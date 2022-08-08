ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul calls out KSI for boxing match after both YouTubers’ opponents pull out of fights

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0SN2_0h8n05ZT00

Jake Paul called out KSI on Twitter over the weekend, with a boxing match between the YouTubers briefly seeming to be on the cards.

Paul, who is 5-0 as a professional boxer, was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr at New York City’s Madison Square Garden last Saturday, but the bout fell through due to a weight dispute between the Americans. Rahman Jr – son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman – was due to step in for Paul’s original opponent Tommy Fury, who could not enter the US as a result of travel issues .

Meanwhile, Briton KSI was set to box Alex Wassabi on 27 August, but the American YouTuber recently suffered a concussion that has ruled him out of the fight. Swarmz, a rapper and friend of KSI, will step in for Wassabi at the O2 Arena in London, although Paul was angling for a fight with KSI before Swarmz was confirmed as taking part.

“Heard that Alex is out [because] of a concussion. F****d up,” Paul, 25, tweeted on Saturday. “This was a big opportunity for Alex. He will be back. KSI… everything happens for a reason. I’ll come fight in your hometown. Your boxing company. You are A-Side. I also agree to make 180 pounds for August 27. You accept?

“Prediction of reply from KSI: I accept, hahahah, I will f*** up Jake Paul, hahahaha. He needs me, hahahaha. BUT my team told me I should wait to make this a big event. Blah blah blah.”

Paul later added: “My manager just told me KSI is down but only if I fight him for free and he keeps all the revenue. That’s what they offering… I said hurry the f*** up and send me the contract.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwlcg_0h8n05ZT00

KSI soon tweeted in response: “We will fight on my terms and when we do, it’ll be done on the biggest stage. I’m talking Wembley stadium fam. With a full camp tailored just for you and I, so that there are no excuses when we fight. None of this short notice s*** @jakepaul.”

KSI, 29, boxed Paul’s older brother Logan in an amateur bout in 2018 and then in a professional contest in 2019. The pair drew in their initial clash, before KSI won their rematch via decision.

KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) has not boxed since, while Logan Paul fought boxing icon Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout last summer.

Jake Paul’s first boxing match was an amateur fight against KSI’s younger brother Deji – on the undercard of KSI vs Logan Paul 1 – with Paul winning via stoppage.

Comments / 1

Related
Boxing Scene

Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk

Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hasim Rahman
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”

Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

DAZN PPV: Eubank Jr And Benn Clash In Mega Fight At The O2 In London!

Sensational showdown lands on October 8, live on DAZN worldwide and DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland. Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will collide in a colossal catchweight clash at The O2 in London on Saturday October 8, shown exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland, 30 years on from their iconic fathers’ second showdown at Old Trafford.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksi#Professional Boxing#Combat#Americans#The O2 Arena
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez training for Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy

By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez posted footage of his training camp on Monday in preparing for his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th. What we see from the workout is Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is putting effort into his combination punching and mobility. These were two areas that his last opponent, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitriy Bivol, took advantage of on May 7th.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn Disagrees That Eubank-Benn Is Comparable To Golovkin-Brook

Eddie Hearn is aware that the recently announced British super fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Hearn’s client Conor Benn resembles a fight Hearn promoted years ago. Hearn just doesn’t think the similarities hold much water. Eubank, the longtime middleweight and super middleweight contender, will take on Benn,...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Marlon Vera sends a strong message to UFC fighters complaining about pay: “Dana wasn’t born rich”

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera has given his take on the fighter pay debate. Over the last few years, the debate around UFC athlete pay has skyrocketed. Thanks to figures such as Jake Paul, many have attacked the promotion for their lackluster pay. While many sporting leagues such as the NFL and NBA split profits between players and executives, the UFC is different.
UFC
The Independent

Ryan Giggs trial live - Affair went from ‘fairytale’ to ‘relentlessly awful’, ex says

The trial of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs resumed for its third day on Wednesday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.Mr Giggs, 48, stands accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend, PR executive Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm and the common assault of her younger sister.He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.Ms Greville faced cross-examination from defence barrister Christopher Daws QC and described feeling like a “slave to [Mr Giggs’] every need and every demand” during their on-off relationship.“That’s what it felt like,” she...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

785K+
Followers
252K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy