Manchester Township, York County — Come one, come all, PennDOT is hiring for a variety of positions in York County. “There are so many places that you can go when you get in the door in PennDOT. It's a state agency. You can go anywhere you want after that. They have openings in a lot of different places,” said Gary Ishman, PennDOT York County Manager.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO