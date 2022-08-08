The OCARC conducted its 34th fishing tournament this past weekend. It was another successful event for the association. There were 230 participants that entered the OCARC Fishing Tournament in the waters around Orange County with 71 of the participants being younger than 16 years old. "That's what we always like to have is a lot of kids out here so they'll be fishing in the future," John Thomas the Director of OCARC announced.

ORANGE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO