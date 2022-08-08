ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CNBC

First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load

A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister said. Oleksandr Kubrakov said the Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S was in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. Ukraine eventually aims to ship out 3...
Reuters

EU puts forward 'final' text to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The European Union has put forward a "final" text to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a senior EU official told reporters on Monday. "Today we are tabling a text that is the final text," a senior EU official told reporters in a briefing as four days of talks on resurrecting the agreement wrapped up in Vienna.
US News and World Report

Away From Gaza, Islamic Jihad Digs in Against Israel on West Bank

JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -For the masked gunmen in Jenin refugee camp, Israel's unannounced strike against Islamic Jihad in Gaza on Friday can have come as little surprise after months of clashes that have steadily lifted the profile of the Iran-backed militant group. Firing into the air during a rally...
US News and World Report

Trump Seizes on FBI Raid to Boost 2024 Presidential Bid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hours after denouncing the FBI's raid on his Florida home as political persecution, former President Donald Trump released a campaign-style video that may be the strongest hint yet that he plans to run against President Joe Biden in 2024. The FBI’s actions on Monday have arguably placed...
US News and World Report

Italy's Berlusconi Bids for Senate Seat, Smothers Stations With Ads

ROME (Reuters) - Eighty-five-year-old former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday he will run for a Senate seat at next month's election, seeking national office again after a nine-year absence. The billionaire media magnate, who launched a trademark advertising blitz ahead of the announcement, has led four governments...
US News and World Report

Greek President Calls for Investigation of Phone Tapping Scandal

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou called on Tuesday for an investigation into the tapping of a political leader's phone by the intelligence service (EYP). The scandal broke last week amid growing concern in the EU about the use of spyware software and sparked uproar at home, with opposition...
US News and World Report

China Withdraws Promise Not to Send Troops to Taiwan if It Takes Control of Island

BEIJING (Reuters) -China has withdrawn a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it takes control of the island, an official document showed on Wednesday, signalling a decision by President Xi Jinping to grant less autonomy than previously offered. China's white paper on its position on self-ruled...
US News and World Report

Mexican President Says Bayer Interested in Continuing to Invest in Country

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the chief executive of German diversified group Bayer Werner Baumann said the firm is interested in continuing to invest in Mexico in pharmaceuticals and food supplies. "They have a lot of confidence in our country," Lopez...
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Says 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Is Over

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated. The timing had been in doubt...
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon

(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
MIDDLE EAST

