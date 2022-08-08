ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tonight's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with decreasing humidity

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bY8pU_0h8moKq700

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight, along with decreasing humidity. You'll notice a big difference in the atmosphere come Tuesday! Drier and cooler air settles into West Michigan on Tuesday, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A nice mix of sun and clouds extends into Wednesday, with the chance of a brief shower on Thursday as a weak cold front slides through the state. Most of the region will remain dry all week long! The latest forecast models suggest a brief shower possibility late in the evening on Saturday into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, your weekend outlook also remains mostly dry and comfortable! Temperatures this week and upcoming weekend will drop back closer to average, mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. For your latest West Michigan forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, download the FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with decreasing humidity. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northeast/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny a shower possible along a weak cold front (mainly early). Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

August weather in Michigan? Here’s how it normally goes

August is mostly a summery month here in Michigan, with hints of fall. Here’s a quick look at what the long-term averages show happens to our weather through August. The highest average high temperature occurred around July 19. From the highest average temperature in late July to the beginning of August, we lost one degree on our average high temperature. Now the loss of heating capability from the sun accelerates some in August.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#West Michigan#Severe Weather#Winds Northwest North
MLive

‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when

We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Where to Find the Best U-Pick Sunflower Farms Across Michigan

We've talked about u-pick strawberries, cherries, blueberries, and lavender. We've even found out where the best sweet corn is in mid-Michigan. And now that we're coming near the end of summer, we've got to talk about u-pick sunflowers. It's sunflower season! And what would sunflower season be without the many...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?

Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
matadornetwork.com

8 Michigan Lighthouses You Can Spend the Night In

With 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, it makes sense that Michigan has more lighthouses – 129 – than any other state in the country. Many Michigan lighthouses are open to the public, have museum exhibits, and allow a climb to the top of the tower. Some of them are still active navigational aids.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Top 5 Michigan Towns With the Weirdest Names

All across America, there are towns and cities that have weird names that make you scratch your head. For example, you have the city of Hooker located in Oklahoma and Dinosaur located in Colorado. Michigan has some weird names too, let's check some of them out. There Are The Top...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?

August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Is Driving With Your Dog On Your Lap Illegal In Michigan?

As Michiganders, I think we all appreciate what summer provides us in terms of driving. There's no snow to drive through, no ice to worry about, and there's just something about going with all your windows down and cranking up your favorite jam. However, there's something about summer driving that I see way more often that I cannot abide by, and it's people driving with their dogs on their laps.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy