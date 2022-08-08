ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

An island in the Galápagos reintroduced iguanas after nearly 200 years of extinction

By Dustin Jones
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1zSG_0h8n75ow00

A species of iguana that went extinct nearly 200 years ago on one of the Galápagos Islands appears to be making a comeback, with some help from a team of conservationists.

The last person to spot a Galápagos land iguana on Santiago Island in Ecuador was Charles Darwin in 1835. When an expedition team from California arrived in 1906, the iguanas were nowhere to be found.

And though this kind of iguana can still be found on the other Galápagos Islands, it's believed to have been extinct on Santiago for the past 187 years — until now.

A team of scientists and park rangers discovered new lizards of various ages while walking the island in late July, which suggests the species has been successfully reintroduced. And according to Jorge Carrión, director of conservation of the Galápagos Conservancy, the ecosystem is thriving as a result.

The evidence is in the details, he explained. Seeing lizards of different ages and coming across unmarked specimens means the iguanas are breeding in their natural environment.

Before joining the Galápagos Conservancy, Carrión worked for the Galápagos National Park Directorate, the caretakers of the islands' ecosystems and resources. The GNPD is also the authority spearheading the iguana reintroduction project, with funding and assistance coming from the Conservancy.

He said the collaborative has released more than 3,000 land iguanas on the island since January 2019.

Conservationists decided to reintroduce the land iguana after carefully considering how a return of the species would affect the ecosystem. These lizards are what's known as an engineering species, like the Galápagos giant tortoise, in that they play a critical role in maintaining a healthy balance in an ecosystem.

As the primary herbivores on the Galápagos Islands, the land iguanas and tortoises spread seeds across the landscape and help model the plant communities, Carrión explained. Their movement patterns also create open spaces used by other animals.

"This kind of species are critical for ecosystem in general," Carrión said. "In this case it was the justification for the reintroduction of land iguanas, to [return] the natural dynamic to Santiago Island. When engineer species are not present, many imbalances occur in the ecosystem."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9nv4_0h8n75ow00

What caused the iguanas' extinction?

It's believed that the Galápagos land iguanas were wiped out by invasive species, including feral pigs, cats, goats and donkeys. These unwelcomed animals were introduced to some of the islands, including Santiago, by whalers and other mariners. They wreaked havoc on the ecosystem, devouring plants other species relied on, and some even ate the iguanas.

That is why scientists had to rid the island of non-native animals before the iguanas could be reintroduced. This was accomplished over a nine-year period through the Galápagos Conservancy's Project Isabela, which was completed in 2006.

Carrión said he and his colleagues believe they have learned an important lesson through the reintroduction of the land iguanas: if you remove the source of the ecological disturbance (the invasive species in this case), the ecosystem can recover and return to its natural dynamic.

The Galápagos Conservancy and the National Park Directorate are also working together to reintroduce the giant tortoise on another island. The native tortoise has been extinct on Floreana Island since the 1800s, according to the Galápagos Conservancy, and reintroduction and breeding efforts began in 2017.

The ecosystems found on the Galápagos Islands are home to some of the most fascinating plants and animals in the world. The islands were made famous largely due to Darwin and his 1835 expedition, according to the Conservancy, which led to his theory of evolution by natural selection.

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Rare and freakish 8-foot-long sea creature caught on video

Nautilus Live, the same folks behind the video captured of a shape-shifting jellyfish in 2019, has released a new video. In the new video, the team converses over footage of a rare, 8-foot-long sea creature known as a Solumbellula Sea Pen. Sightings of this oceanic creature are so rare that this is the first time it has been spotted in the Pacific Ocean.
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Darwin
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
ANIMALS
The US Sun

Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach

BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic

On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floreana Island#Iguana#Extinction#Gnpd
IFLScience

Watch A Great White Shark Getting Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas

Great white sharks may be apex predators, but they aren’t immune to being predated on themselves. This was recently demonstrated in a savage video that shows a pair of orcas sucking the liver out of a dying great white. Ouch. The video was shared by The Daily Beast online...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footage

A pod of orca whales have been captured attacking and killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa.In terrifying world-first footage, the coordinated attack sees three whales circling the great white before launching at it.One of the orcas can be seen ripping out the shark’s liver and eating it before the pod swims off.The footage, originally shared as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, comes weeks after research concluded a pair of “serial” killer whales were responsible for great white carcasses washing up off the coast of Gansbaai in 2017.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cageBen Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak’s resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinetTruss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
120K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy