The Highway Patrol has identified the reported missing man who drowned north of Columbia over the weekend. Authorities recovered the body of Michael Smith, 61, of St. Louis on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. Smith had been reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation area Sunday afternoon. Authorities say he was fishing with two friends, who had left to make a run into town then got back and couldn’t find him.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO