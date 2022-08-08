ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Game Haus

Dota 2’s Arlington Major: The Group Stage Wraps Up

With the group stage of the Arlington Major concluded, fans can see how teams are faring. The major started off with a stumble, with many teams denied multiple visas. With numerous substitutes filling the gaps, teams found themselves in uncertain territory. While the major is far from over, fans can now tell how well the substitutes fit.
dotesports.com

When will reworked Udyr be launching on League’s live servers?

After spending more than a decade as one of the simplest champions in League of Legends, Runeterra’s resident Spirit Walker is getting a new coat of paint. Riot Games has finally revealed the long-awaited visual and gameplay update for Udyr, who was one of the original 42 champions released in the game’s debut year.
dotesports.com

Here are all of Udyr’s new reworked abilities in League

Udyr has been considered one of the most outdated champions in League of Legends for many years. His kit was straightforward and simple compared to the newer releases of the game, leaving him in the dust heading into future seasons. As a result, Riot Games has made a huge effort...
dotesports.com

ESL Pro League season 16 groups and schedule released

The light at the end of the tunnel is approaching for the CS:GO player break, which is set to end with the start of ESL Pro League season 16 beginning on Aug. 31. Ahead of the start of season 16, ESL has released the full schedule and groups for the upcoming group stages.
dotesports.com

Do Jade Statues stack in Teamfight Tactics? Explained

Teamfight Tactic‘s 7th set—Dragonlands—was released on July 26 for fans around the world. Since then, players have been slowly figuring out every new mechanic brought with the expansion, but one of the new traits, “Jade,” seems to have many users confused. In TFT Dragonlands, a...
dotesports.com

Cloud9 signs rocker to competitive Apex Legends squad

One of North America's best teams signs one of North America's best free agents. One of North America’s best Apex Legends squads has their new third member—and he comes with high pedigree. The team announced the signing of Aidan “rocker” Grodin today, completing their competitive squad ahead of the third year of the Apex Legends Global Series.
dotesports.com

When does Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 end?

Overwatch is six years old, and Blizzard has been celebrating the occasion with a series of events. The last part of the sixth-anniversary celebration is about to start, featuring festive skins and event specials. The first and second volumes of the event came bundled with Remixed skins, which are the...
dotesports.com

Best Apex Legends players and streamers to watch in 2022

Many streamers and esports pros came from other games to play Apex Legends, many of whom remain for the thrill ride. Due to its cartoonish appearance, abilities, and focus on being a battle royale, Apex is often compared to VALORANT and Call of Duty. Unlike VALORANT, Apex gives its characters a lot more personality in-game, including multiple powers, executions, and animations that emphasize their personalities.
dotesports.com

Former TSM coach Peter Zhang permanently banned from League of Legends esports by Riot

Former TSM coach Peter Zhang has been permanently banned from all League of Legends esports events, Riot Games announced today. Earlier this year, Zhang was accused of diverting money from players’ salaries before being fired from his position at TSM in March. TSM conducted an internal investigation of Zhang which confirmed these accusations.
dotesports.com

Best Kayn build in League of Legends

Kayn is one of the most complex champions in League of Legends due to his unique passive, which basically offers you two vastly different ways to navigate the champion. Players picking the Shadow Reaper will have at some point in the early game a major choice: they will need to pick between Blue and Red Kayn. Both of them come along with different pros, offer quite unique gameplay, and require other runes and items to be chosen and built, respectively.
dotesports.com

Apex players question lack of Seer nerfs amidst sweeping meta changes in season 14

If you’ve played Apex Legends in the last month or so, you’ve probably noticed a sizable uptick in Seer players in your lobbies. It’s not just you. Seer went from one of the least-played legends in the game in April and May to a steady top-10 pick for players in July, according to Apex Legends Status. This is especially true in ranked the higher rank you are. Seer players are Platinum III on average in the game. In the cast of Apex, only Horizon enjoys a higher average rank amongst her players than Seer.
The Independent

England win first hockey gold but cricket and netball bids end in disappointment

England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
dotesports.com

How to save in Tower of Fantasy

Players new to always-online games such as Tower of Fantasy might be a little clueless when it comes to how to save in the game. When searching the menus or looking at settings and options, a save function is nowhere to be found, which might put a few people off from exiting the game at any time out of fear of losing their progress. Don’t panic, though, the game does have a save function and it’s something you don’t need to worry about.
VIDEO GAMES

