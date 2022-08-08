ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Do cats and dogs remember their past?

WHEN I MET my cat Pearlita, she lived in an alley between my apartment building and a gas station. She drank from puddles polluted by engine leaks and ate whatever she could find. Ten years later, with Pearlita curled up on my lap, making it hard to type, I can still remember how she wolfed down the food I put in the alley and how easy it was to lure her inside with more.
petpress.net

Explained: Why do cats bring you dead animals

Have you ever come home to find your cat has left you a “gift” of a dead animal? Just like you, a lot of cat parents wonder why do cats bring you dead animals?. Cats are natural hunters and they love to stalk and chase their prey. When they see a little animal scurrying around, they can’t resist the urge to give chase. And when they finally catch their quarry, they feel a sense of pride and satisfaction.
pethelpful.com

Cat's Reaction to Having His Paw Kissed Reminds Us Why We Love Cats

It's not always easy to give your cat affection. Sometimes they just aren't interested in feeling the love. Just like one cat on TikTok, who seemed positively perplexed when his mama gave him a little kiss on the paw. The little guy was so confused and people online are cracking up over his hilarious response.
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
buzznicked.com

Dog Owner Tapes Note On Neighbors Window After Finding Out He’s In Love With Cat

The amount of love we have for out pets can defy logic sometimes. People do some pretty outlandish stuff for the animals they call their fur babies. We spend thousands of dollars to keep them alive, or we build them their own beds INSIDE our bed. Our love for them can know no bounds sometimes. It really is crazy. This may be one of the more outrageous things I’ve ever seen someone do for their animal however. This dog was apparently in love with….wait for it….a cat! It started with note. A person left a note for her neighbor explaining that her dog was desperately in love with her neighbors cat, and it only gets more hilarious from there. Check out the funny exchange below!
pethelpful.com

Woman Carries Huge Newfoundland Like a Puppy in Irresistible Viral Video

The term 'gentle giant' stuck around for a reason: some of the largest dogs are really just the biggest babies. This includes Newfoundlands, who are known not only for their size but for their loving, affectionate nature, too. No wonder @thenewfcrew has 9 of them!. No, you didn't read that...
pethelpful.com

Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder

It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
dailyphew.com

Young Boy Opens A Unique Animal Shelter And He Has Already Rescued 22 Dogs And 4 Cats

In the never-ending conflict between boomers and zoomers, we can often overlook heartwarming examples of good deeds that happen around the world and defy the stereotypes of generations. Eduardo Caioado from Anápolis, Brazil has always been passionate about helping animals in need. He has been rescuing abandoned animals around his...
katzenworld.co.uk

Signs Cats Are Your Spirit Animal

Cats connect to the spiritual world and may be used to communicate with deceased loved ones. Cats also give companionship, enhancing our spirituality by allowing us to live more harmoniously with natural rhythms. This article will teach you how to determine whether or not your cat is your spirit animal and will also provide you with advice on how to improve the link you have with your fluffy feline companion.
topdogtips.com

Most Expensive Mixed Breed Dogs

While only purebreds can be part of the American Kennel Club Registry, the world is beginning to welcome mixed breed dogs in dog history. These wonderful mixes are now rejoicing in their growing popularity. Although they have no national parent clubs, that has not stopped enthusiasts to promote awareness of these adorable designer dog breeds.
S. F. Mori

Puppies and Dogs Are Members of Many Families

The Puppy(Image by B. Mori) Many people have dogs for pets. They may get them when they are small puppies and watch them grow. Puppies grow up as small children do, but they do it much quicker. They can be full grown when they are a year old or even six months for some smaller dogs.
dailyphew.com

Meet Three Best Friends – Two Dogs And A Cat Who Love Doing Everything Together

What if I told you that this post is about three best friends, but not ordinary ones? Meet Watson and Kiko – two golden retriever boys, and Harry – one adorably silly cat who can’t imagine his life without his best dog buddies. Unlike some people might think, three of them live in perfect harmony and share a very strong passion for napping.
dailyphew.com

Beautiful Cat With “So Awful It’s Cute” Sleeping Face Will Totally Charm You

Setsu-chan is a beautiful cat. With his pristine white coat and piercing blue eyes, he is the picture of elegance…until he takes a nap. Setsu-chan belongs to a Japanese illustrator named Mino. After looking at the cat’s photos, some people have said the cat has the “most awful sleeping face” they’ve ever seen.
LADbible

Huge summer wasp invasion on the way that could be 'worst in years'

Huge swarms of wasps are set to invade the UK by the end of summer due to the heatwave. Because what could scream summer more than hordes of angry wasps... Experts are now warning Brits to be prepared for the 'sugar-crazy' insects which will arrive in a late summer surge, driven by the end-of-season heatwave.
pethelpful.com

Cat's Attitude After Escaping Owner on the Airplane Is Just Priceless

How come whenever we go on a flight we're not blessed with adorable animals? We've seen plenty of videos of pets living their best lives up in the skies. Getting attention from other passengers and more treats than normal. Although, just like kids, they all aren't on their best behavior. That's alright though, we'll still take a bad pet on a plane any time we fly!
Tyla

Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong

We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
