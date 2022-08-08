Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Michigan man faces homicide charge after running over woman in parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township...
Car chase ends with police standoff near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Officers were able to bring a peaceful end to a tense standoff between an assault suspect and police early Tuesday morning. At about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 9, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 200 block of Ridgeway Street in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, for a report of domestic assault.
Man sentenced in connection to 2018 death near Coldwater
A man has been sentenced to serve time in jail in connection to the death of a 36-year-old Coldwater man in 2018.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police investigating electrocution in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan State Police and the Jonesville City Fire Department are investigating a death by electrocution in Hillsdale County. Police say the incident occurred in the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Scipio Township in Jonesville Michigan. Officials say the incident occurred on Tuesday (Aug....
WILX-TV
1 dead, 1 critically injured after electrocution in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after being electrocuted in Scipio Township on Chicago Road. On Tuesday morning, a 28-year-old man who lived in the area died on the scene after touching a live down power line. A second person, a 25-year-old woman from Jonesville was found injured at the scene and was air lifted to the hospital.
Deputies: Driver ‘intentionally’ hit, killed pedestrian
A driver near Kalamazoo intentionally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday, killing her, deputies say.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man leads police on 26-mile chase after attempting to kidnap ex-wife in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was arrested Friday night after fleeing police by car for more than 26 miles, and then trying to get away on foot following a violent incident in Van Buren Township. On the night of Friday, Aug. 5, police say a man named...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
Semi-truck driver sentenced for crash with state trooper
A semi-truck driver has been sentenced to years behind bars after a crash that injured a state trooper in April, according to court records.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Traffic stop leads to numerous drug, weapons charges
WAVERLY TOWNSHIP – A Gobles area woman and Lawrence area man face numerous drug and weapon charges, following a traffic stop in Waverly Township, Friday, July 22, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said Sheriff’s deputies...
nbc16.com
Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A 65-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
Driver intentionally hits, kills woman walking in Walmart parking lot, police say
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed in a homicide Tuesday afternoon. A 65-year-old woman was a pedestrian in the Walmart parking lot, 501 N. 9th St., at 12:11 p.m., Aug. 9, when she was intentionally hit by a driver, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said. A...
Democrat Joseph Alfonso headed for primary win as write-in for U.S. House seat
HOLLAND, MI — Write-in candidate Joseph Alfonso, D-Holland, appears headed toward the November ballot as county canvassers continue to certify election results in the race for Michigan’s U.S. District 4. Still, there’s a ways to go and the 32-year-old former Marine says he is patiently respecting the process....
2 women shot at party in Kalamazoo early Sunday
Police are searching for suspects after two women suffered gunshot wounds at a party in the city early Sunday.
Police identify Lake Michigan drowning victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
Building a total loss after fire at Yankee Springs campground
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A fire broke out at the Yankee Springs Recreation Area in Barry County, destroying an office building. The fire happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Patrick Whalen of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed. No one was hurt in the fire, but the building...
Young sailors training on Lake Michigan prompt distress calls
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Reports of a sailboat in possible distress brought first responders to Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon. South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to the Clinton Street overlook at the city’s South Beach on Aug. 9, after reports of a sailboat in possible distress, the agency said.
WWMT
"Guys Who Give" Kalamazoo chapter may surpass quarter million mark in donations
On Tuesday the Kalamazoo branch of national, charitable group "Guys Who Give" announced it is nearing a major milestone: a quarter of a million dollars in total donations since the chapter was founded 5 years ago. Guys Who Give's 150 plus members each commit to a quarterly donation of $100...
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions. Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
Judge lowers bond for mom in crash that killed her 3 boys
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI –A woman accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed her three boys had her $250,000 bond lowered. Leticia Gonzales, 30, can be released by posting 10 percent of a $100,000 bond, Holland District Judge Bradley Knoll said Friday, Aug. 5.
