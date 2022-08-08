ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

InsuranceNewsNet

With high inflation and volatility, do annuities make sense?

Cherokee Ledger-News, The (GA) Rising interest rates, high inflation, and a declining stock market can push many investors to question their investment selection, especially those looking at retirement in a few short years. As such, the Secure Retirement Institute reported total U.S. annuity sales are at their highest since 2008....
Entrepreneur

1 Big Tech Stock to Buy as It Looks to Rebound

Software behemoth Microsoft’s (MSFT) shares plummeted this year amid the broader market sell-off. However, the stock seems to be rebounding. Moreover, given bullish Wall Street analysts’ sentiments around the stock, it could be the right time to invest in it. Read on…. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a...
Kiplinger

Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels

Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
The Motley Fool

Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023

Next year's Social Security changes could help seniors cope with rising costs. Exactly how much benefits will increase is uncertain -- but it will be significant.
US News and World Report

When Will the Housing Market Crash?

Any period of economic uncertainty can make a major financial decision, like buying a house, more stressful. Even times of economic confidence can seem like the perfect time for the bottom to fall out, and you don’t want your home to be collateral damage. “Buying a home is certainly...
money.com

5 Tips to Help You Retire in a World of High Inflation and Shaky Markets

Your current financial calculus could be keeping you up at night, as your dream retirement seems to drift further away. Spiraling inflation and a whipsawing stock market are attention hogs, but it's definitely possible to make a few moves now that can keep you on course to retire. This year,...
Motley Fool

How to 10X Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger

It's tough to save for retirement, especially in this economic climate. There are a few best practices to make the most of your savings.
Daniella Cressman

The Five Biggest Risks People Face in Retirement

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
CNBC

The market's biggest winners and losers in the Inflation Reduction Act

Automakers are winners in the Inflation Reduction Act, but maybe not as much as you think, and maybe not Tesla. Utilities (and ratepayers) get tax breaks for renewable energy. Amazon on the list of companies likely to pay more taxes. Elon Musk's prediction that lithium refiners will get rich will...
Motley Fool

How to Score an Extra $1,830 per Social Security Check

The maximum benefit amount in 2022 is $4,194 per month. There are several requirements you'll need to meet to earn that amount. Even if you're off track for the max benefit, there are other ways to increase your payments.
Benzinga

BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation

In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have a minimal...
Motley Fool

How Do You Stack Up to Other Retirement Savers Your Age?

Knowing what other retirement savers your age have in their accounts can serve as a baseline. But if you want a comfortable retirement, you need a custom plan based on your own goals.
