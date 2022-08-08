Read full article on original website
What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?
Pregnancy is possible from the start of ovulation.
Washington Examiner
Woman delivers two sets of identical twins after '1 in 10 million' pregnancy
A Massachusetts mother gave birth to two sets of identical twins on Thursday, a wildly rare delivery that few medical professionals get to see in their lifetimes. Ashley Ness, 35, gave birth to the quadruplets, two boys and two girls, early Thursday morning at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The...
How To Cope With The Anxiety Of Pregnancy After A Loss
As Chrissy Teigen said in her recent pregnancy announcement, there's no escaping anxiety when you're expecting a rainbow baby.
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
Pregnant Woman 'Bombarded' by Mom Praised for Banning Her Visiting the Baby
The pregnant woman explained when she was previously pregnant that so many people arrived to see the baby that hospital staff told some to leave.
U.K.・
Step-sister makes woman homeless at the peak of her pregnancy
Babies depend on their parents during the first few months after birth and don’t necessarily require a room for themselves. In fact, according to experts, it's best to have a baby share a room with its parents initially but sleep in a different bed or cradle.
American Motherhood
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. I looked at the clock glowing on the nightstand in my bedroom and it read 1:23, one-two-three, a neat...
Refinery29
Please Stop Saying “Natural” When Discussing Childbirth
Yesterday during my 36-week pregnancy appointment, my doctor started to perform the standard late-pregnancy cervical exam, but she couldn’t finish it because I began to scream from the unbearable pain of the speculum, and then her fingers, inside me. “I guess you’re not a good candidate for vaginal birth after all,” she smirked as she quickly abandoned her efforts to see if I’ve dilated, referencing my seeming lack of pain tolerance (and clear lack of stoicism).
technologynetworks.com
Newborns May Develop Language Skills Within Hours
In contrast to the traditional view of newborns, passively lying around and crying, a recent study published in Nature Human Behaviour established that newborns start soaking up and tuning into the specifics of the world around them within hours, including the specific languages that they’ll speak. Babies are known...
I desperately needed a prenatal workout to prepare for childbirth and beyond
This article is sponsored by Nike. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. 24 weeks into my third pregnancy and somehow “Prepare Your Body for Childbirth” didn’t quite make the to-do list… until now. Between working, caring for two littles, drinking enough water and trying to sleep comfortably – honestly, who has the time? But I’ve been down this road before and I know that delivering babies is hands-down one of the most physically demanding challenges on planet earth. Going there without any training? Not ideal.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Most women want a 'Call the Midwife' birth but just two per cent get one
Eight out of 10 women admit they hope to emulate hit show Call the Midwife by having a home birth - yet only 2.2% of those actually manage to achieve their dream. A whopping 79% of expectant mums quizzed in the study by medical negligence experts Hodge Jones & Allen admit preferring to give birth at home.
Man scams boy selling lemonade with fake $100 bill, community responds by raising $25K for him
The Everett Police Department shared a picture of the suspect and highlighted Jeremy's issue before the community stepped in to help.
“God, no, not another case.” COVID-related stillbirths didn’t have to happen.
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for ProPublica’s The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Late one afternoon last October, Dr. Shelley Odronic sat in her office and, just as she had thousands of times before, slid a rectangular […] The post “God, no, not another case.” COVID-related stillbirths didn’t have to happen. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
