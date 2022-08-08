Read full article on original website
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
FOXBusiness
Manchin-Schumer spending bill could eliminate 30,000 jobs, new analysis shows
Democrats are selling their newest social spending bill as a panacea for the ailing economy as it confronts crippling inflation, but a new analysis shows the legislation could actually cost tens of thousands of Americans their jobs. Findings from the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan group that advocates for lower taxes,...
What Benefits Could You Get From the Inflation Reduction Act?
Over the weekend, the United States Senate signed off on the Inflation Reduction Act after much debate about spending and provisions in the legislation. In fact, it was Vice President Kamala Harris...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Explainer: When will Americans feel the Inflation Reduction Act's impact?
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Inflation Reduction Act, a $430 billion bill focused on lowering healthcare costs, promoting clean energy and increasing corporate taxes, passed the U.S. Senate on Sunday and is expected to pass the House of Representatives as soon as Friday.
What You Need to Know About the Inflation Reduction Act
The landmark climate, health care and tax package is expected to reach President Biden's desk after the House passes it on Friday.
CNBC
Climate groups react to Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act
The Senate passed the most ambitious climate spending package in U.S. history on Sunday, prompting optimism among environmental advocates after months of gridlock around President Joe Biden's emissions-reducing agenda. Called the Inflation Reduction Act, the legislation earmarks $369 billion for U.S. energy security and fighting climate change. Vice President Kamala...
eenews.net
Senate approves climate, budget reconciliation bill
The Senate approved a $740 billion budget reconciliation bill with incentives for clean energy production to address climate change. The legislation — which passed 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie — has $369 billion in climate and clean energy policies, including incentives for renewable energy, hydrogen, nuclear and electric vehicles. The bill also has $60 billion for environmental justice (E&E Daily, July 28).
What will the Inflation Reduction Act mean for small businesses?
Overall, the Inflation Reduction Act is a good-sized win for most small businesses and a huge win for some. Rhonda Abrams explains why.
The Inflation Reduction Act Is About to Jumpstart U.S. Climate Policy and Change the World
The bill will jumpstart an economic transformation and rejigger international climate politics— and affect the way Americans live.
ValueWalk
Inflation Reduction Act: Making China More Powerful, Diverting Buyback Money, Offshoring
Following the Senate’s approval of the Inflation Reduction Act, market strategist Louis Navellier offers the following commentary on its wide-reaching impact. The big news this week is the Inflation Reduction Act that imposes more taxes on U.S. production of coal, crude oil and natural gas, which means that utility bills will be rising to pay for higher taxes. A tax increase on methane emissions is the most controversial energy tax.
Slate
A Complete Breakdown of the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act is the Walt Whitman of federal legislation: like the great American poet, the bill contradicts itself; it is large and contains multitudes. It represents the most significant climate investment in U.S. history, but it also paves the way for a massive expansion of oil and gas drilling on federal lands and in federal waters. It includes a new minimum tax designed to ensure that large corporations pay at least 15 percent of their profits to the federal government, but it also showers corporations in tax subsidies that will push many more firms’ tax rates below 15 percent (and in some cases below zero). It is disappointingly modest in its aspirations, but it will arguably be—along with the Affordable Care Act—the most ambitious piece of legislation signed by a Democratic president in more than a half century.
marketplace.org
Inflation Reduction Act’s climate change funding takes aim at environmental inequity
Senate Democrats have narrowly passed — and their House colleagues will vote on Friday — on their $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act. About half the new spending — $370 billion — is aimed at climate change: reducing greenhouse-gas emissions in the U.S., encouraging low- or zero-emission technologies, and helping vulnerable communities mitigate the effects of a hotter, more polluted, environment.
While Biden is tackling inflation and shaping a green economy for the US, Britain is being left behind
Over the weekend, US Democrats overcame months of political struggle to pass the Inflation Reduction Act in the Senate, marking a major victory for the president, Joe Biden, and for “Bidenomics” before the US midterms. The bill makes the single largest climate investment in US history, with $369bn...
marketplace.org
The Inflation Reduction Act wants to incentivize electric car purchases – but there’s a catch
The climate-change provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act – passed by the Senate and to be considered by the House later this week – include a lot of financial incentives to jumpstart electric-vehicle sales and production. There’s a $7,500 consumer tax credit for buying a new EV, $4,000...
House and Senate leadership split over pursuing failed economic bill, tax relief
BOSTON - It has been just over one week since the formal legislative session closed with lawmakers failing to pass a sweeping $4.5 billion-dollar economic development bill which also included $1 billion in tax relief.Lawmakers say they are informally working on the bill, but it is unclear what if anything will happen with it.Speaker of the House, Ron Mariano, said he is hesitant to move forward on the bill, which also included a $250 tax rebate for individuals, because he is waiting to see if a decades old law called Chapter 62F will kick in. It could refund roughly $3...
How the Inflation Reduction Act would address the climate crisis
The Senate has approved a $740 billion domestic spending package that Sen. Chuck Schumer said has the "boldest climate package in U.S. history." Here's what it includes.
Stock Buybacks Receive Favorable Tax Treatment Even With Tax Code Change
Days after Elon Musk announced in an earnings call Tesla is considering share buybacks in the near future, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The climate-forward legislation is funded in part by a small tax added to corporate share buybacks, slightly hindering — but not eliminating — the vehicle’s favorable tax treatment.
