Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)
OPT stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Opthea Limited has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $8.72. Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth. A number of brokerages have...
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling
Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $927,063. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Up 10.2% After Analyst Upgrade
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
The NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts
One thing we could say about the analysts on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$16.24 reflecting a 16% rise in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on EQT (NYSE:EQT)
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Twilio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TWLO)
In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Sells $60,624.97 in Stock
Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $921.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $30.26.
9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Financial Contrast
9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations. Insider and Institutional Ownership.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.
American Express Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXP)
AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.
Critical Survey: Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) vs. California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) and Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. Valuation and...
Head to Head Survey: RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) vs. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)
RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability. Analyst Ratings. This...
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)
IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.
Head to Head Survey: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) vs. Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP)
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations. Institutional...
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Lowered to $130.00
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 15th (NASDAQ:MHUA)
Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %. NASDAQ:MHUA opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $14.80. About Meihua International Medical Technologies. (Get Rating) Meihua International...
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Up 10.7% Following Analyst Upgrade
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.
Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading Up 8.9% Following Insider Buying Activity
Specifically, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
