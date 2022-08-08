Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO