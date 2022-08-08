Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Stephenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stephenson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Illinois, including the following county, Stephenson. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 942 AM CDT, emergency management continued to report flooding in the warned area from excessive rainfall of 7 to 12 inches that fell from Sunday and Monday. - Route 75 east of Freeport, and Route 73 between Pearl City and Lena remain closed. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Freeport, Lena, Pearl City, Cedarville, Davis, Dakota, German Valley, Winslow, Rock City, Ridott, Buena Vista, Loran, Rock Grove, Oneco, Orangeville, Kent, Scioto Mills, Damascus, Red Oak and Stephenson County Fairgrounds. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Henry, Rock Island, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Henry; Rock Island; Whiteside The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Rock River near Joslin affecting Whiteside, Henry IL and Rock Island Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Pecatonica River at Freeport affecting Stephenson County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rock River near Joslin. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Water affects some summer cottages along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 12.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening to 9.3 feet early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
