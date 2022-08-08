ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

abc12.com

Michigan man faces homicide charge after running over woman in parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
wnmufm.org

Retrial to begin this week for alleged Whitmer kidnapping plotters

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (MPRN)— Jury selection begins Tuesday in Grand Rapids for the retrial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Federal prosecutors say Barry Croft and Adam Fox were both upset with emergency orders issued at the start of the pandemic, and plotted to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home to send a signal to other politicians and kick off a civil war.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Amy Black, Who Was Sentenced To Life In Prison At 16, Granted Parole

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman sentenced to life in prison as a 16-year-old is scheduled to be released from prison next month, a corrections spokesman said Monday. Amy Lee Black | Credit: Michigan Department of Corrections Amy Lee Black, convicted of killing a Muskegon County man in 1990, is set to be paroled from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility the week of Sept. 4-10, Chris Gautz of the Michigan Department of Corrections, told The Muskegon Chronicle in an email. Black, now 48, received a sentence reduction after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that life sentences for juveniles were cruel...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Nine face charges for taking tabulators during 2020 election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Nine people, including Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and GOD candidate for attorney general Matt DePerno, could be facing charges in connection to their actions during the 2020 election. The potential suspects allegedly took tabulators from local clerks and tampered with them. Read the full story...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
Gretchen Whitmer
iheart.com

30 years in prison for man convicted for 2020 murder

GRANDVILLE, Mich. - 21-year-old Jerell Chapman was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the shooting and killing of 19-year-old Alex Disla in October 2020. A jury convicted Chapman back in May of second-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, discharging a weapon from a vehicle causing death and three counts of felony firearm.
GRANDVILLE, MI
wgvunews.org

Muskegon Heights holding traffic stop training for young drivers

In an effort to decrease the number of police involved traffic stops that end in violence, the Muskegon Heights Police Department is hosting an event to train young drivers how they should conduct themselves when they're pulled over. According to the City of Muskegon Heights, many people, especially young drivers...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
oceanacountypress.com

4 juvenile boys admit to burning public restrooms during crime spree.

HESPERIA — Four juveniles admitted to police that they burned the public restrooms by the Hesperia Dam, causing $5,000 in damages, during a crime spree Friday, Aug. 5, according to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast. The Hesperia area boys — one of whom is 12 years old and the...
HESPERIA, MI
