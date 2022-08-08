HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after being electrocuted in Scipio Township on Chicago Road. On Tuesday morning, a 28-year-old man who lived in the area died on the scene after touching a live down power line. A second person, a 25-year-old woman from Jonesville was found injured at the scene and was air lifted to the hospital.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO