Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 4 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Vollrath Park in Sheboygan North Beach in Port Washington Mckinley Beach in Milwaukee Wind Point Lighthouse Beach in Racine Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Waves 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Stephenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-12 14:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Stephenson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Rock River near Joslin affecting Whiteside, Henry IL and Rock Island Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Pecatonica River at Freeport affecting Stephenson County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica River at Freeport. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.5 feet, Numerous streets are closed north and south of Illinois Highway 75 and water enters the first floor level of a few homes. Water also begins to enter Taylor Park. Businesses along Van Buren Street north of the Pecatonica River are directly affected by water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 8.8 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over the next 24 to 48 hours. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected to be issued this evening. Target Area: Winnebago The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge. * WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east of Shirland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Comments / 0