Weather Watch Day | Heat and humidity linger, relief in sight by end of week
Dauphin County, PA — After this afternoon's thunderstorms, we're finally out of the 90s, but the humidity and storm chances linger for at least the next day or so. Things don't really take a turn for the better until Thursday, when a secondary cold front pushes through, and the uncomfortable humidity drops. Highs will hang near average in the middle 80s with lows falling through the 60s.
Staying hot with chance for occasional storms
Dauphin County, PA — Our hot and sticky pattern continues as we move through the the middle part of the week. It will continue to be a humid each afternoon with a few more pop-up t'storms. Highs will be in the low 90s through Tuesday. The pattern will finally start to break as we head into the second half of the week.
