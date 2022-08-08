Qantas Asks Executives to Work as Baggage Handlers Amid Staff Shortages

Hans Neleman

Top executives at the Australian airline Qantas are being asked to work as baggage handlers for three months as the business attempts to deal with staff shortages. The senior employees who answer the emergency call for labor would work for either three or five days a week for shifts lasting as much as six hours at Sydney and Melbourne airports. The airline, which is seeking a minimum of 100 volunteers for the plan, says applicants will need to be able to lift suitcases weighing as much as 70 pounds. As well as moving luggage, volunteers will be tasked with driving vehicles carrying bags around terminals. “The high levels of winter flu and a COVID spike across the community, coupled with the ongoing tight labor market, make resourcing a challenge across our industry,” Qantas’ Chief Operating Officer Colin Hughes said in an email to staff, according to the BBC. “There is no expectation that you will opt into this role on top of your full-time position.” Qantas last month apologized after customers complained about missing luggage and travel delays during the staff shortage.