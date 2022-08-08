Read full article on original website
Related
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
With high inflation and volatility, do annuities make sense?
Cherokee Ledger-News, The (GA) Rising interest rates, high inflation, and a declining stock market can push many investors to question their investment selection, especially those looking at retirement in a few short years. As such, the Secure Retirement Institute reported total U.S. annuity sales are at their highest since 2008....
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
1 Big Tech Stock to Buy as It Looks to Rebound
Software behemoth Microsoft’s (MSFT) shares plummeted this year amid the broader market sell-off. However, the stock seems to be rebounding. Moreover, given bullish Wall Street analysts’ sentiments around the stock, it could be the right time to invest in it. Read on…. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels
Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
Business Insider
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023
Next year's Social Security changes could help seniors cope with rising costs. Exactly how much benefits will increase is uncertain -- but it will be significant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Retirees are Returning to Work — It’s Not for the Paycheck
There might be a Great Resignation going on in some parts of the American workforce, but other parts are witnessing a Great Unretirement. A recent report from the AARP, citing data from the Indeed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
When Will the Housing Market Crash?
Any period of economic uncertainty can make a major financial decision, like buying a house, more stressful. Even times of economic confidence can seem like the perfect time for the bottom to fall out, and you don’t want your home to be collateral damage. “Buying a home is certainly...
biztoc.com
Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now
The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit. The move is good news for savers who want to keep their money in the U.S. But it's also bad news for those who don't want to pay as much as they do. When the Fed...
The Democrats have taken aim at the stock market's safety net by taxing buybacks - potentially creating another headwind for investors
The Democrats plan to put a 1% tax on share buybacks, as part of a deal to rescue Joe Biden's agenda. Stock buybacks have supported the market in recent years, with companies spending huge amounts on their own shares. Analysts said the tax could be a new headwind, but said...
Motley Fool
Social Security Probably Won't Be Enough for You to Retire -- Here's How to Prepare
The most important move you can make for retirement is to save as early and as much as possible. Maximize your retirement income by investing in alternatives such as dividend stocks and funds. If you don't have enough income at your target retirement age, working a little longer is an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
money.com
5 Tips to Help You Retire in a World of High Inflation and Shaky Markets
Your current financial calculus could be keeping you up at night, as your dream retirement seems to drift further away. Spiraling inflation and a whipsawing stock market are attention hogs, but it's definitely possible to make a few moves now that can keep you on course to retire. This year,...
Motley Fool
How to 10X Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger
It's tough to save for retirement, especially in this economic climate. There are a few best practices to make the most of your savings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Five Biggest Risks People Face in Retirement
Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
CNBC
The market's biggest winners and losers in the Inflation Reduction Act
Automakers are winners in the Inflation Reduction Act, but maybe not as much as you think, and maybe not Tesla. Utilities (and ratepayers) get tax breaks for renewable energy. Amazon on the list of companies likely to pay more taxes. Elon Musk's prediction that lithium refiners will get rich will...
Motley Fool
How to Score an Extra $1,830 per Social Security Check
The maximum benefit amount in 2022 is $4,194 per month. There are several requirements you'll need to meet to earn that amount. Even if you're off track for the max benefit, there are other ways to increase your payments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation
In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have a minimal...
Motley Fool
How Do You Stack Up to Other Retirement Savers Your Age?
Knowing what other retirement savers your age have in their accounts can serve as a baseline. But if you want a comfortable retirement, you need a custom plan based on your own goals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
With inflation still running hot, Social Security recipients could see $1,900 boost next year
Older American and others on Social Security could get a significant bump in their annual cost-of-living adjustment next year, with experts forecasting that the typical recipient could receive an additional $1,900 in 2023 to keep up with inflation. Many seniors have struggled this year as their 2022 bump, 5.9%, lagged...
CBS News
525K+
Followers
62K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0