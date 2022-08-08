ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Washington Examiner

Woman delivers two sets of identical twins after '1 in 10 million' pregnancy

A Massachusetts mother gave birth to two sets of identical twins on Thursday, a wildly rare delivery that few medical professionals get to see in their lifetimes. Ashley Ness, 35, gave birth to the quadruplets, two boys and two girls, early Thursday morning at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The...
The Atlantic

American Motherhood

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. I looked at the clock glowing on the nightstand in my bedroom and it read 1:23, one-two-three, a neat...
Refinery29

Please Stop Saying “Natural” When Discussing Childbirth

Yesterday during my 36-week pregnancy appointment, my doctor started to perform the standard late-pregnancy cervical exam, but she couldn’t finish it because I began to scream from the unbearable pain of the speculum, and then her fingers, inside me. “I guess you’re not a good candidate for vaginal birth after all,” she smirked as she quickly abandoned her efforts to see if I’ve dilated, referencing my seeming lack of pain tolerance (and clear lack of stoicism).
technologynetworks.com

Newborns May Develop Language Skills Within Hours

In contrast to the traditional view of newborns, passively lying around and crying, a recent study published in Nature Human Behaviour established that newborns start soaking up and tuning into the specifics of the world around them within hours, including the specific languages that they’ll speak. Babies are known...
Motherly

I desperately needed a prenatal workout to prepare for childbirth and beyond

This article is sponsored by Nike. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. 24 weeks into my third pregnancy and somehow “Prepare Your Body for Childbirth” didn’t quite make the to-do list… until now. Between working, caring for two littles, drinking enough water and trying to sleep comfortably – honestly, who has the time? But I’ve been down this road before and I know that delivering babies is hands-down one of the most physically demanding challenges on planet earth. Going there without any training? Not ideal.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Most women want a 'Call the Midwife' birth but just two per cent get one

Eight out of 10 women admit they hope to emulate hit show Call the Midwife by having a home birth - yet only 2.2% of those actually manage to achieve their dream. A whopping 79% of expectant mums quizzed in the study by medical negligence experts Hodge Jones & Allen admit preferring to give birth at home.
Ohio Capital Journal

“God, no, not another case.” COVID-related stillbirths didn’t have to happen.

This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for ProPublica’s The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Late one afternoon last October, Dr. Shelley Odronic sat in her office and, just as she had thousands of times before, slid a rectangular […] The post “God, no, not another case.” COVID-related stillbirths didn’t have to happen. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
