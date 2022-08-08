ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
soultracks.com

First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James

(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orcas Island#Concert#Music Teacher#Scholarships#The Music Committee
NME

More people are learning Elvis Presley songs on guitar following biopic, Fender claims

Fender has noted a considerable uptick in guitarists learning Elvis Presley songs on their app, Fender Play, since the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis in June. The Independent shared that the amount of people seeking out Presley’s songs to learn via the guitar-learning platform has doubled in the wake of Elvis coming out. Among the more popular songs being selected, as mentioned by the report, are ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Burning Love’.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Louder

My Record Collection: Dave McKean

Artist. Photographer. Filmmaker. Writer. From Dream Theater to The Sandman, this Berkshire gent is a chap of many hats and still finds time to run his own jazz label, Feral Records. “There was always music in the house. My father played piano – although not professionally – and he had...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

How Did David Muse Die? Firefall Multi-Instrumentalist's Last Days Explored

David Muse, a long-time multi-instrumentalist of the band Firefall, died. He was 73. Firefall and its fans were left shocked after Muse passed away. The official statement on Facebook disclosed that the musician died at his home on Saturday morning with his wife, Patty, by his side. "While we are...
MUSIC
BBC

BBC Proms: Composer turned to music to help with Tourette's

A man who turned to music to help his Tourette's syndrome is set to see his work performed by Welsh musicians at the Proms. Gavin Higgins, from London, developed the condition as an infant and used music to "cool off" when overwhelmed. "Everything stops when I play music," he said.
MUSIC
NPR

New Mix: dodie, Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin, Young Jesus, more

I have some very special collaborations on this week's All Songs Considered, beginning with Plains, the music of Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield and songwriter and singer Jess Williamson. They both grew up listening to classic country music and that shapes the sound of their upcoming album, I Walked With You A Ways.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto

Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy