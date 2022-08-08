ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lukas Nathrath’s ‘One Last Evening’ Wins Locarno Pro’s First Look Prize; UKTV Seeks Comedy Scripts By Women & Greenlights ‘Annika’ Season Two; CJ ENM Spanish Language Deal; Andy Serkis’s Imaginarium Productions, Newen Connect Team On ‘Madame!’ – Global Briefs

By Zac Ntim, Max Goldbart and Melanie Goodfellow
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Lukas Nathrath’s One Last Evening Wins Locarno Pro’s First Look Prize

German filmmaker Lukas Nathrath’s debut feature One Last Evening , about a young couple who host a doomed farewell dinner for friends before moving to a new city, has won Locarno Pro’s First Look Award. The prize comes with €50,000 in post-production services from Swiss and Germany-based production house Cinegrell. This year’s First Look line-up showcased six upcoming movies from Germany. In further prizes, Le Film Français Award, offering advertising services worth €5,600, went to Arthur & Diana by Sara Summa. And the Kaiju Cinema Diffusion Prize, an award of €5,000 for the design of an international poster, went to Elaha by Milena Aboyan. The awards jury was made of BFI London Film Festival director Tricia Tuttle, International Film Festival Rotterdam artistic director Vanja Kaludjercic, and Busan International Film Festival festival director HUH Moonyung.

UKTV Seeks Comedy Scripts By Women, For Women & Greenlights ‘Annika’ Season Two

BBC Studios -owned UK network UKTV is partnering with the Female Pilot Club on a program seeking the next generation of TV comedy scripts written by women, for women, while it has commissioned a second season of Nicola Walker-starring Annika with PBS Masterpiece. Applications opened today and end September 11 for submissions featuring female leads that are over the age of 45. Chosen scripts will be developed by UKTV and Female Pilot Club, followed by a live reading by talent before an industry audience. The Female Pilot Club was founded by Shaun the Sheep writer Kay Stonham to amplify female voices and has produced readings of new comedy scripts from the likes of It’s a Sin star Tracy-Ann Oberman and comedy actor Arabella Weir. Research has consistently found women writers lagging far behind men in TV comedy and sitcom breakdowns. Meanwhile, UKTV has greenlit a second season of Annika with PBS Masterpiece, the Nicola Walker-starring drama that is drama channel Alibi’s best-performing of all time. Based on a BBC Radio 4 drama, the show from Nick Walker follows DI Annika Strandhed (Walker), who leads the specialist Marine Homicide Unit that is tasked with investigating murders in the Scottish waterways. All3Media International is distributor and Black Camel Pictures is producer.

CJ ENM Strikes Major Spanish Language Deal

The footprint of Korean drama has expanded once again with the nation’s powerhouse CJ ENM striking a deal with Spanish language streamer ViX. TelevisaUnivision’s SVoD has added seven of CJ’s Korean dramas, all dubbed in Spanish, including Hotel Del Luna , Another Miss Oh , Because This Is My First Life and Righteous Love. Sebastian Kim, Director for International Content Sales for the Parasite distributor, said CJ’s passion “lies in reaching out to global fans.” The company has struck a multitude of major deals over the past few months, including the acquisition of 80% of Endeavor Content’s scripted business and a tie-up with Paramount Global to add Paramount+ to the TVing streamer.

Andy Serkis ’s Imaginarium, Newen Connect Productions Team on ‘Madame!’

Andy Serkis’ Imaginarium Productions and France’s Newen Connect are teaming on the period drama “Madame!” about the life of Marie Tussaud, founder of London’s world-famous waxworks museum. The series, created by Serkis, will explore the rags-to-riches journey of Tussaud, spanning the age of enlightenment, the French Revolution and the Reign of Terror and then early 19th-Century London. Serkis will act as showrunner and director on the series. Newen Connect will co-develop and distribute.

Deadline

Former ICM Partners Agent Kyle Jaeger Joins 2AM As Manager

BUSINESS
Deadline

Apple Original Films Lands Steve Martin Documentary From A24 & Tremolo

MOVIES
Deadline

Laure Calamy Starrer ‘Angry Annie’ Sells To Key Territories Ahead Of Locarno Debut

MOVIES
Variety

‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ Producer Reveals Score Being Recorded After Film’s Axing: ‘Already Paid for the Stage and Musicians’

ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Vertical Entertainment Acquires Indie Drama ‘Dinner Party’ Directed By And Starring Chris Naoki Lee; Ensemble Also Includes ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Kara Wang, ‘Mythic Quest’s Imani Hakim, More

MOVIES
Deadline

John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John: “Your Impact Was Incredible”

CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Street Outlaws: Fastest In America’ Star Ryan Fellows Dies In Fiery Crash While Filming

LAS VEGAS, NV
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

MOVIES
Deadline

Roger E. Mosley Dies: ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83

LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Pete Rose Dismisses Statutory Rape Questions In Return To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

Johnny Depp As King Louis XV: First Image Released Of Actor In Maïwenn’s ‘Jeanne Du Barry’, Filming Underway In France

WORLD
Deadline

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disease Diagnosis That Left Him Unable To See, Hear, Or Walk

CELEBRITIES
Deadline

FBI Raids Mar-A-Lago As It Executes Search Warrant, Donald Trump Says

PALM BEACH, FL
Deadline

The Daily Wire Staffs Up Kids Division With Hire Of ‘Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure’ Showrunner As SVP Animation Development & Production

MOVIES
Deadline

Visit Films Acquires Toronto Film Festival Title ‘I Like Movies’

MOVIES
Deadline

Canal+ In Gear For African Drama ‘Spinners’ With Streamer Showmax & ‘Gaia’ Director Jaco Bouwer Attached

WORLD
Deadline

BritBox Boss Takes Gentle Swipe At Rival Streamer’s UK Content: “They’re What We Would Call British-ish” – TCA

BUSINESS
Deadline

Princess Diana Police Investigations Explored By Channel 4 & Discovery+; ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ Goes Global; ‘Bali 2002’ Premiere Date; ‘The Alternate’ Distributor (Exclusive) – Global Briefs

WORLD
Deadline

Deadline

