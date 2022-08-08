Read full article on original website
Durham restaurants request NC Supreme Court review insurance payments lawsuit
Raleigh, N.C. — Two acclaimed Triangle restaurant owners are asking the North Carolina Supreme Court to review their case against their insurance company for not honoring their business interruption policies when they had to close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit was filed in May 2020...
NC court rules against Raleigh HOA, making it easier for people to install solar panels
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State Supreme Court in June ruled against a Raleigh homeowner's association several years after a family installed solar panels on their home. Energy News Network reports the move could make it easier for homeowners across the state with HOAs to install energy-saving panels...
Judge won't keep blocking use of NC law in probe of AG's ad
RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal judge opened the door Tuesday for a district attorney to try to prosecute someone for a 2020 campaign ad by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein using a specific criminal count that the Democrat contends is unconstitutional on free-speech grounds. U.S. District Judge Catherine...
NC AG’s staff asks judge not to restore 20-week abortion ban
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina attorney general’s office, representing defendants in a 2019 case that blocked a state law banning most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, has joined plaintiffs in asking a federal court not to restore the ban after the judge suggested his injunction “may now be contrary to law.”
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
Ex-patrol leader, current police chief picked as NC marshals
RALEIGH, N.C. — A recent State Highway Patrol commander and the current Winston-Salem police chief will be among President Joe Biden's nominees to serve as North Carolina's three U.S. marshals. Biden announced on Tuesday that retired patrol Col. Glenn McNeill is his choice to become marshal for the Eastern...
Judge's decision looms over NC's 20-week abortion ban
Both sides in a long-running lawsuit over North Carolina’s general ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy have asked a federal judge not to reinstate the law, despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that leaves decisions over abortion rights to the states. U.S. District Judge William Osteen may...
Could NC land new $4 billion semiconductor plant as Biden signs big chips bill?
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – President Joe Biden is preparing to sign a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration’s push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China. He’s also expected to announce decisions by at least two manufacturers to build new semiconductor plants in the U.S. Will North Carolina be on the list?
NC declared free of highly contagious bird flu, no new infections in 28 days
After thousands of birds died of a highly-contagious bird flu in the state earlier this year, North Carolina can again begin exporting and trading poultry internationally, according to the state Department of Agriculture. The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) was able to declare N.C. as "High Path Avian Influenza-free"...
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette won his Democratic primary on Tuesday, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. And in Minnesota, Republican Kim Crockett — who has called the 2020 election “rigged” and campaigned...
Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After questions about guns, politics and COVID-19, a jury was selected Tuesday for the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the pandemic. The judge and lawyers settled on 18 people,...
Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators obtained Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. The prosecutor handling the case...
Renaming Army bases that honor Confederates would cost $21M
NORFOLK, Va. — Renaming nine U.S. Army posts that honor Confederate officers would cost a total of $21 million if the installations rebrand everything from welcome marquees and street signs to water towers and hospital doors, according to an independent commission. The Naming Commission released its final report on...
NC woman sentenced to prison for defrauding clients through fake travel agency
New Bern, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison for using a fake travel agency to defraud clients and steal their money, according to Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas. Julie Ann Mincey, 58, from New Bern, was found guilty...
'Compassionate soul:' Hundreds of first responders from across NC join procession for Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Mount Olive, N.C. — A Wayne County sheriff's deputy was laid to rest following a funeral and procession that brought hundreds of first responders together from across the state. On Friday, a procession carried the body of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman from ECU Medical to a funeral home...
AAA report finds gas prices dip for eighth-straight week in NC, SC
Charlotte, N.C. — Gas prices are down in the Carolinas for the eighth consecutive week, according to a report from AAA. The organization's findings revealed North Carolina and South Carolina's gas price average dropped by 14 cents last week and are at the lowest daily average since March 3.
Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. — Barely a week after floodwaters swept downtown and left a foot of mud and twisted, gutted buildings along Main Street, an incongruous sight appeared: A flashing sign declaring JR’s Barber Shop “OPEN.”. As National Guard troops patrolled outside and volunteers on backhoes mounded up...
Native Americans urge boycott of 'tone deaf' Pilgrim museum
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a popular living history museum featuring Colonial reenactors portraying life in Plymouth, the famous English settlement founded by the Pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower. Members of the state’s Wampanoag community and their supporters say Plimoth...
Ex-Ohio court mediator arrested; allegedly sent feces to GOP
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man is in custody after being accused of sending about three-dozen feces-filled letters to lawmakers around the country, including Ohio’s 25 Republican state senators in early July. Police arrested Richard Steinle, a 77-year-old from Mogadore, Ohio, and former Portage County Common Pleas Court...
North Carolina sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles
MARSHALL, N.C. — When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter. Spurred by the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and...
