Jake Paul calls out KSI for boxing match after both YouTubers’ opponents pull out of fights

Jake Paul called out KSI on Twitter over the weekend, with a boxing match between the YouTubers briefly seeming to be on the cards.

Paul, who is 5-0 as a professional boxer, was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr at New York City’s Madison Square Garden last Saturday, but the bout fell through due to a weight dispute between the Americans. Rahman Jr – son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman – was due to step in for Paul’s original opponent Tommy Fury, who could not enter the US as a result of travel issues .

Meanwhile, Briton KSI was set to box Alex Wassabi on 27 August, but the American YouTuber recently suffered a concussion that has ruled him out of the fight. Swarmz, a rapper and friend of KSI, will step in for Wassabi at the O2 Arena in London, although Paul was angling for a fight with KSI before Swarmz was confirmed as taking part.

“Heard that Alex is out [because] of a concussion. F****d up,” Paul, 25, tweeted on Saturday. “This was a big opportunity for Alex. He will be back. KSI… everything happens for a reason. I’ll come fight in your hometown. Your boxing company. You are A-Side. I also agree to make 180 pounds for August 27. You accept?

“Prediction of reply from KSI: I accept, hahahah, I will f*** up Jake Paul, hahahaha. He needs me, hahahaha. BUT my team told me I should wait to make this a big event. Blah blah blah.”

Paul later added: “My manager just told me KSI is down but only if I fight him for free and he keeps all the revenue. That’s what they offering… I said hurry the f*** up and send me the contract.”

KSI soon tweeted in response: “We will fight on my terms and when we do, it’ll be done on the biggest stage. I’m talking Wembley stadium fam. With a full camp tailored just for you and I, so that there are no excuses when we fight. None of this short notice s*** @jakepaul.”

KSI, 29, boxed Paul’s older brother Logan in an amateur bout in 2018 and then in a professional contest in 2019. The pair drew in their initial clash, before KSI won their rematch via decision.

KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) has not boxed since, while Logan Paul fought boxing icon Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout last summer.

Jake Paul’s first boxing match was an amateur fight against KSI’s younger brother Deji – on the undercard of KSI vs Logan Paul 1 – with Paul winning via stoppage.