Car crashes into building in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters are investigating after an SUV hit a building in Warren on Sunday.
According to the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 Facebook page , it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Youngstown Road S.E. near Francis Avenue.
Firefighters said the vehicle was heavily damaged and the front of the building also sustained damage.
Crews said that the driver was transported to a local medical center with non-life threatening injuries.
