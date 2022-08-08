Read full article on original website
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Monterey 2022
Gorgeous, charming and a little rough around the edges (but in a good way!), the quaint seaside Californian gem is one of the must-stops along the Pacific Coast Highway. Formally a canning town, today buzzing Monterey is filled with restaurants housed in former factories, souvenir shops, bars and restored buildings from the Spanish and Mexican periods.
'Remember the butterflies?' The monarchs are on their way — let's plan a welcome feast
For decades, Natural Bridges State Beach has attracted monarch butterflies and crowds eager to glimpse their delicate beauty. Their numbers are now dwindling — down 99.9% since the 1980s — and the iconic orange and black insects are coming in smaller numbers to Santa Cruz. Longtime resident and writer Claudia Sternbach remembers trips with her in-laws, her Montessori class and the day the Loma Prieta earthquake solidified her love for the colorful, winged visitors. She also helps us think about what small acts we can do to help them survive.
Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location
A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
Lost dog wearing Gilroy tags found in small German village
GILROY (CBS SF) -- Police are trying to figure out how a dog wearing a Gilroy license tag wound up lost in a small German village.The Gilroy Police Foundation said they received a message with a picture of a dog and its Gilroy tags in the shape of a four-leaf clover. According to a Facebook post, they still don't know how the dog wound up in a small village in Germany but confirm that someone -- not the owner -- picked up the dog. The Foundation speculates the owner may be in the military which would explain how the pup traveled more than 5,600 miles from Gilroy."We believe the dog belongs to a US military person," wrote a foundation spokesperson in the FB comments. "The airbase is only 41 miles from where the dog was found. Most likely someone who lives off base. It was a happy ending that leaves us all wanting more of the story."" Moral of the story, good idea to license your dog. You never know where they might turn up."
15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California
California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
Eat, Drink, Savor: La Michoacana Paleteria adds even more amazing flavors
This past week, La Michoacana Paleteria y Neveria owner Ana Ramos-Aguilera introduced me to several new creations that are unique to this local gem. Some words that came to mind as I walked through her newest inventions were ‘fresh” and “perfection.”. In my tasting at La Michoacana...
Monterey, CA USA
It was April 17th, 2021 that I received my quilted heart ❤️ My boyfriend and I took a vacation with my sisters and their boyfriends to Carmel & Monterey, CA. I find my story so heart warming because it was my boyfriend who found this loving quilted heart. He found it walking down the pier of Monterey Fisherman’s Wharf. From that day on and still, I have the quilted heart hanging in my car by the rear mirror!! ❤️❤️
The Kingston Trio returns to Santa Cruz
The Kingston Trio is a legendary group that ushered in the folk music revival of the 1950s and 60s. While the original members are no longer living, the group continues to perform with new members who have ties to the original lineup. One of them is Mike Marvin, the adopted...
One Fine Weekend in Moss Landing
Cars pass it each day, driving to and from Monterey on Highway 1. It’s the fishing village of Moss Landing, marked by two smokestacks from an off-line power plant. For fans of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, this is a region rich with marine life. Tucked behind a few shops in this tiny town (just 25 minutes north of Monterey and around a two-hour drive from the East Bay) is a mile-deep underwater chasm called Monterey Canyon that rivals the Grand Canyon in depth, a section of the Old Salinas River Channel, and the Elkhorn Slough.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations
(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California. According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons. Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
Capitola lifeguard saves pilot who crashed plane into ocean
CAPITOLA, Calif. - A young Capitola lifeguard is being hailed as a hero after saving a pilot who crashed into the ocean. Dane Morin sprung into action to rescue a pilot from a small passenger plane that crashed into the water at Manhattan Beach on July 22. The 19-year-old swam about 200 yards and was the first lifeguard to reach the pilot, according to the Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Hollister unveils time capsule and Blue Star Memorial
Mayor Velazquez with fellow city council members, Boy Scouts, City Manager Brett Miller, Girl Scout Maddie Rosa and Boy Scout Diego Villalpando at the ceremony to cut the ribbon in front of time capsule. Photo by Marisa Sachau. The crowd that gathered for the unveiling of the time capsule and...
Co-workers worry over missing Salinas man last seen a week ago
SALINAS, Calif. — Owners of a popular south Salinas taco shop are now fearing the worst for one of their employees who went missing more than a week ago. “We’re just really concerned that maybe something has happened to him at this point because like I said it’s not normal for him to have just gone missing,” said Danielle Tacdol co-owner of Tico’s Tacos on South Main Street.
Underground power lines already happening in Santa Cruz County local officials want more strategic approach
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — PG&E is strengthening its power system in Santa Cruz County. Swanton Road, along the north coast of Santa Cruz County, has already benefitted from undergrounding powerlines. In all, there are about two miles of undergrounding planned for this fall, but the county wonders if it's strategically sound.
Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade
The City of Hollister is putting on a show for residents as it celebrates its 150th anniversary with multiple events going on throughout the day. The post Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade appeared first on KION546.
Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose
The San Jose City Council on Tuesday will consider approving the Cambrian Village mixed-use project that would bring 428 much-needed new homes to San Jose. Cambrian has a longtime history of being a social hub for the area, but it did not age like a fine wine. Today it stands a largely vacant strip mall... The post Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
18-Year-Old Died 1 Injured After A Multi-Vehicle In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on the northbound highway south of Curtner Avenue on Friday. According to the officials, the incident occurred on Highway 87 after [..]
3.4K PG&E customers without power along Highway 68
MONTEREY, Calif. — More than 3,300 PG&E customers were left in the dark Tuesday morning. According to PG&E, 3,382 customers lost power around 11 a.m. along Highway 68. A map provided by PG&E shows that areas of Ryan Ranch, Del Rey Oaks, Fort Ord and Carmel Valley have been affected.
Migrant school students left in limbo
From left: Gina Orozco, Ariana Barajas, Kenia Cejas and Monica Mancilla are concerned about how their children will get to school starting Aug. 11. Photo by Juliana Luna. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Kenia Cejas, a mother of three, is feeling troubled. She said she can’t...
