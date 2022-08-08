ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Judge won't keep blocking use of NC law in probe of AG's ad

RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal judge opened the door Tuesday for a district attorney to try to prosecute someone for a 2020 campaign ad by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein using a specific criminal count that the Democrat contends is unconstitutional on free-speech grounds. U.S. District Judge Catherine...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NC AG’s staff asks judge not to restore 20-week abortion ban

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina attorney general’s office, representing defendants in a 2019 case that blocked a state law banning most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, has joined plaintiffs in asking a federal court not to restore the ban after the judge suggested his injunction “may now be contrary to law.”
U.S. POLITICS
State
North Carolina State
WRAL News

'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Judge's decision looms over NC's 20-week abortion ban

Both sides in a long-running lawsuit over North Carolina’s general ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy have asked a federal judge not to reinstate the law, despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that leaves decisions over abortion rights to the states. U.S. District Judge William Osteen may...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL News

Could NC land new $4 billion semiconductor plant as Biden signs big chips bill?

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – President Joe Biden is preparing to sign a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration’s push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China. He’s also expected to announce decisions by at least two manufacturers to build new semiconductor plants in the U.S. Will North Carolina be on the list?
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quality Education#Business Tax#Basic Education#Tax Cuts#Nc Chamber#North Carolinians#The N C Chamber#The General Assembly#Supreme Court
WRAL News

Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races

Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette won his Democratic primary on Tuesday, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. And in Minnesota, Republican Kim Crockett — who has called the 2020 election “rigged” and campaigned...
WISCONSIN STATE
WRAL News

Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After questions about guns, politics and COVID-19, a jury was selected Tuesday for the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the pandemic. The judge and lawyers settled on 18 people,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators obtained Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. The prosecutor handling the case...
NEBRASKA STATE
WRAL News

Renaming Army bases that honor Confederates would cost $21M

NORFOLK, Va. — Renaming nine U.S. Army posts that honor Confederate officers would cost a total of $21 million if the installations rebrand everything from welcome marquees and street signs to water towers and hospital doors, according to an independent commission. The Naming Commission released its final report on...
FORT BRAGG, NC
WRAL News

Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. — Barely a week after floodwaters swept downtown and left a foot of mud and twisted, gutted buildings along Main Street, an incongruous sight appeared: A flashing sign declaring JR’s Barber Shop “OPEN.”. As National Guard troops patrolled outside and volunteers on backhoes mounded up...
FLEMING-NEON, KY
WRAL News

Native Americans urge boycott of 'tone deaf' Pilgrim museum

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a popular living history museum featuring Colonial reenactors portraying life in Plymouth, the famous English settlement founded by the Pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower. Members of the state’s Wampanoag community and their supporters say Plimoth...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WRAL News

Ex-Ohio court mediator arrested; allegedly sent feces to GOP

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man is in custody after being accused of sending about three-dozen feces-filled letters to lawmakers around the country, including Ohio’s 25 Republican state senators in early July. Police arrested Richard Steinle, a 77-year-old from Mogadore, Ohio, and former Portage County Common Pleas Court...
MOGADORE, OH
WRAL News

North Carolina sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles

MARSHALL, N.C. — When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter. Spurred by the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and...
MARSHALL, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

