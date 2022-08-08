Read full article on original website
Trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs to go ahead on Monday
The trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, who is accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend, will go ahead on today.Arrangements for the case were finalised on Thursday in the wake of Manchester Crown Court closing this week due to testing for asbestos.Judge Hilary Manley ruled the 10-day trial will start next week at the city’s other crown court, Manchester Minshull Street, before it transfers to Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday for the remainder of the proceedings.Last week HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Manchester Crown Court would be temporarily closed due to a “building issue”.A number of cases...
BBC
Paul Huntington: Carlisle United sign former Preston defender on one-year deal
Carlisle United have signed former Preston North End defender Paul Huntington on a one-year deal following his release by the Championship club. The 34-year-old left the Lilywhites at the end of last season having spent 10 years at Deepdale. "I've made no secret of the fact that I wanted a...
BBC
Bradford City 2-1 Hull City: Andy Cook helps Bantams upset Tigers
Andy Cook scored two goals in five first-half minutes as League Two Bradford knocked Championship side Hull City out of the Carabao Cup. Cook struck twice just before half-time after an own goal from goalkeeper Harry Lewis had given Hull the lead. First Cook headed home before a corner was...
BBC
Robbie Cowling: Colchester owner condemns 'mindless behaviour' by some fans at Ipswich
Colchester United owner Robbie Cowling has hit out at some of the team's supporters for violent behaviour during Tuesday's Carabao Cup game at Ipswich. The U's won a game at Portman Road for the first time since 1951 to reach round two of the competition. Although in different counties, the...
BBC
Ali Brownlee 5K run returns to Middlesbrough
A run in memory of a BBC presenter and football commentator is set to return after three years. The last Ali Brownlee 5K was held in Middlesbrough in 2019 but subsequent events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is named in honour of BBC Radio Tees presenter and...
Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures
The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
BBC
Cardiff and Norwich fined for player fracas on opening day of the season
Cardiff City and Norwich City have been fined by the Football Association after the bad-tempered 1-0 home win for the Bluebirds on 30 July. Referee Tim Robinson had to deal with a centre-circle scuffle between players, in a match that saw Cardiff's Perry Ng and Canaries' Grant Hanley sent off.
BBC
Morecambe 0-0 Stoke City (5-3 on pens): Shrimps shock Championship Potters
Shane McLoughlin scored the winning penalty as League One Morecambe knocked Stoke City of the Championship out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage. Despite totally dominating and playing against 10 men for the last 30 minutes, Stoke could not find a way through and the game went straight to penalties after ending goalless.
BBC
Steve Evans: Stevenage boss happy with selection dilemma after win over Reading
Stevenage boss Steve Evans is happy to have a selection dilemma after his side made it three wins out three by beating Reading in the Carabao Cup. Evans made several changes for the visit of the Championship side but Boro came out on top by a 2-1 scoreline. Teenager Saxon...
SB Nation
Peterborough United confirm Chelsea interest in Ronnie Edwards
The latest highly promising prospect on the Chelsea radar is 19-year-old center back Ronnie Edwards, who already has a full year of senior professional football under his belt, last season with Peterborough United in the Championship (which ended in relegation, but that’s a minor detail). The U19 Euros winner...
BBC
Ipswich Town 0-1 Colchester United
Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper. Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable...
BBC
One-Day Cup: Hampshire win thriller on Isle of Wight after dramatic Northants collapse
T20 Blast winners Hampshire maintained their 100% record in the One-Day Cup as they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Northants in a dramatic finale on the Isle of Wight. Chasing Hampshire's total of 199 all out, Northants lost their last five wickets for 11 runs, three of...
BBC
Cheltenham Town 0-7 Exeter City: Grecians get record away win with League Cup victory
Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says his side could have scored more as they broke the club's record for an away win with a 7-0 thrashing of Cheltenham Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Four goals in a 20-minute spell in the first half helped the Grecians...
BBC
Steve Lansdown: Bristol City owner open to selling the club for 'right deal'
Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown said he is open to selling the Championship club for the "right deal". Majority shareholder Lansdown's relationship with Bristol City dates back to 1996 and he became club chairman in 2002. The billionaire businessman said he was looking for new investors to help the club...
‘Red flags’ seen in Ryan Giggs’ behaviour, trial told
A woman who claims ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs controlled her in their relationship thought he was her “soul mate” but saw early “red flags”, a court has heard.PR executive Kate Greville, 36, told detectives it was “almost like was he was two people” during their relationship.Ms Greville was interviewed by police weeks after she alleged he headbutted her in November 2020.Both were married when their affair started, she said, and she was unhappy in a controlling relationship with her husband.She said: “He would tell me about his marriage and he was not happy, I would talk about mine. Things...
BBC
Lionesses win sees demand soar at Staffordshire football club
A football club said requests for girls to join its team have soared since England won Euro 2022. Wyrley Juniors, in Staffordshire, started its female team in 2000 and has 18 girls and four ladies teams for the current season. But chairman Keith Hardy said demand to play at the...
BBC
Cardiff 10K: Runners get refunds as backlash sparks U-turn
Refunds are being offered to some runners of the shelved Cardiff 10k race after organisers said they had received "horrendous abuse". Entrants were told on Friday that Front Runner Events could not "defer, transfer or offer refunds to runners", with money already spent or committed. Bosses have since said they...
BBC
Newport County ban fan for 'missile-throwing' after Michael Flynn incident
Newport County have banned a fan from attending matches at Rodney Parade pending a police investigation into a "missile-throwing" incident. Walsall manager Michael Flynn, the ex-Newport boss, said he had had stones thrown at him during his new side's 1-0 win at Rodney Parade on Saturday. Flynn also said he...
BBC
Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
