Newsweek

Lincoln's Greatest Speech Americans Have Never Heard

It was early winter in 1860, and the country was at an inflection point that makes today's divisions seem trivial. It wasn't merely slavery that was on trial. Not quite two decades shy of our first centennial, the Founding Fathers' vision itself hung in the balance. A growing segment of America's population was convinced that the authors of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were fighting to advance the lives of only white men. The founders, a growing chorus of revisionists claimed, had no room in this new nation for Black people.
Fox News

A history of US presidents who have been assassinated

The President of the United States has the most elite security protection apparatus in the world. Over the course of 46 presidencies, 4 presidents have been assassinated while in office. Presidential assassinations, both successful and unsuccessful, were usually politically motivated; however, some assassins were mentally ill or acted without a...
The Daily South

102-Year-Old Veteran of All-Black Battalion Receives Congressional Gold Medal for Her Service in WWII

Last week, nearly eight decades after her service in World War II, Romay Davis received the Congressional Gold Medal in a special ceremony in Montgomery, Alabama. Davis received the medal—the highest honor Congress can bestow upon a civilian—for her service in the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, more commonly known as the Six Triple Eight.
The Associated Press

A first: African American Marine promoted to 4-star general

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first African American four-star general in Marine Corps history, Gen. Michael E. Langley, credited his father with telling him to “aim high” and predicted that his promotion on Saturday would have an impact on younger people. Langley was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and grew up at military bases as his father served in the Air Force. A graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Marines in 1985. “My daddy told me to aim high, so I aimed as high as I could and found the few and the proud,” Langley said during a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington attended by his father and other family members. The Marine Corps, which traces its roots to 1775, rejected accepting Black men in its ranks until 1942, a turnabout that followed the attack on the American air base at Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the U.S. entry into World War II.
CBS News

American Veterans First Museum

Veterans First is a community-based support center for our Military, Veterans, and First Responders. Big Al checks it out.
