OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road. It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in […]
KYTV
NEAR OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A truck hit a power line, bringing down other lines near Osage Beach. Officers responded to State Highway 42 around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The truck could not clear the first line. As the driver kept going, it pulled several more wires with it.
lakeexpo.com
From fixing a leaky faucet to building a new house, a trusted home-town hardware store is essential for any home project. And with the grand opening of Nick’s True Value Hardware, this Thursday in Osage Beach, the Lake of the Ozarks has an excellent, new resource for any household (or boat-side!) project: ideal for contractors and DIY’ers alike.
This peaceful retreat on a cattle farm in Steelville, Missouri, is an excellent getaway for peace-seeking beef lovers.
Occasionally you find a place that supersedes expectations, and this is one of those instances. My significant other and I decided to find a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of life in the big city, work, and stress.
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon after colliding with a deer in Wentzville.
abc17news.com
BOONE COUNTY Mo. (KMIZ) Searchers have found a body believed to be a missing man in Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation area north of Columbia. A Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesman told ABC 17 News at about 9:30 a.m. Monday that the body had been found. Other details, such as the man's name, were not immediately available. Foul play is not suspected at this time but the investigation continues.
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
939theeagle.com
The Highway Patrol has identified the reported missing man who drowned north of Columbia over the weekend. Authorities recovered the body of Michael Smith, 61, of St. Louis on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. Smith had been reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation area Sunday afternoon. Authorities say he was fishing with two friends, who had left to make a run into town then got back and couldn’t find him.
mymoinfo.com
A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
timesnewspapers.com
Friends and family members will gather this weekend to celebrate and remember the life of longtime Webster Groves resident Randal “Randy” Howland. Howland, 62, died last week after his vehicle crashed into Deer Creek. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow.
firesideguard.com
One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F investigated a crash on I-70 that had a car in flames. The post Troop F responds to fiery crash Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
HARRISBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) High school football is just under three weeks away and the Harrisburg Bulldogs look to fill some big shoes after a historic season last year. Long-time head coach Steve Hopkins says in the past the team has never had a practice with more than 20 guys until this year when they are yet to have under 30.
tncontentexchange.com
EUREKA — Eureka is now the latest small town to sell its water. Residents have complained for years about their water. Some call it corrosive, and say it has cost them a small fortune in ruined dishwashers and water heaters. Many say it tastes funky and mineral, and refuse to drink it.
John Augustus Hockaday house located in Fulton, Missouri.Photo by Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons. Before the Hockaday house was built, the family first lived in a log home above Stinson Creek. That was the home where John Augustus Hockaday was born.
