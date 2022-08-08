Read full article on original website
City banker was 'infuriated' because bosses awarded him a 'mere' £300,000 annual bonus, tribunal hears
A wealthy City banker was left ‘infuriated’ because bosses only awarded him an annual bonus of £300,000, an employment tribunal heard. Fabio Filippi shouted at his superiors and said the ‘mere’ sum was ‘unacceptable’ having received more than £100,000 the previous year.
Labour blasts ‘absurd’ tax regime after report shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK
Labour has accused the government of favouring oil and gas giants with a “uniquely generous” regime of tax and subsidies, after it emerged that Shell had received more than £100m from the UK taxpayer in 2021.The payment was revealed in a Shell report, which showed that the company had paid out a total of £17bn in taxes and royalties to governments around the world last year. State subsidies outweighed charges in only a handful of countries, and the UK was by far the biggest payer, followed by India at £15m and Germany at £3m.Labour said that poorly designed tax breaks...
thefastmode.com
WM5G Wins £10m Gov Tender to Create the UK’s Telecoms Innovation Network
West Midlands 5G (WM5G), the UK’s largest 5G innovation company has won a £10m Government tender to create the UK’s Telecoms Innovation Network (UKTIN). WM5G won this tender as part of a UK wide consortium led by Digital Catapult and also including CW (Cambridge Wireless) and the University of Bristol. UKTIN, first announced by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in March, aims to make the UK the easiest place in the world to access and take part in telecoms research, development and innovation. It will guide businesses and researchers looking to access funding or testing facilities in the UK and enable the best use of public and private investment in R&D, as well as ensuring that knowledge is effectively and efficiently shared across the telecoms industry.
Environment Agency pension fund criticised for owning stakes in UK water firms
The Environment Agency’s pension fund owns stakes in a string of British water firms – despite the watchdog calling for industry bosses to be jailed over shocking pollution levels, the Guardian can reveal. An analysis of the Environment Agency Pension Fund’s investments shows it holds shares or bonds...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year
Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
Time to admit it – Brexit has been an unmitigated disaster
Thank you, John Harris, for speaking the devastating truth about the nightmare after Brexit (Spiralling inflation, crops left in the field and travel chaos: 10 reasons Brexit has been disastrous for Britain, 3 August). He left out visual artists, who are suffering along with musicians. The bureaucracy Brexit has inflicted on them is Kafkaesque.
Deliveroo reveals widened losses as Next boss Lord Wolfson quits board
Deliveroo has posted widened pre-tax losses after seeing cash-strapped consumers cut back on takeaways as it revealed Next boss Lord Simon Wolfson had quit its board.The food delivery giant posted a pre-tax loss of £147.3 million for the first half of 2022, against losses of £95.4 million a year earlier, just weeks after slashing its annual outlook on the back of slumping sales growth.In another blow for the group, Deliveroo said non-executive director Lord Wolfson, who is chief executive of high street chain Next, had stepped down from its board on Tuesday just 18 months after taking on the role.Lord...
Tories abandon plans to house 1,500 asylum seekers in Yorkshire village
Desertion of RAF Linton-on-Ouse scheme is latest immigration policy climbdown after Truss and Sunak opposed plans
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
Tell us: are you taking part in the Don’t Pay UK campaign?
More than 9o,000 people in the UK have pledged to not pay their energy bills when the regulator raises the energy price cap on 1 October. The Don’t Pay UK campaign, which says it will only act if one million people join, is gathering steam as analysts forecast that the average household bill will climb beyond £3,300 a year. It is then expected to soar over £4,200 from January.
Head of CBI urges Boris Johnson to offer immediate help with energy bills
The head of the Confederation of British Industry has called on Boris Johnson to take immediate action to help people with soaring energy bills, warning that putting it off until after the Conservative leadership vote would be too late. Tony Danker told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Johnson “needs...
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak meet members at Tory leadership hustings in Darlington – UK politics live
Candidates to replace Boris Johnson take questions amid reports of emergency planning for winter blackouts
Man who's lived away from UK for 8 years warned about huge change when he returns
A man who has been away from the UK for eight years has been told to prepare himself for some big changes when he comes back. After living in Britain for the first 27 years of his life, the man then moved to the US. He said he hasn’t had...
UK must curb influence of European human rights rules, says Braverman
Attorney general says it is ‘national priority’ to extricate UK from influence of European court of human rights
Chancellor tours Northern Ireland’s industrial past and cybersecurity future
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has taken a tour of Northern Ireland’s industrial past as well as learning about a current leading sector during a one-day visit.Mr Zahawi flew in to meet with the Utility Regulator and Stormont ministers in Belfast to discuss delivering an energy bill discount to households in the region.His day of engagements also included a trip to the Titanic Belfast attraction which chronicles the story of the ill-fated liner as well as the city’s historical strength for ship building.Today we welcomed @nadhimzahawi of @hmtreasury to @ECIT_QUB to celebrate NI's exceptionally strong #cybersecurity sector.He joined senior representatives to discuss...
BBC
Charity alleges Slough council owes outstanding money
A charity has alleged a debt-ridden council still owes it money and legal fees after a dispute started last year. Slough Crossroads, which provides care to disabled and vulnerable children and adults, has accused Slough Borough Council (SBC) of not paying its bills. The charity said it received most of...
Ministers to ‘knock some heads together’ in crisis talks with energy bosses
Crisis talks to “knock some heads together” will take place between energy sector bosses and the Government after the price cap was forecast to hit more than £4,200 in January.Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will ask gas and electricity company executives to submit a breakdown of expected profits and payouts as well as investment plans for the next three years.Education Secretary James Cleverly confirmed Thursday’s meeting as he sought to downplay concerns over energy blackouts this winter.The Cabinet minister said the UK is in a “better position than many” when it comes to domestic energy production but...
Tell us: have you left the UK workforce in your 50s?
The boss of John Lewis has said that the 1 million mostly over-50s who left the workforce during the pandemic should be encouraged to return to help deal with inflation. Dame Sharon White said retirees should be encouraged to return in order to tackle the effect of labour shortages on inflation and wages. “Regardless of what is happening coming out of Covid, if the labour market is that tight, if we continue to have far fewer people in work – or looking for work – you have inevitably got more inflation and wage inflation,” she said.
BBC
Sizewell C nuclear plant campaigners challenge approval
Campaigners against the Sizewell C nuclear power station have written to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to legally challenge his decision to give the scheme the go-ahead. The £20bn project for the Suffolk coast was given government approval in July. However, the decision was against the advice of the Planning...
Truss and Sunak should agree joint plan on ‘terrifying’ energy bills, says CBI boss
Conservative leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak should get together to agree on the outline of a plan to help Britons with soaring energy bills, said the head of the UK’s leading business organisation.Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said waiting until Boris Johnson’s successor is announced on 5 September would be too late to put measures in place before October’s “terrifying” price rises.Truss or Sunak would “need to tell us what will happen” when entering No 10 on 5 September, said Danker, “not put it off for a couple of weeks while they...
