ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saranac Lake, NY

Local food access slow to reach full potential

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVvQt_0h8myhIo00
Dan Rivera of Triple Green Jade Farm in Willsboro helped get the ball rolling on farmers markets being able to process food assistance debit cards. Photo by Skip Murray .

Farmers markets gain ground in accepting SNAP payments, but participation rate remains low

Dan Rivera was a marketer by day, farmer by night before launching a full-time farm-based business around six years ago. Rivera runs Triple Green Jade Farm with his wife, Kimmy, and together they bake fresh bread with local flour they mill themselves.

After attending a handful of food justice summits at The Wild Center, Rivera was inspired to bring the ability to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to local farmers markets. According to the U.S. Census American Community Survey, 1,505 households in Essex County received SNAP benefits in the year 2020.

In 2018, Rivera got SNAP card readers running in the Lake Placid and Saranac Lake farmers markets. After a few seasons of running the program solo, he worked with Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Essex County and its region-wide Adirondack Harvest program, to take over the operation, and expand it beyond just the two markets.

Along with accepting SNAP cards, CCE works with public health departments to promote the Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP). Under the program, WIC recipients are given FMNP coupons that can be used to purchase specific food from approved farmers, farmers’ markets, or farm stands.

Due to the geographic growth of efforts, SNAP is currently accepted at 46 markets and stands in the Adirondack region. However, the number of people swiping their cards or trading in coupons has been low. According to CCE Agriculture Issue Leader Carly Summers, programs like these are underutilized by the people they are designed to help. “There is close to only 50% redemption rate (with FMNP). They’re free dollars that could be going directly to our agricultural community but they’re not.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjKPF_0h8myhIo00
The Old Forge Farmers Market. Photo by Jamie Organski

Costly to operate

Olivia Swanson, an AmeriCorp Vista Volunteer with Adirondack Harvest, acknowledges that for some communities the problem is lack of customer base, compounded by the expenses of running the SNAP card reader and complications with redeeming the SNAP dollars.

On top of USDA licensing fees, the machine for swiping the EBT cards costs about $700. Then every time the card is swiped a .$15 transaction fee is applied, which the farmer’s market pays for. In addition to equipment fees, the machine requires data to operate so the market coordinators pay $22.95 a month for internet access.

The machine and program are not free, although there are grants available through USDA. In addition, there must be someone at the market each time to run the program. The process for customers at this point involves swiping their EBT card in exchange for tokens that the vendors will accept. The vendors then log these tokens so they can be reimbursed at the end of each market day.

The Farmers Market Federation has an initiative where they provide free machines for processing EBT cards that also don’t require the transaction fee, but those machines require a phone application to operate. This can create the unique problem of the application being on one person’s phone and then needing them to show up to the farmer’s market consistently to ensure the acceptance of SNAP benefits.

“There are a lot of hoops for small businesses to jump through in order to take SNAP. It’s something that farmers have to do out of the desire to provide local food to their community,” Summers adds, “it’s not something that’s going to be immediately profitable.” To put it into perspective: $1,782 SNAP dollars were spent at the Saranac Lake Farmers Market in 2021.

Slow to catch on

Even though the program has become more widely available at markets, there is still a slow uptick in people taking advantage of it.

Summers ponders the reasons behind the infrequent use, “part of it might just be not knowing where you can go. Part of it might be the perception that farmers markets are more expensive. Part of it could be the transportation issue. It could be that the hours of the farmers markets aren’t convenient for people’s job schedules.”

To offset the costs of buying local food, Adirondack Harvest supports the program Double Up Food Bucks. This incentive matches the value of SNAP benefits at approved farmer’s markets and mobile markets.

Not all, but a number of markets continue through the winter, creating a separate challenge. To try and encourage more people to come through for winter markets, communities such as Saranac Lake initiated an online order and pick up system on Saturdays. Summers was proud of the program, “I thought, all right, this is going to be the time for SNAP to really boost, but it didn’t happen.”

Streamlining the search

When food assistance dollars are distributed, they’re accompanied by a list of all vendors in the state, which can make searching for local food difficult. To simplify the search, CCE and Adirondack Harvest created local food guides, calendars, and a browseable section of their website.

Swanson took over the creation of flyers and calendars, and expanded their reach to create regional calendars which make it easier for people to see what’s available in their area and where. The Local Food Guide flyers specify what markets accept SNAP and FMNP in that region, what day and time they are set up, and what other farm stands or food hubs accept these programs throughout the remainder of the week.

Swanson remains hopeful that word will spread. “This market season we’ve seen new people using SNAP. Part of it is maybe word of mouth. You have to stick with it, which makes it hard.”

Don’t miss a thing

Sign up for our weekly “Adk News Briefing” newsletter, that highlights the week’s top stories on our two websites: adirondackexplorer.org and adirondackalmanack.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

Siting board denies St. Lawrence County solar farm application

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A state siting board has rejected plans for a 180-megawatt solar farm in St. Lawrence County. The New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment denied approval to North Side Energy Center, LLC to build and operate a 180-megawatt solar farm in the towns of Brasher, Massena, and Norfolk.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
lpgasmagazine.com

Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane

When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saranac Lake, NY
Business
City
Saranac Lake, NY
Lake Placid, NY
Business
County
Essex County, NY
City
Lake Placid, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

A conversation on the challenges New York farmers are facing

This week's In Focus is a special on-location episode about the challenges facing NY farmers. Assemblymember Carrie Woerner joins JoDee Kenney at Hand Melon Farm in Washington County, JoDee heads to the field with 4th generation farmer John Hand and Assemblymember Woerner takes to her favorite ice cream shop, King Brothers Dairy in Saratoga County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

A beautiful paddle hiding in plain sight

Plenty to learn in Lake Everest trip on the Ausable River. Lake Everest is wilderness, cleverly disguised. Never mind that it’s in the heart of the hamlet of Wilmington. Overlook the lifeguard and the kayak concession. That concrete boat launch and pavilion? It’s all in your mind. For...
WILMINGTON, NY
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Lake Placid 2022

This charming small town and a pristine large sprawling lake located in the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York is famous for its stunning beauty, for hosting the Winter Olympic Games twice and for being a hub for snow sports and other outdoor pursuits. Lake Placid offers a peaceful mountain...
LAKE PLACID, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Featured Recreation Area: The Sunken Fleet of 1758, Lake George

Lake George was the site of many pivotal engagements in the founding years of our nation, including the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Evidence of its witness are but a stone’s throw from shore where Fort William Henry, in the cold, dark waters. The Sunken Fleet...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Justice#Food Hubs#Farmers Market#Nutrition#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Triple Green Jade Farm#The Wild Center#Cce#Wic#Fmnp
vermont.gov

Williston Intersection Project - US 2 and Industrial Avenue

Monday - 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.:. Roadway excavation and removal of the concrete slabs on the west end of the project on US Route 2. Tuesday through Thursday - 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.:. Continue with roadway excavation and backfilling with select materials. Friday - 7:00 p.m. to 6:00...
WILLISTON, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Vermont Knights of Columbus

The installation of state officers of the Knights of Columbus took place at the Cathedral of St. Joseph Cathedral Burlington July 31. The Mass was celebrated by Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne with K of C State Chaplain Father Timothy Naples and Council #279 Chaplain Msgr. Peter Routhier. Receiving their state...
BURLINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Remembering the railroad to Lake George

A 9.4-mile stripe of bike-friendly pathway cuts through parts of Glens Falls and Queensbury on its way north to Lake George. Today, anyone who rides the Warren County Bikeway will pass by old-growth trees, the feet of mountains, and eventually a sparkling view of Lake George. What they may not realize is that many others saw similar views from the same points along the path, long before any of it was paved.
GLENS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
newyorkalmanack.com

Clinton County’s Civil War Soldiers Talk Set For Tuesday

Many Clinton County residents are descended from the over 5,000 men who enlisted there for the Civil War. The Clinton County Historical Association will host “Clinton County’s Civil War Soldiers,” a program set for Tuesday, August 9th, at the Lake Forest Senior Living Community in Plattsburgh. During...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Warren County crash victim fondly remembered for generosity

Steven Schnall, 55, died last week in a motorcycle crash in Warren County. He was a highly respected and successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. He was the head of Quontic Bank, a thriving mortgage business. He was one of the founding board members of The Arthur Project. That’s a non-profit that...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Producing for paddlers and people

Essex Industries turns out lightweight canoes, prideful workers. Adirondack canoe aficionados, who collect boats as ants collect crumbs, at some point in their paddling adventures may have been exposed to beautiful, handcrafted components made at an Adirondack plant they have probably never heard of. Lacking an iconic name like Hornbeck,...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say the person who died at Burlington’s Rock Point over the weekend likely died by suicide. Police say the man fell 60 to 80 feet from the Rock Point cliffs on Saturday afternoon. A nearby boater tried to save him.
BURLINGTON, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

771
Followers
795
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy