Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National ParkTravel MavenOhio State
Family of murdered man: ‘Infuriating’ juvenile lifer will walk free
The family of a Muskegon County man murdered in 1990 learned of his killer's impending release from the prisoner herself.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows aftermath of Grand Rapids City Commission meeting that ended in three arrests
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About a month after a Grand Rapids City Commission ended early with three people under arrest, 13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained security footage of those arrests. On July 12, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss adjourned the meeting early during the public comment section when a...
Michigan man faces homicide charge after running over woman in parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township...
Mom thanks GRPD officers for saving son, ‘risking their lives’
The mother of a gunshot victim credits the heroic actions of two Grand Rapids police officers with saving her son’s life.
Retrial to begin this week for alleged Whitmer kidnapping plotters
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (MPRN)— Jury selection begins Tuesday in Grand Rapids for the retrial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Federal prosecutors say Barry Croft and Adam Fox were both upset with emergency orders issued at the start of the pandemic, and plotted to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home to send a signal to other politicians and kick off a civil war.
Amy Black, Who Was Sentenced To Life In Prison At 16, Granted Parole
MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman sentenced to life in prison as a 16-year-old is scheduled to be released from prison next month, a corrections spokesman said Monday. Amy Lee Black | Credit: Michigan Department of Corrections Amy Lee Black, convicted of killing a Muskegon County man in 1990, is set to be paroled from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility the week of Sept. 4-10, Chris Gautz of the Michigan Department of Corrections, told The Muskegon Chronicle in an email. Black, now 48, received a sentence reduction after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that life sentences for juveniles were cruel...
Nine face charges for taking tabulators during 2020 election
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Nine people, including Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and GOD candidate for attorney general Matt DePerno, could be facing charges in connection to their actions during the 2020 election. The potential suspects allegedly took tabulators from local clerks and tampered with them. Read the full story...
Juvenile lifer Amy Black granted parole for killing Muskegon County man when she was 16
MUSKEGON, MI – After nearly 32 years in prison, Amy Lee Black, a juvenile lifer convicted of killing a Muskegon County man in 1990, is set to be released from prison next month. Black, who received a sentence reduction a year ago after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling a...
Video shows GRPD officers rushing gunshot victim to hospital
Grand Rapids police have released body cam footage of a shooting in downtown Grand Rapids near The Woods bar that left four injured.
30 years in prison for man convicted for 2020 murder
GRANDVILLE, Mich. - 21-year-old Jerell Chapman was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the shooting and killing of 19-year-old Alex Disla in October 2020. A jury convicted Chapman back in May of second-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, discharging a weapon from a vehicle causing death and three counts of felony firearm.
Man leads police on 26-mile chase after attempting to kidnap ex-wife in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was arrested Friday night after fleeing police by car for more than 26 miles, and then trying to get away on foot following a violent incident in Van Buren Township. On the night of Friday, Aug. 5, police say a man named...
Muskegon Heights holding traffic stop training for young drivers
In an effort to decrease the number of police involved traffic stops that end in violence, the Muskegon Heights Police Department is hosting an event to train young drivers how they should conduct themselves when they're pulled over. According to the City of Muskegon Heights, many people, especially young drivers...
Have you seen this driver? Newaygo police looking for motorcyclist who rode away from officers
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo Police are asking for the public's help finding a driver on a motorcycle they attempted to pull over, officers say. The person was driving eastbound on Croton Drive near the east city limits. When officers tried to stop the person, they sped away. Police...
Police release name of Ottawa County drowning victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An autopsy showed that a person found floating in the Grand River on Aug. 6 died in an accidental drowning. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on Monday, Aug. 8 identified the person as 59-year-old Dana Eric Rose of Marne. Police responded to a call shortly before...
4 juvenile boys admit to burning public restrooms during crime spree.
HESPERIA — Four juveniles admitted to police that they burned the public restrooms by the Hesperia Dam, causing $5,000 in damages, during a crime spree Friday, Aug. 5, according to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast. The Hesperia area boys — one of whom is 12 years old and the...
Deputies: Driver ‘intentionally’ hit, killed pedestrian
A driver near Kalamazoo intentionally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday, killing her, deputies say.
Two Hunters Murdered Near Mio, Michigan Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Two hunters who were heading to White Cloud, Michigan never made it. Why? Because they were murdered and fed to pigs in Mio. Two men from St. Clare Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin in White Cloud, Michigan. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
MSP: Pedestrian involved in fatal crash in Allegan Co.
At least one person has died in a crash involving a pedestrian in Allegan County on Wednesday, police say.
New Documentary Raises More Questions About Racism in Grand Rapids
In the fall of 2021, the city of Grand Rapids declared racism as a public health crisis. So this upcoming film is coming at the appropriate time. This documentary will show racism in certain cities and Grand Rapids is a part of the list. Based on a book titled "A...
No injuries reported after semi rolls into ditch in Newaygo County
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A semi-truck went off the road and rolled over into a ditch in Newaygo County, dispatch confirms. The crash happened near 120th and Oak Street Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries, police said Michigan State Police at the Hart Post are at the scene, working...
