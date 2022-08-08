Submitted by the Friday Harbor Film Festival. Janis: Little Girl Blue, Friday Harbor Film Festival’s next offering in The Director Series, will appeal to lovers of music, especially rock and roll. This film documents Janis Joplin’s evolution into a star from letters that she wrote to her friends, family, and collaborators. One of the most revered and iconic rock and roll singers of all time, she thrilled audiences and blazed new creative trails before her death in 1971 at age 27. Oscar-nominated director Amy Berg examines Joplin’s story in depth, presenting an intimate portrait of a complicated and driven artist. Narrated by musician Cat Power, the film uses Joplin’s own words to tell much of the film’s story through a series of letters she wrote to her parents over the years, many of them made public here for the first time. Amy Berg stated: “The only way to tell Janis’ story was through Janis’ voice. Her letters show the vulnerable artist, daughter, and lover Janis was in her short but impactful life.” Joplin was a powerhouse when she sang, and her meteoric rise and untimely demise changed music forever. For a taste of what’s in store, watch the trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwCEJvGnyJw.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO