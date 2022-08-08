Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Netflix has great mobile games — here’s how to play them
You can play a surprising number of great mobile games using a Netflix subscription; Into The Breach, Poinpy, and Before Your Eyes among them. It’s just not something that a majority of Netflix users are doing, according to new data from analytics company Apptopia and published in CNBC. Netflix has 221 million subscribers, which means despite being played by only 1% of the user base, games do still get an average of 1.7 million daily users, CNBC said, and have been downloaded 23.3 million times. Here’s a quick guide to get all the value from your Netflix subscription, including those video games.
Gamevice Flex phone game controller supports iOS and Android
Mobile gamers looking for extra precision and control when playing games on their phone, might be interested in the new Flex Game Controller unveiled by Gamevice, the team responsible for creating the original Gamevice and Razer’s Kishi mobile controller. Designed to provide gamers with “seamless transition from console to mobile cloud gaming” the Gamevice Flex has official “Designed for Xbox” certification and is now available to preorder for both iOS and Android phones priced at $109.95 and $99.95 respectively. Check out the overview video below to learn more about its features and design.
Steam is adding support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers
It only took five years after the Nintendo Switch’s release, but now Valve is finally adding Steam support for the console’s controllers. It had to happen sooner or later, and it is better late than never. In an announcement, the company said that the latest Steam beta adds...
Samsung Gaming Hub, more details revealed
Samsung recently updated its Samsung Gaming Hub with some new features, it now supports a wide range of gaming options including Xbox, GeForce Now, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and many more. The latest Samsung Gaming Hub is now available on a range of Samsung Smart TVs and it allows you to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LucidSound LS100X wireless gaming headset for PC and Xbox Series X|S
LucidSound has this month announced the launch of its new Xbox wireless gaming headset in the form of the LucidSound LS100X now available to purchase priced at $100 from online retailers such as Amazon. Providing up to 130 hours of wireless play the lightweight wireless headphones can be used with Xbox and Windows PC systems as well as mobile devices using the integrated Bluetooth connectivity.
Bad news, Amazon Prime members - one of your best perks is being taken away
Amazon has revealed it is closing its cloud storage platform in another consolidation push from the tech giant. The company has emailed Amazon Drive customers to confirm that the service will be closing at the end of next year. The move comes as part of Amazon's push towards its Amazon...
This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99
Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
TechRadar
How to change Alexa’s name to Ziggy on an Amazon Echo
Go to the devices menu and select the Echo device you want to change the wake word of. Open the device's settings and look for Wake Word under the General settings. While Amazon's smart speakers are officially called Echo devices, most of us likely know them by their most commonly used wake word: Alexa.
deseret.com
There’s a loophole to Netflix’s password-sharing upcharge
It’s looking grim for those who share Netflix accounts and an upcharge may be on its way. The streaming service is expanding its testing of charging for shared accounts to five Latin American countries — Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, as reported first by Bloomberg.
Motley Fool
Amazon Prime Members Can Now Get Free Same-Day Delivery From Some Local Stores
This perk could help you save time and money while supporting local businesses. Amazon Prime members can now order from other partnering retailers and get free same-day delivery. This service is available in select cities with plans to expand in the future. Amazon regularly adds new perks to its Amazon...
Amazon acquires iRobot for $1.7 billion
Amazon has this week announced it is acquiring robot vacuum maker iRobot and the pair have entered into a “definitive merger agreement”. Amazon will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion, including iRobot’s net debt. Completion of the transaction...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
Firaxis delays Marvel’s Midnight Suns
Take-Two Interactive has again pushed back the release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. After a delay late last year, the upcoming tactical RPG from XCOM developer Firaxis was supposed to arrive on October 7th. The publisher now plans to release the game sometime within its fiscal 2023 year, which ends on March 31st, 2023. Also, it looks like Midnight Suns won’t arrive on all consoles simultaneously.
Deals: 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle, Save 98%
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39, that is a saving of 98% of the normal price.
Microsoft Azure has a new top gaming partner
Microsoft Azure is set to become the official cloud partner of the top Unity game engine. Launched in 2005, Unity is a cross-platform game engine popular among indie game developers, and currently supports 19 different platforms including iOS, Android, and all the major current generation consoles. It's been used for...
Microsoft OneDrive celebrates 15 yearsof storage
It has been 15 years since Microsoft first launched their cloud storage solution in the form of Microsoft OneDrive. Now to celebrate Microsoft has unveiled a new design and OneDrive Home experience for users. Specifically redesigned to help users easily resume their work and catch up on what they may have missed while they were away. Check out the video below for a quick glimpse at what you can expect from the new design and features.
Rumbleverse launches tomorrow Playground and Duos mode unveiled
Keenan Morales from Iron Galaxy has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal new modes that will be available at the Rumbleverse launch tomorrow August 11, 2022. The free-to-play, 40-person brawler will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One and the new modes take the form of Playground and Duos.
LattePanda Team and Global Partners Jointly Launch LattePanda 3 Delta
– the Fast and Pocket-sized Single-board Computer. The LattePanda Team launched the world’s thinnest pocket-sized hackable computer – LattePanda 3 Delta with global electronic components distributors. The collaboration will ensure that the product choice for LattePanda 3 Delta is passed on to customers through quick, easy online selection via the website of global electronic components distributors and LattePanda.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0