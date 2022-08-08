Effective: 2022-08-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over the next 24 to 48 hours. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected to be issued this evening. Target Area: Winnebago The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge. * WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east of Shirland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO