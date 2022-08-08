Read full article on original website
therecordlive.com
Bears prepare for scrimmage
Build it and they will come is a familiar saying that could be adopted by the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears football team. A new artificial turf field is being installed at Battlin' Bear Stadium but will not be completed in time for the start of the Bears' football season at the end of August.
therecordlive.com
Mooney Boys Takes on Houston
Competitors from all over the World showed up for the Grappling Industries Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament in Houston, TX this past weekend. Nine competitors from Mooney Boys Jiu Jitsu represented Orange County accompanied by head coach Marshall Mooney and assistant coaches Noah Flynn, Erin Ayers, and Justin Lambert. The Mooney Boys...
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in South & Southeast Texas
Two's a company, three's a crowd and that may be true when it comes to love, but when it comes to winning lottery money in the state of Texas, the more the merrier.
therecordlive.com
LSCO laying the foundation for career growth in SETX with new CDL Facility
ORANGE, TX - Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) shared progress this week on the construction of a new Commercial Driver's License (CDL) training facility, made possible by a grant from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott. The state’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund awarded LSCO an $800,000 grant to build...
therecordlive.com
OCARC holds another successful fishing tournament
The OCARC conducted its 34th fishing tournament this past weekend. It was another successful event for the association. There were 230 participants that entered the OCARC Fishing Tournament in the waters around Orange County with 71 of the participants being younger than 16 years old. "That's what we always like to have is a lot of kids out here so they'll be fishing in the future," John Thomas the Director of OCARC announced.
therecordlive.com
Joyce Katherine Kelley, 80, Vidor
Joyce Katherine Kelley, 80, of Vidor, passed away on August 4, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Brother Terry. Burial will follow at Davis Cemetery in Beulah Springs, Texas. Visitation...
therecordlive.com
Phillip John Mumbach, 70, Orange
Phillip John Mumbach, 70, of Orange, passed away on August 4, 2022, at his home. A Mass of a Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Jim McClintock. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Orange.
therecordlive.com
OCP to host a country music dinner show at the Orange train depot
Yee haw! Orange Community Players, Inc. (OCP) is hosting a country music show Saturday, Aug. 20, at Orange Train Depot, 1210 W. Green Ave, Orange to raise funds to continue the renovations of the old movie theater. "We've worked hand in hand with the depot for years," said Paul Burch,...
MySanAntonio
Access to popular Sabine Lake ramps coming in 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sabine Lake boaters and anglers will soon be able to use the Broadway and Mesquite Point boat ramps again thanks to a donation from the Cheniere Foundation. The two boat ramps were heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017,...
therecordlive.com
Milano's Italian Grill Named Bridge City Chamber Business of the Month
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce has announced that Milano's Italian Grill has been named Business of the Month for August. Bashkim and Kadie Makolli was presented the award, sponsored by Energy Country Ford, by Life Time Ambassador Dave Derosier at the monthly Networking Coffee hosted by Brick Oven. Pictured are: Bashkim Makolli, Kadie Makolli, Raley Broussard, Dasha Wardlow, Jarett Rice, Lendrit Makolli and Dave Derosier.
MySanAntonio
Applicant withdraws game room application
An application for another game room in Beaumont was recently withdrawn. In May, the city of Beaumont received an application for a Special Use Permit from Ranvir Singh to allow for a gaming facility in the Light Industrial District at 7550 College St. in Beaumont. The application was supposed to...
Lumberton woman dies in fiery single-car wreck Sunday night in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 23-year-old Lumberton woman was killed in a fiery single car wreck late Sunday night on the south side of Beaumont. Police and firefighters responded to the wreck along southbound Cardinal Drive at Texas Highway 347 at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday night according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Why some Beaumont city council members were hesitant to appoint Kenneth Williams as city manager
BEAUMONT, Texas — After a few hours and a little back and forth between city council members, Beaumont has a new city manager. Beaumont City Council members appointed Kenneth Williams as the new city manager in a 4-3 vote on Tuesday. Councilmembers Mike Getz, Randy Feldschau, and Taylor Nield voted "no."
therecordlive.com
Sheriff works to rid county of illegal game rooms
The Orange County Sheriff's Office recruited help from county code enforcement, a county emergency services district, and the Rose City marshal to shut down three gaming rooms last week. According to a press release from Sheriff Lane Mooney, detectives with the Narcotics Division investigated the three rooms and found multiple...
Lake Charles American Press
8/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Timilyon Keorty Fisher, 18, Port Arthur, Texas — maximum speed limit; no seat belt; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; when passing on the right is permitted; hit-and-run driving; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; resisting an officer.
Orange Leader
Dog lovers unite for Pups & Snow Cones; check out the details
Exceptional Emergency Center is hosting “Pups & Snow Cones,” a dog adoption event, at the Orange location, 1321 N. 16th St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 17. Local vendors have partnered and will offer snow cones, pet portraits and dog grooming. The event is free and open to the public. Dog owners are encouraged to bring their dogs, but must be always on leashes and with their owners.
Troopers investigating multiple Monday afternoon crashes involving 10 vehicles on I10 westbound in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after multiple crashes involving 10 vehicles backed up traffic on Interstate 10. The crashes happened on Interstate 10 westbound, near the Simmons exit, in Orange County on Monday. The first crash happened around 4:30 p.m....
fox4beaumont.com
Silsbee woman killed in crash involving 18-wheeler
HARDIN COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred today, August 6, 2022, on U.S highway 96, north of Village Creek. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 12:45 p.m.; a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling north and had slowed for a...
Orange Leader
Bridge City ISD introduces new police officers
BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City ISD has three new police officers this year, and the district is looking forward to the expertise they bring with them. Between the three gentlemen, they have a combined 110 years of experience. Chief Cliff Hargrave, a Bridge City High graduate, is joining after...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles officer arrested for stalking, malfeasance in office
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An officer with the Lake Charles Police Department has been arrested for stalking and malfeasance in office. Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of an ongoing investigation, according to Police Chief Shawn Caldwell. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $49,500. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released on bond.
