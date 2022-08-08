Read full article on original website
My Clallam County
Port Townsend woman banned from local pool for “being discriminatory” and rude to staff
PORT TOWNSEND – The report of a Port Townsend woman that was banned for life from the YMCA-run swimming pool after she ordered a transgender employee out of the woman’s changing room has gone nationwide. 80-year-old Julie Jaman told the Port Townsend City Council this month her version...
Islands Sounder
Submitted by the San Juan County Fairgrounds. The San Juan County Fair is back in person, Aug. 17-20, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With new food vendors, thousands of entries, a carnival, and an estimated 8,000 attendees, the event is a celebration of our county’s talents, interests, and unique qualities.
KUOW
A pregnant mom was 'writhing in pain,' but a Catholic hospital refused to intervene
Alison was three months pregnant and on a camping trip with her family in 2013 when she started bleeding. She rushed home to Bellingham, where the only hospital is Catholic-owned PeaceHealth. “They did an ultrasound,” Alison said. KUOW is not using her last name to protect her private health information....
Displaced WA flood survivors ‘in limbo’ while awaiting federal aid
Climate change is straining FEMA’s capacity to help people after a disaster. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. From her driveway in the early evening of Nov. 14, Maryann Snudden could see the Nooksack...
DNR closes Sumas Mountain to vehicles, couldn’t ‘keep up with the scope of the destruction’
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has temporarily closed the area around Sumas Mountain in Whatcom County to cars and other motor vehicles after unsanctioned trails caused environmental damage, garbage dumping, and other public safety issues. “Unsanctioned trails and illegal dumping have been an issue in the Sumas...
KGMI
Bellingham says goodbye to another popular restaurant
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Bellingham is mourning the loss of another popular restaurant that has announced they cannot remain open. Magdalena’s Bistro & Creperie took to Facebook last week to thank the community for supporting the Fairhaven dining spot over the past 13 years. The owners have been serving their fresh-made...
A big Squalicum waterfront project is in the permitting phase. Here are the details
The new facility in Bellingham is expected to be a nice addition for small-boat owners.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
whatcom-news.com
T-bone crash in Ferndale sends 1 to the hospital
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of an injury crash in the area of 4th Avenue and Main Street in Ferndale Tuesday, August 9th about 5:50pm. According to Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Ben Boyko, it appeared a blue Toyota Prius was pulling out of a driveway when it was struck on the driver’s side by a pickup truck.
Drugs or alcohol suspected in Whatcom I-5 crash that hospitalizes Ferndale teen
Both lanes of southbound I-5 were closed after the crash, according to WSDOT tweets at the time.
My Clallam County
Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim
SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
Community rallies around 11-year-old Everett boy who was scammed while running lemonade stand
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are looking for a suspect who they say scammed a young boy running a lemonade stand by giving him a fake $100 bill. Jeremy Ryzhonkov is a young entrepreneur. He just turned 12 this week and already has a vending machine business, lawn mowing business, and snack stand.
Despite weekend vandalism, Bellingham store “not backing down from what we know is right”
Thousands in donations to help Bellingham store attacked by vandals.
Train plays role in arrest of 5 people after reported drive-by shooting in Bellingham park
Four of the five people who were arrested were juveniles, Bellingham Police reported.
Islands Sounder
Film Festival’s The Director Series features “Janis: Little Girl Blue”
Submitted by the Friday Harbor Film Festival. Janis: Little Girl Blue, Friday Harbor Film Festival’s next offering in The Director Series, will appeal to lovers of music, especially rock and roll. This film documents Janis Joplin’s evolution into a star from letters that she wrote to her friends, family, and collaborators. One of the most revered and iconic rock and roll singers of all time, she thrilled audiences and blazed new creative trails before her death in 1971 at age 27. Oscar-nominated director Amy Berg examines Joplin’s story in depth, presenting an intimate portrait of a complicated and driven artist. Narrated by musician Cat Power, the film uses Joplin’s own words to tell much of the film’s story through a series of letters she wrote to her parents over the years, many of them made public here for the first time. Amy Berg stated: “The only way to tell Janis’ story was through Janis’ voice. Her letters show the vulnerable artist, daughter, and lover Janis was in her short but impactful life.” Joplin was a powerhouse when she sang, and her meteoric rise and untimely demise changed music forever. For a taste of what’s in store, watch the trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwCEJvGnyJw.
Skagit Breaking
26-Year old Arlington Woman Dies in Crash on SR530
Arlington, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a serious injuries crash on State Route 530 at Arlington Heights Road around 12:34 p.m. on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 52-year-old Corey Miller of Stanwood, Washington was traveling Eastbound on...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of 1st degree murder by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested and booked John Roper Thomson into Whatcom County Jail today, Monday, August 8th, charged with suspicion of 1st degree murder. WCSO spokesperson Deb Slater said in a press release WCSO deputies and detectives responded to an area near...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Tim Eyman’s ‘ultimate revenge’ against WA AG ‘is my continued political activism’
Tim Eyman has been forced to sell his Mukilteo home as financial restitution for more than $5.6 million in penalties and legal fees after a Thurston County judge’s finding that the political activist failed to report campaign contributions to the Public Disclosure Commission. “The fact that [Ferguson] would gloat...
