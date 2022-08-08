Car crashes into building in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters are investigating after an SUV hit a building in Warren on Sunday.

According to the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 Facebook page , it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Youngstown Road S.E. near Francis Avenue.

Firefighters said the vehicle was heavily damaged and the front of the building also sustained damage.

Crews said that the driver was transported to a local medical center with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

