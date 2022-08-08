ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘People will be going hungry’: Gordon Brown calls for urgent action on cost of living crisis

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 2 days ago

Gordon Brown has urged Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to “take action” to prevent people going hungry later this year amid the cost of living crisis.

The former Labour prime minister said that Boris Johnson and chancellor Nadhim Zahawi should agree a package with the candidates.

Mr Brown warned that people would go hungry in October if the government left its intervention to November or December.

“People are going to go without food and they’re going to go hungry and cold in October if we don’t take action now,” Mr Brown said.

Amanda Bell
2d ago

going ain't it people are stealing food to eat this government knows exactly what it's doing jail them all they're worse than the criminals they make

Steve Wilson
19h ago

you don't understand, thats what they want. we need a Revolution to clean out all these Communist people in the whitehouse

love.
12h ago

the want us to steal and rob thats why they put everyone in this situation while a pandemic crisis is going on. they don't care.

Related
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Cost of living crisis: four things the government could do to help

The cost of living crisis hitting millions of households is about to get a whole lot worse. Gas is the bedrock of power generation in the UK, supplying millions of homes directly and accounting for about 45% of electricity supply. It has rocketed in price, up 400% in the past year and 1,000% since 2019, according to the ICE futures market.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Government has ‘moral responsibility’ to help people through crisis, says Sunak

Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak has said the Government has a “moral responsibility” to help families through the cost-of-living crisis as he promised billions of pounds in additional support.The former chancellor, who has acknowledged he is trailing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race for No 10, insisted that he would rather lose than promise “false things I can’t deliver”.Earlier, Ms Truss – who had previously opposed further “handouts” – denied that she had ruled out additional direct help for families struggling with soaring energy bills.She said that if she became prime minister on September 5, she would instruct the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Archie's final hours: Family of 'brain dead' 12-year-old hold bedside vigil playing his favourite music and television shows before life support is set to be turned off at 11am TODAY - as they cling on to one last chance of saving him

Archie Battersbee's life support will be removed at 11am this morning unless his family can appeal again to the European Court of Human Rights, having spent the night holding a vigil by his bedside. The 12-year-old suffered catastrophic brain damage after an accident at home in April, and has been...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
ECONOMY
