ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

YouTube Premium is the only streaming service I pay for — and I couldn't be happier

By Jordan Palmer
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrSpt_0h8n0mFL00

I feel like the odd one out, but I don't really find enjoyment in big movies and grand-in-scale TV shows. Sure, I like a few things from time to time, but overall, Netflix, HBO Max, et al subscriptions are lost on me, except for one that I can't live without. That honor goes to YouTube Premium.

In fact, YouTube is basically the one thing besides Plex that gets runtime on my TV. Netflix only gets opened by accident when my wife or I inadvertently hit the annoyingly large and sensitive Netflix button on our Shield TV remote. I haven't been on Hulu in years, I've never even touched HBO Max or Peacock ... you get the idea.

The sheer amount of streaming platforms — each requiring a subscription — with content spread piecemeal across them leaves me overwhelmed. I'm pretty stingy with my subscriptions. I personally only pay for two, YouTube and Spotify, and my wife has a couple of her own. But we keep a tight rein on our spending for the most part, and we've classed all but a handful of subscriptions as non-essential. Neither of us enjoys TV or movies all that much.

But quick YouTube videos that feed into our naturally short attention spans? Pure gold. Whether I'm catching up on gaming or tech, or she's watching something that suits her fancy, or we're watching comedy and Reddit videos, YouTube is our ideal platform. For me, it's because YouTube predates the other streaming services of today, and has thus played a role in shaping my viewing habits. I don't like videos that exceed 20-30 minutes, which is shorter than a lot of the best TV shows ' episode runtimes.

We might subscribe to Netflix for the next season of The Witcher , or I might decide to keep my Prime subscription so that I can cynically watch The Rings of Power , but on a recurring monthly basis, YouTube is it. My free time is very limited, and I have yet to find a streaming service other than YouTube that entices me to spend time with it. I typically would much rather read, write, play video games, or study.

I wish I liked the hit TV shows, or had the time to watch any of them. The only show I've watched in its entirety is The Wheel of Time , and that's only because I adore the books that it's based on and I'm morbidly curious how much of a train wreck the rest of it will be. Plus which, it's a singular eight-episode season at time of writing.

We all have our own preferences and I'm glad that people who enjoy TV and movies have a smorgasbord of things to choose from. But I'll be sticking with YouTube Premium and its $11.99/month subscription for the foreseeable future (or $17.99/month for the family plan, which is what we do), and I couldn't be happier about it.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Premium#Live Tv#Subscription Services#Plex#Hulu#Hbo
CNET

If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong

Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
TV SHOWS
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Streaming Service in America

Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

HBO Max Is Taking Tons of Movies and Shows off Its Platform — Here's Why

Now that it feels like everyone has their own streaming platform, they all have to fight each other for our attention. We've seen how Netflix has been struggling to keep subscribers, to the point where it's losing millions of them. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the future is not looking too good either. The platform has canceled a number of shows and movies. This is especially concerning since there are already rumors the streamer is on its last legs.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Popculture

HBO Quietly Removes 5 Original Series From Its Platform

The six Warner Bros. movies that disappeared from HBO Max recently are only the tip of the iceberg of removed content from the streaming platform. At least five other shows were recently pulled from HBO Max, and – more troubling – none of them were HBO Max originals. HBO Max confirmed some titles have been removed as Warner Bros. Discovery before HBO Max and Discovery+ are merged into one streaming service.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

You’ll soon be able to subscribe to Paramount+ from The Roku Channel

If, after reading this, you feel like you’ve got a bit of Inception, you’re not alone. Roku has announced that you’ll be able to subscribe to the Paramount+ streaming service later this month from within The Roku Channel. It’ll still cost exactly the same — $5 a month for the version with ads, or $10 a month if you want to get rid of most ads.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Best Free Streaming Services of 2022

Wondering what free streaming services are out there? Here are the best ones we think you should know about. Best all-around: Peacock Best for hit movies: IMDb TVBest for live TV: Pluto TV. 20,000+ hours of TV and movies available with free account. Live NBC News channels and sports. Three...
TV SHOWS
TechCrunch

Walmart is reportedly looking at deals with streaming services

Given the rivalry with Amazon and its Prime membership program, Walmart exploring a streaming deal could give it an opportunity to attempt its own service that is similar to Amazon Prime. The company declined to comment to TechCrunch. While it remains unconfirmed that Paramount+, Disney+ or Peacock could strike an...
BUSINESS
Decider.com

Disney+ Gains Whopping 14.4 Million Subscribers in Third Quarter

Disney+ is continuing its trend upward. Prior to today’s third quarter earnings call, the company revealed the streamer had gained 14.4 million subscribers, bringing the total number of subscribers up to about 152 million. The company, which also spans Hulu and ESPN+, reported a total streaming reach of 221 million, up more than 15 million from their second quarter announcement of 205.9 million subscribers. Hulu had an 8% increase in subscribers since last year, putting it at 46.2 million, while ESPN+ was up 53% at 23 million paid subscribers. With Disney aiming to garner 230 to 260 million subscribers on Disney+ by 2024, the new...
MARKETS
Polygon

Netflix has great mobile games — here’s how to play them

You can play a surprising number of great mobile games using a Netflix subscription; Into The Breach, Poinpy, and Before Your Eyes among them. It’s just not something that a majority of Netflix users are doing, according to new data from analytics company Apptopia and published in CNBC. Netflix has 221 million subscribers, which means despite being played by only 1% of the user base, games do still get an average of 1.7 million daily users, CNBC said, and have been downloaded 23.3 million times. Here’s a quick guide to get all the value from your Netflix subscription, including those video games.
VIDEO GAMES
TVLine

Disney+ With Ads Sets Launch Date, Price Hiked on Regular Tier — Hulu and Bundle Rates Also Increasing

Click here to read the full article. Disney on Wednesday revealed a launch date (and pricing) for Disney+’s new ad tier, along with price hikes for Hulu and the Disney Bundle. Disney+ Basic (ad tier) will launch Thursday, Dec. 8 in the U.S. for $7.99/month and feature “about four minutes of ads per hour,” according to Variety. The ad tier will feature all the same content that is currently available without ads — though select titles may continue to run without ads, no matter the tier. Upon the launch of the Basic tier, the ad-free version of Disney+ will be...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Imogen Reid Joins Ellen Pompeo in Untitled Orphan Limited Series at Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Imogen Reid will star opposite Ellen Pompeo in the untitled orphan limited series at Hulu that was announced on Aug. 3. The series is inspired by the true story of a Midwestern couple who adopts a young girl with a rare form of dwarfism (Reid). But as they begin to raise her alongside their three other children, they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves...
TV & VIDEOS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy