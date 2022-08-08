ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

This car part is worth more than gold. Beaufort County thieves want yours

By Sofia Sanchez, Evan McKenna
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 2 days ago

Beaufort County police received a call from a boat ramp along the Broad River. A man’s truck engine “didn’t sound right,” and the car’s undercarriage appeared to have been tampered with.

That weekend, calls about car trouble kept coming — all from the same parking lot.

At least five catalytic converters were damaged or stolen from cars parked at the Grays Hill Boat Landing last weekend. Joshua Moody, 25, of Barnwell, S.C., was arrested in connection to four of those thefts, after being caught under a pickup truck at the boat ramp Sunday night.

The weekend’s incidents are part of a growing problem in Beaufort County, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. County police have received 61 reports of theft or attempted theft of catalytic converters so far this year.

But why are thieves after this part in particular, and why have thefts only recently begun to rise?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is a catalytic converter?

The catalytic converter is an exhaust system device that controls possible toxic gas emissions from cars, converting them into less harmful pollutants.

Cars can run without a catalytic converter, and the engine won’t be harmed if the part is removed. But without it, drivers should expect decreased engine power, reduced fuel efficiency and a louder, raspier exhaust sound.

In the event a catalytic converter is damaged or stolen, the devices are costly to replace. Estimated repair costs range between $1,000 and $2,000.

Why are the parts being stolen?

Catalytic converters can weigh up to 15 pounds, but most thieves are only interested in about 10 grams of material in them.

The inside of a catalytic converter is coated with three precious metals: palladium, platinum and rhodium. All three are more rare than gold, and their prices have soared in recent years.

Palladium is currently valued at over $2,000 per ounce, according to Metals Daily , a metal price tracking website. An ounce of platinum can bring in over $700. And rhodium, considered the “ rarest and most valuable precious metal in the world ,” can cost as much as $15,000 per ounce. In comparison, gold is currently valued at around $1,800.

A typical catalytic converter contains about 2-7 grams of palladium, 3-7 grams of platinum and 1-2 grams of rhodium.

To obtain these precious metals, thieves will slide under vehicles with an electric saw and slice through a car’s undercarriage. The job doesn’t take long — sometimes less than a minute — making it easy for them to target multiple cars in a short period. The stolen parts are then sold to scrapyards and auto shops, many of them part of an underground market.

How can I protect myself?

Due to the quick and simple nature of the crime, any car left in a parking lot is open to a theft, Viens said — but there are ways to prevent the problem:

▪ Be diligent of your surroundings while parking your car.

▪ If possible, park near cameras.

▪ Call the sheriff’s office if you notice suspicious activity.

In South Carolina, recent legislation has attempted to combat the rise in catalytic converter thefts. A bill signed by Gov. Henry McMaster in May 2021 requires permits and strict record-keeping for companies that purchase and resell the parts, making it difficult for criminals to sell stolen converters.

The owner of a scrapyard in Richland County, S.C., was arrested last summer for failing to follow the new guidelines.

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region's broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region's 3 military facilities.

