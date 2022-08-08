ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 16,751 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CFO on Ethereum ($ETH) Staking by Institutional Investors

On Tuesday (August 9), Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas talked about the present and future of Ethereum ($ETH) staking by institutions. Yesterday, Coinbase published its Q2 2022 Shareholder Letter. During the company’s Q2 2022 Analysts Call, Vice President of Investor Relations Anil Gupta and Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas answered questions from analysts.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

John C. Kunze Sells 1,155 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.96. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Pinterest Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PINS)

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Contrasting Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability. Insider & Institutional...
RETAIL
etfdailynews.com

Comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Shares Down 2.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40. The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $927,063. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) is one of 267 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Compass Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.
INDUSTRY
etfdailynews.com

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (OTCMKTS:STREU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Stock Up 0.4 %. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (STREU) Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?. Is...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Up 10.2% After Analyst Upgrade

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading Up 8.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.
STOCKS

