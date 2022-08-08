Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 16,751 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

