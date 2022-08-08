For families who would like to send their children to pre-school but need help with tuition, applications or health exams, there is local assistance available. The Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program is a comprehensive preschool program that provides free services and support to eligible children and their families. Funded by the state and organized locally by San Juan County’s Department of Health and Community Services, ECEAP helps children and families prepare for kindergarten.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO