen County Schools to voluntarily annex part of its property into the town, but board members Monday night said they were not clear about the impacts and tabled it. New Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent, Wayne Barker, told The Journal Gazette school officials were told the town needs to have a continuous property line in order to annex new residential development. But to achieve that, he said, the district would need to allow the property of Carroll Middle and Eel River Elementary schools to become part of Huntertown.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Free school meals for all are ending; how is it affecting parents?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Students are heading back-to-school this week, which means parents will need to prepare lunch money after the federal government’s program providing free meals to every child is ending. The program began in March 2020 when Congress authorized the U.S. Department of...
WANE-TV

Council moves forward on ARPA funds for trash bill, Jehl lone holdout

FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds have given cities across America millions of dollars in the wake of COVID-19 as a form of fiscal recovery. And in Fort Wayne it has been hotly debated whether, or how much of the funds should go towards reducing citizens’ garbage bills, a service that long underperformed under Red River.
WOWO News

Downs Steps Down From Post At Purdue-Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of the smartest political minds in Northeast Indiana has stepped down from his post. Longtime political analyst and professor Andrew Downs has officially stepped down as director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, Downs told The Journal Gazette on Monday. His last day was July 31st. Downs worked at Purdue University Fort Wayne for the past 20 years and led the center named after his father, Mike Downs, a political science professor who worked at what was then IPFW for more than three decades before his death in 2001. Downs remains an emeritus faculty member at PFW.
WANE-TV

Council approves funds for southeast side development

FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – In the regular session of Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday night, action was approved to allocate local tax revenue to support the continued building of Posterity Heights. Posterity Heights is a piece of the Village Premier mixed-use coming to Fort Wayne’s southeast side.
WANE-TV

Waynedale Elementary opening time capsule from 1992

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nostalgic for the ’90s? Waynedale Elementary is kicking off the new school year by opening a time capsule Tuesday afternoon. In 1992, a time capsule was buried under the school. 20 years later, it was dug up this spring to prepare for renovations.
WANE-TV

Pledge to be announced at Citizen’s Square to oppose new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A number of Fort Wayne officials, leaders and citizens are making a pledge to oppose the new jail proposed on the city’s southeast side, according to the Help Not Handcuffs Coalition. The “No new jail southeast, and no new jail period” pledge is...
WANE-TV

Over 700 book bags up for grabs at back to school event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over 700 backpacks are being given away Monday night in a drive-thru event at Lawton Park. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Victim Assistance program once again organized the free event, with the help of donations from local organizations. Families can check off a...
wfft.com

Coroner identifies victim in Greene Street shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen county coroner named the man killed in a shooting on Fort Wayne's Southeast side yesterday afternoon. Police responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street where they found 23-year-old Jaiyvian Hamilton of Fort Wayne suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say he died...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Backpack, school supply giveaway set for Monday evening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is holding an event Monday evening to connect area students with the resources they need for the upcoming school year. The department’s Victim Assistance program has planned a backpack giveaway from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday downtown...
WANE-TV

Three Rivers Festival board already looking forward

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Festival may be well over, but its board is already looking toward next year. The board met on Monday evening to discuss how the festival went this year and how they are proceeding to make sure next year is an improvement.
FORT WAYNE, IN

