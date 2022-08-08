Tonight's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with decreasing humidity

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight, along with decreasing humidity. You'll notice a big difference in the atmosphere come Tuesday! Drier and cooler air settles into West Michigan on Tuesday, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A nice mix of sun and clouds extends into Wednesday, with the chance of a brief shower on Thursday as a weak cold front slides through the state. Most of the region will remain dry all week long! The latest forecast models suggest a brief shower possibility late in the evening on Saturday into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, your weekend outlook also remains mostly dry and comfortable! Temperatures this week and upcoming weekend will drop back closer to average, mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. For your latest West Michigan forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, download the FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with decreasing humidity. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northeast/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny a shower possible along a weak cold front (mainly early). Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

