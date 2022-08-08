ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Islands Sounder

c

Submitted by the San Juan County Fairgrounds. The San Juan County Fair is back in person, Aug. 17-20, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With new food vendors, thousands of entries, a carnival, and an estimated 8,000 attendees, the event is a celebration of our county’s talents, interests, and unique qualities.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Juan County, WA
San Juan County, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Education
KGMI

Bellingham says goodbye to another popular restaurant

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Bellingham is mourning the loss of another popular restaurant that has announced they cannot remain open. Magdalena’s Bistro & Creperie took to Facebook last week to thank the community for supporting the Fairhaven dining spot over the past 13 years. The owners have been serving their fresh-made...
BELLINGHAM, WA
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Translation#Kindergarten#Deportation#Preschoolers#Parenting Tips#Eceap#Families
whatcom-news.com

T-bone crash in Ferndale sends 1 to the hospital

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of an injury crash in the area of 4th Avenue and Main Street in Ferndale Tuesday, August 9th about 5:50pm. According to Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Ben Boyko, it appeared a blue Toyota Prius was pulling out of a driveway when it was struck on the driver’s side by a pickup truck.
FERNDALE, WA
My Clallam County

Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim

SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
SEQUIM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Islands Sounder

Film Festival’s The Director Series features “Janis: Little Girl Blue”

Submitted by the Friday Harbor Film Festival. Janis: Little Girl Blue, Friday Harbor Film Festival’s next offering in The Director Series, will appeal to lovers of music, especially rock and roll. This film documents Janis Joplin’s evolution into a star from letters that she wrote to her friends, family, and collaborators. One of the most revered and iconic rock and roll singers of all time, she thrilled audiences and blazed new creative trails before her death in 1971 at age 27. Oscar-nominated director Amy Berg examines Joplin’s story in depth, presenting an intimate portrait of a complicated and driven artist. Narrated by musician Cat Power, the film uses Joplin’s own words to tell much of the film’s story through a series of letters she wrote to her parents over the years, many of them made public here for the first time. Amy Berg stated: “The only way to tell Janis’ story was through Janis’ voice. Her letters show the vulnerable artist, daughter, and lover Janis was in her short but impactful life.” Joplin was a powerhouse when she sang, and her meteoric rise and untimely demise changed music forever. For a taste of what’s in store, watch the trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwCEJvGnyJw.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
Skagit Breaking

26-Year old Arlington Woman Dies in Crash on SR530

Arlington, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a serious injuries crash on State Route 530 at Arlington Heights Road around 12:34 p.m. on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 52-year-old Corey Miller of Stanwood, Washington was traveling Eastbound on...
ARLINGTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy