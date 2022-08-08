Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
birminghamtimes.com
Why Deadly Street Racing in Birmingham May be Tough to End
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond and Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr on Tuesday joined Mayor Randall Woodfin to address incidents of exhibition driving, which has been involved in two deaths of teenagers in the city in less than a month. Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is “working hard to combat”...
Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
ABC 33/40 News
Wellborn Cabinet announces $17 million new facility in Oxford, 400 jobs expected
OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — A $17 million expansion project by Wellborn Cabinet Inc. is headed to Oxford and is expected to create nearly 400 jobs over five years. The family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. The new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.
Bham Now
Now the News: Good Jobs Challenge Grant, Continental Drift open now + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! It’s time to catch up on the hottest news you may have missed from the past week, including Birmingham receiving a $10.8M grant to help build the healthcare workforce, a new cocktail bar opening and more. Keep reading for all the deets. Cocktail bar, Continental Drift,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellborn Cabinet Investing $17 Million in New Oxford Location
Oxford, AL– Oxford City Spokeswoman Lorie Denton shared that Wellborn Cabinet Inc., a family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project headed to Oxford that will create nearly 400 jobs over five years. Wellborn is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. Its new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.
Village Living
Metro Roundup: Business is buzzing: Alcohol delivery services expand their offerings in Birmingham
Since alcohol delivery services became legal in Alabama, companies everywhere have cashed in on the new enterprise. However, only a few delivery services can deliver liquor in the entire state. Two services in particular, Dippi and BUZD, both Birmingham-based liquor delivery services, are looking to change the game when it...
Bham Now
Forever Wild votes to acquire 110 acre addition to Cahaba River Park in Shelby County
The Forever Wild Board of Trustees voted last week to acquire 110 acres of ecologically significant land adjacent to Cahaba River Park in Shelby County. The measure, which was passed by the Board unanimously, directs Forever Wild staff to conduct a second appraisal and proceed to purchase the property. To...
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Council woman to street racers: 'The city doesn't owe you anything'
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The tire marks at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and 8th Street in Birmingham indicate just how often street racing and stunting happens. Mayor Woodfin is calling for impounding of cars, suspension of licenses and even penalties for passengers, but some say what's needed right now is police presence.
Birmingham city leaders work to put brakes on exhibition driving
From drag racing to donuts, and now a deadly shooting, Birmingham Police said exhibition driving is what led to an incident that left one woman dead and four others hurt.
wvtm13.com
Overnight fire at Brighton School in Bessemer postpones first day of school
BESSEMER, Ala. — The first day of school is postponed at Brighton School in Bessemer after the building caught fire overnight, according to Jefferson County Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin. Learn more in the video above. Gonsoulin said the building caught fire around 1 a.m. and was contained to a single...
comebacktown.com
Yes, high speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood. On a recent flight from North Dakota,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Urban League to suspend COVID-19 emergency rental assistance applications
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Urban League announced Monday its plan to temporarily suspend application submissions for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). ERAP is a federally funded and approved program sponsored by Jefferson County. The Birmingham Urban League, a community-based organization, said it will continue to...
wbrc.com
‘We love you Birmingham and always will!’: Dreamcakes is closing
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After 13 years of sweet success in the Birmingham Metro area, Dreamcakes Bakery is closing. According to the bakery’s Facebook page, the owners were unable to reach an agreement with their landlord to renew the upcoming lease in Homewood. Dreamcakes’ owners said in the post,...
Village Living
Council discusses eyesore property, car thefts and pet waste
A resolution passed at the Aug. 9 by the Mountain Brook City Council will soon bring relief to residents who have dealt with a neighboring nuisance. The council passed the action requiring that the owner of the property at 751 Bentley Drive remove the structure that was severely damaged by a fallen tree. Several residents spoke during the meeting, citing that the dilapidated house is an eyesore that is a hazard and is negatively impacting their property value.
birminghammommy.com
August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham
School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
wvtm13.com
Veterans Palace to provide housing for veterans experiencing homelessness in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Veterans Palace in Ensley will soon offer veterans experiencing homelessness a place to live, eat and grow. Veteran Palace became a non-profit organization in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process of opening the facility. Despite that hurdle, the founders remained determined to help those who fought for our country.
thehomewoodstar.com
Council carries over sign variance request due to land owner not complying with city orders
The Homewood City Council on Aug. 8 carried over a sign variance request for a larger sign from the owners of Dogtopia, located at 1722 27th Court South, due to their property owner’s failure to comply with a city ordinance. In May, the council ordered an existing pole sign...
Bayer Properties sold, upscale Alabama malls Summit, Bridgestreet under new management
Birmingham-based Bayer Properties has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm, a move that puts some of Alabama’s most high-profile retail properties under new management. Centennial announced the acquisition last week. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer’s Birmingham headquarters will remain open and will become a...
wvtm13.com
Bessemer man arrested in deadly shooting during car exhibition in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE 8/8: Birmingham police have arrested 23-year-old Ronald Demetrius White, of Bessemer, in connection with the Sunday morning shooting death of 19-year-old mother Ja'Kia Winston. Winston was one of five people shot during "car exhibition activities." — Birmingham police are investigating a mass shooting that killed a...
Comments / 0