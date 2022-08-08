Read full article on original website
etfdailynews.com
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade
Several other brokerages also recently commented on REPL. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
etfdailynews.com
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.
etfdailynews.com
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target Cut to $2.00
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. PRTY stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.13.
etfdailynews.com
Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (OTCMKTS:STREU) Stock Price Up 0.4%
Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Stock Up 0.4 %. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (STREU) Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?. Is...
etfdailynews.com
Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) & Its Peers Financial Contrast
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) is one of 267 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Compass Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.
etfdailynews.com
9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Financial Contrast
9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations. Insider and Institutional Ownership.
etfdailynews.com
Contrasting Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability. Insider & Institutional...
etfdailynews.com
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity
Specifically, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
etfdailynews.com
John C. Kunze Sells 1,155 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock
Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.96. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
etfdailynews.com
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Up 10.2% After Analyst Upgrade
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
etfdailynews.com
InPlay Oil (IPOOF) and Its Peers Financial Comparison
InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare InPlay Oil to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.
etfdailynews.com
Express Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EXPR)
Shares of EXPR stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.41. Express has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.
etfdailynews.com
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on EQT (NYSE:EQT)
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
etfdailynews.com
Head to Head Survey: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) vs. Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP)
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations. Institutional...
etfdailynews.com
Contrasting Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) & First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations. Profitability.
etfdailynews.com
Head to Head Survey: RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) vs. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)
RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability. Analyst Ratings. This...
