Jefferson City, MO

KOLR10 News

CLOSURE: Highway 42 outside Osage Beach closed after crash

OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road. It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Truck pulls power lines down near Osage Beach, Mo.

NEAR OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A truck hit a power line, bringing down other lines near Osage Beach. Officers responded to State Highway 42 around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The truck could not clear the first line. As the driver kept going, it pulled several more wires with it.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Hermann, MO
Linn, MO
Jefferson City, MO
abc17news.com

Body believed to be missing man found at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area

BOONE COUNTY Mo. (KMIZ) Searchers have found a body believed to be a missing man in Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation area north of Columbia. A Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesman told ABC 17 News at about 9:30 a.m. Monday that the body had been found. Other details, such as the man's name, were not immediately available. Foul play is not suspected at this time but the investigation continues.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies body of missing man north of Columbia

The Highway Patrol has identified the reported missing man who drowned north of Columbia over the weekend. Authorities recovered the body of Michael Smith, 61, of St. Louis on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. Smith had been reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation area Sunday afternoon. Authorities say he was fishing with two friends, who had left to make a run into town then got back and couldn’t find him.
COLUMBIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents

A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Vehicle, Body Recovered From Deer Creek Was That Of Webster Groves Man

Friends and family members will gather this weekend to celebrate and remember the life of longtime Webster Groves resident Randal “Randy” Howland. Howland, 62, died last week after his vehicle crashed into Deer Creek. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
firesideguard.com

Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving

One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
CENTRALIA, MO
abc17news.com

Big shoes to fill for the Harrisburg Bulldogs

HARRISBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) High school football is just under three weeks away and the Harrisburg Bulldogs look to fill some big shoes after a historic season last year. Long-time head coach Steve Hopkins says in the past the team has never had a practice with more than 20 guys until this year when they are yet to have under 30.
HARRISBURG, MO

