Rodman Buzz for week of Aug. 8

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 2 days ago

Featured programs

Visit Rodman Library at Days In The Park − Visit Rodman Library’s display at the Greater Alliance Carnation Festival’s Days in the Park from Wednesday and Saturday and enter the drawing to win a new Apple iPad. Two separate drawings will be held – one for an adult and one for a child – the week following the festival.

Teen Among Us − 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Ages 12-18 can play a live version of the popular online multiplayer social deduction game “Among Us.” During the after-hours game, each player will take on one of two roles. Most will be crewmates, but a small number will be impostors, which will not alter their appearance. Registration is required at rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup, or by calling 330-821-2665, ext. 217.

Ongoing programs

Teen Writing − 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Teens who have an interest in writing are encouraged to join the writing club that meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays at the Main Library. Have fun meeting with your fellow teen writers to exchange ideas, hone your skills and share your work, if desired. No registration is required. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 217.

Teen Gaming − 3 p.m. Thursday. Ages 12-18 are invited to Rodman Public Library every other Thursday to play their favorite video games on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Playstation 3 & 4, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo WiiU. Games with ratings from “E” for Everyone, up to “T” for Teen level will be offered. No registration is required for these free gaming events. For more information, call the library at 330-821-2665, ext. 214. Video gaming is in partnership with Synergy Alliance.

Tech Time Thursday − 11 a.m. Thursdays. Rodman Public Library continues to offer a librarian for an hour each Thursday to answer basic questions about your computer or electronic devices, such as cellphones, laptops and tablets. No registration required. For information, call the Main Library at 330-821-2665, ext. 216.

Book clubs

Teen Book Club − 4 p.m. Aug. 15. The Teen Book Club meets on the third Monday of each month in the conference room at the Main Library. Led by Jaime Gross, selected title for July is “Uglies,” by Scott Westerfeld. For more information, call 330-821-2665 ext. 217.

True Crime Junkies − 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16. August selection for True Crime Junkies, a book discussion group led by reference librarian Ashley Mock, every third Tuesday of the month at the Main Library is “A Thousand Live: The Untold Story of Jonestown,” by Julie Scheeres. Due to some subject matter, participants in the club must be at least 18 years old. Registration is required at rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 215.

Kids Book Club − 4:15 p.m. Aug. 17. RPL invites children ages 8-12 to join the Kids Book Club, which meets on the third Wednesday of each month. “Nathaniel Fludd Beastologist: Flight of the Phoenix,” by R.L. LaFevers is the selected title for August. Led by Stacy Digianantonio, Kids Book Club meetings include a brief discussion of the book, a fun activity and a snack. Registration is required for each session at rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup or by calling the Children’s Department at 330-821-2665, ext. 223.

RPL Evening Book Club − 6 p.m. Aug. 22. The RPL Evening Book Club meets the fourth Monday of each month in the Main Library. The August selection is “The Lacuna,” by Barbara Kingsolver. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 107.

Books and Coffee − 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at The Branch. The Books and Coffee Book Club usually meets every second Monday of the month at the Rodman Branch Library, however, the group will meet on the first Monday in August due to a scheduling conflict. Led by Charlene Duro, the selected title will be “The Four Winds,” by Kristin Hannah. For more information, call 330-821-1313.

The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

