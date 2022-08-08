Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Heart's Ann Wilson performing Barracuda at Wacken Open Air 2022
Wacken TV shares professionally-filmed footage of Ann Wilson performing one of Heart's hallmark anthems in Germany
John Lennon and George Harrison Showed up at Al Jardine’s Hotel Room to Convince Him of Transcendental Meditation
The Beatles and the Beach Boys practiced transcendental medidation, with Al Jardine explaining his experience getting into the practice.
YOGA・
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
soultracks.com
First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James
(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pattie Boyd Said Beatles Manager Brian Epstein Made the Band More Sophisticated
Brian Epstein managed The Beatles for most of their time as a band. He also taught them to be more sophisticated outside of their music career.
NME
More people are learning Elvis Presley songs on guitar following biopic, Fender claims
Fender has noted a considerable uptick in guitarists learning Elvis Presley songs on their app, Fender Play, since the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis in June. The Independent shared that the amount of people seeking out Presley’s songs to learn via the guitar-learning platform has doubled in the wake of Elvis coming out. Among the more popular songs being selected, as mentioned by the report, are ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Burning Love’.
Complex
Premiere: Glasgow DJ/Producer BETH Reveals Spine-Tingling House Jam “Get 2gether”
Building on decades of rave history north of the border, Glasgow-hailing DJ and producer BETH is gearing up to release her brand new single, “Get 2gether”, a big, full-bodied number built on a wall of gut-shifting low-end. There’s plenty more to it than just bass—although there is plenty...
Darryl Hunt, bass player for the Pogues, dies at 75 in London
Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt dies. The group's blend of English and Irish sounds creates a politically charged, punk-oriented sound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
Gerry Rafferty, Baker Street, and the sax intro that gave birth to an urban legend
Raphael Ravenscroft's sax intro gave Gerry Rafferty's Baker Street its classic status - but no one can agree how it happened
NME
UNKLE share new track ‘The Way Back Home’ from ‘Rōnin II’ mixtape
UNKLE have shared a new track called ‘The Way Back Home’ – you can listen to it below. The song serves as the first taste of ‘Rōnin II’, the second instalment in a two-part mixtape project, which is due for release on August 31 (pre-order here).
Pete Townshend Said The Beach Boys Inspired 1 of The Who’s Songs
Pete Townshend said a hit by The Who wouldn't be the same without The Beach Boys' songs and a future member of Led Zeppelin.
My Record Collection: Dave McKean
Artist. Photographer. Filmmaker. Writer. From Dream Theater to The Sandman, this Berkshire gent is a chap of many hats and still finds time to run his own jazz label, Feral Records. “There was always music in the house. My father played piano – although not professionally – and he had...
musictimes.com
How Did David Muse Die? Firefall Multi-Instrumentalist's Last Days Explored
David Muse, a long-time multi-instrumentalist of the band Firefall, died. He was 73. Firefall and its fans were left shocked after Muse passed away. The official statement on Facebook disclosed that the musician died at his home on Saturday morning with his wife, Patty, by his side. "While we are...
BBC
BBC Proms: Composer turned to music to help with Tourette's
A man who turned to music to help his Tourette's syndrome is set to see his work performed by Welsh musicians at the Proms. Gavin Higgins, from London, developed the condition as an infant and used music to "cool off" when overwhelmed. "Everything stops when I play music," he said.
NPR
New Mix: dodie, Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin, Young Jesus, more
I have some very special collaborations on this week's All Songs Considered, beginning with Plains, the music of Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield and songwriter and singer Jess Williamson. They both grew up listening to classic country music and that shapes the sound of their upcoming album, I Walked With You A Ways.
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto
Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
Comments / 0