Birmingham, AL

Why Deadly Street Racing in Birmingham May be Tough to End

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond and Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr on Tuesday joined Mayor Randall Woodfin to address incidents of exhibition driving, which has been involved in two deaths of teenagers in the city in less than a month. Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is "working hard to combat"...
Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school's founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school.
Wellborn Cabinet announces $17 million new facility in Oxford, 400 jobs expected

OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — A $17 million expansion project by Wellborn Cabinet Inc. is headed to Oxford and is expected to create nearly 400 jobs over five years. The family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. The new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.
Wellborn Cabinet Investing $17 Million in New Oxford Location

Oxford, AL– Oxford City Spokeswoman Lorie Denton shared that Wellborn Cabinet Inc., a family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project headed to Oxford that will create nearly 400 jobs over five years. Wellborn is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. Its new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.
Birmingham Council woman to street racers: 'The city doesn't owe you anything'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The tire marks at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and 8th Street in Birmingham indicate just how often street racing and stunting happens. Mayor Woodfin is calling for impounding of cars, suspension of licenses and even penalties for passengers, but some say what's needed right now is police presence.
Yes, high speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

Today's guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor's note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood. On a recent flight from North Dakota,...
'We love you Birmingham and always will!': Dreamcakes is closing

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After 13 years of sweet success in the Birmingham Metro area, Dreamcakes Bakery is closing. According to the bakery's Facebook page, the owners were unable to reach an agreement with their landlord to renew the upcoming lease in Homewood. Dreamcakes' owners said in the post,...
Council discusses eyesore property, car thefts and pet waste

A resolution passed at the Aug. 9 by the Mountain Brook City Council will soon bring relief to residents who have dealt with a neighboring nuisance. The council passed the action requiring that the owner of the property at 751 Bentley Drive remove the structure that was severely damaged by a fallen tree. Several residents spoke during the meeting, citing that the dilapidated house is an eyesore that is a hazard and is negatively impacting their property value.
August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham

School might be back in session but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you're going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
Bessemer man arrested in deadly shooting during car exhibition in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE 8/8: Birmingham police have arrested 23-year-old Ronald Demetrius White, of Bessemer, in connection with the Sunday morning shooting death of 19-year-old mother Ja'Kia Winston. Winston was one of five people shot during "car exhibition activities." — Birmingham police are investigating a mass shooting that killed a...
