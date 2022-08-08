Seiko first cemented its reputation for reliable dive watches in the 1960s, after its first dive watch – an automatic timepiece with a water resistance of 150 meters – became standard equipment on the Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition. Now, the brand has reinterpreted that first iconic dive watch to create a new Save the Ocean Special Edition with contemporary styling and upgraded materials. The case design is faithful to the original model but with a patterned deep blue dial evoking the texture of glacial ice in the polar regions where Seiko’s history in dive watches began. The new model has also been updated with 200 meters of water resistance and follows ISO standards to ensure each timepiece is suitable for scuba diving, featuring both a unidirectional elapsed timing bezel as well as LumiBrite hands and markers for superior visibility in low light environments. Equipped with the tried and trusted mechanical Caliber 6R35 with a 70-hour power reserve, the timepiece offers both automatic and manual winding capabilities and beats at a frequency of 21,600 vibrations per hour. This unique Special Edition is crafted of stainless steel with super-hard coating and employs a curved sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating on the inner surface; as well as a screwdown crown and caseback. Notably, the Prospex Save the Ocean Series supports Seiko’s chosen marine conservation agencies and carries on the Seiko Prospex mission: to help protect the world’s oceans now and for future generations, and to secure this legacy for divers everywhere. So if you’re looking for a stunning dive watch equipped to handle your most exciting adventures, prepare to do it all with Seiko Prospex.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO