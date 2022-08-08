ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

Weather Watch Day | Heat and humidity linger, relief in sight by end of week

Dauphin County, PA — After this afternoon's thunderstorms, we're finally out of the 90s, but the humidity and storm chances linger for at least the next day or so. Things don't really take a turn for the better until Thursday, when a secondary cold front pushes through, and the uncomfortable humidity drops. Highs will hang near average in the middle 80s with lows falling through the 60s.
local21news.com

Staying hot with chance for occasional storms

Dauphin County, PA — Our hot and sticky pattern continues as we move through the the middle part of the week. It will continue to be a humid each afternoon with a few more pop-up t'storms. Highs will be in the low 90s through Tuesday. The pattern will finally start to break as we head into the second half of the week.
abc27.com

York City trash pick-ups to start earlier due to heat

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to severe heat forecasted for Tuesday, August 9, Republic Services in the City of York will do their trash pick-ups starting at 5 a.m. Republic Services usually begins their collections at 6 a.m. Physical labor during extreme heat can be dangerous for outdoor workers....
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Rockville Bridge, Susquehanna Township

Susquehanna Township (WHTM) Stretching across the Susquehanna River, a few miles north of Harrisburg, is an engineering marvel-the Rockville Bridge. It has 48 stone arches, each 70 feet from base to base. Its total length is 3820 feet. It is the longest stone masonry arch railroad bridge in the world-and the third railroad bridge erected at this site.
abc27.com

Midtown homeowners react to a huge tree stump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A huge tree stump in Midtown is now the center of attention. This was after a four-day removal process of the massive tree removal. The tree had damaged several homes in the area but homeowners are wondering what will happen next when it comes to repairs.
PennLive.com

Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale

Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
abc27 News

Gas war in Dauphin County drives price down to $3.79

Susquehanna Township, Pa. (WHTM) — The Sunoco and Exxon gas stations at Front Street and Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County have been having a gas price war, and the price for unleaded gas hit a new low of $3.79 this week. “It is almost a dollar less than most places. I am going […]
local21news.com

PennDOT pushes to fill positions including plow operators

Manchester Township, York County — Come one, come all, PennDOT is hiring for a variety of positions in York County. “There are so many places that you can go when you get in the door in PennDOT. It's a state agency. You can go anywhere you want after that. They have openings in a lot of different places,” said Gary Ishman, PennDOT York County Manager.
abc27.com

Sit back and relax – It’s so hot the wasps are tired

York County (WHTM) – Even the wasps are looking a bit sluggish. These common paper wasps (Polistes exclamans) are still going about their business, but they don’t seem to be moving as quickly as usual. Temperatures in the upper nineties can make wasps thirsty and uncomfortable, just like humans. So, in their wasp wisdom, it looks like they’re slowing down a little.
abc27.com

Early morning fire damages vacant bar in Enola

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a vacant bar early Sunday morning in Enola, Cumberland County. According to fire officials, the call came in around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a fire in the 100 block of South Enola Drive. Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch...
local21news.com

Fire crews pull Jeep from pool following accident

Dauphin County, PA — Scary moments over the weekend for one driver in Dauphin County. A Jeep was involved in an accident and ended up in a swimming pool. The Middletown Volunteer Fire Company and Londonderry Fire Company assisted at the scene. No one was trapped inside the vehicle,...
