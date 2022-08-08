Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
People
Donald Trump Just Asked a Wisconsin Lawmaker to Overturn 2020 Election Results as Jan. 6 Hearings Continue
Donald Trump is still trying to overturn the 2020 election, more than 500 days since President Joe Biden took the oath of office. Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, told WISN 12 that he heard from the former president last week after the state's Supreme Court ruled that drop-boxes for absentee ballots there are illegal.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shock Poll: Democrats closing gap with Republicans ahead of midterm elections
A new poll has found that Democrats and Republicans are neck and neck in the upcoming midterm elections, with Democrats citing gun violence as their number one concern even as the economy continues to tumble. The Siena College Research Institute poll, conducted on behalf of the New York Times between...
POLITICO
A Republican-funded poll finds one of the closest battlegrounds in the country favors GOP Rep. Young Kim by 16 percent.
13 percent of voters said they were still undecided in the district that would've gone to Joe Biden by two points in 2020. New battleground race numbers: A new poll shows California Rep. Young Kim is leading her Democratic challenger in one of the most closely watched House races this election cycle.
Washington Examiner
Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll
A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
Two Republican women - a Trump critic and a devotee - await primary results
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Two Republican women - one a critic of Donald Trump and another an outspoken devotee of the former president - awaited election results on Wednesday in Washington state and Arizona primaries that offer further evidence of his grip on the party.
CNBC
First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load
A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister said. Oleksandr Kubrakov said the Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S was in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. Ukraine eventually aims to ship out 3...
EU puts forward 'final' text to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal
Aug 8 (Reuters) - The European Union has put forward a "final" text to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a senior EU official told reporters on Monday. "Today we are tabling a text that is the final text," a senior EU official told reporters in a briefing as four days of talks on resurrecting the agreement wrapped up in Vienna.
US News and World Report
Away From Gaza, Islamic Jihad Digs in Against Israel on West Bank
JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -For the masked gunmen in Jenin refugee camp, Israel's unannounced strike against Islamic Jihad in Gaza on Friday can have come as little surprise after months of clashes that have steadily lifted the profile of the Iran-backed militant group. Firing into the air during a rally...
US News and World Report
Trump Seizes on FBI Raid to Boost 2024 Presidential Bid
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hours after denouncing the FBI's raid on his Florida home as political persecution, former President Donald Trump released a campaign-style video that may be the strongest hint yet that he plans to run against President Joe Biden in 2024. The FBI’s actions on Monday have arguably placed...
US News and World Report
Italy's Berlusconi Bids for Senate Seat, Smothers Stations With Ads
ROME (Reuters) - Eighty-five-year-old former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday he will run for a Senate seat at next month's election, seeking national office again after a nine-year absence. The billionaire media magnate, who launched a trademark advertising blitz ahead of the announcement, has led four governments...
US News and World Report
Greek President Calls for Investigation of Phone Tapping Scandal
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou called on Tuesday for an investigation into the tapping of a political leader's phone by the intelligence service (EYP). The scandal broke last week amid growing concern in the EU about the use of spyware software and sparked uproar at home, with opposition...
US News and World Report
China Withdraws Promise Not to Send Troops to Taiwan if It Takes Control of Island
BEIJING (Reuters) -China has withdrawn a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it takes control of the island, an official document showed on Wednesday, signalling a decision by President Xi Jinping to grant less autonomy than previously offered. China's white paper on its position on self-ruled...
Biden signs bill boosting US chip manufacturing as he kicks off victory lap
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a bill aimed at boosting American chip manufacturing as he kicked off a victory lap to celebrate a string of wins in Washington.
US News and World Report
Mexican President Says Bayer Interested in Continuing to Invest in Country
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the chief executive of German diversified group Bayer Werner Baumann said the firm is interested in continuing to invest in Mexico in pharmaceuticals and food supplies. "They have a lot of confidence in our country," Lopez...
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Says 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Is Over
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated. The timing had been in doubt...
US News and World Report
Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon
(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
Shift in war's front seen as more ships with grain are cleared to leave Ukraine
Analysts warn that Russia is moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
