Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)
OPT stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Opthea Limited has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $8.72. Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth. A number of brokerages have...
Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 249,861 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $50,808,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 638.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 129,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,682,000 after buying an additional 110,073 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 332.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 74,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Up 10.2% After Analyst Upgrade
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.
Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Sells $60,624.97 in Stock
Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $921.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $30.26.
B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)
Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landsea Homes in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landsea Homes’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.49. Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Wayfair Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:W)
In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.
Contrasting Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability. Insider & Institutional...
John C. Kunze Sells 1,155 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock
Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.96. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade
Several other brokerages also recently commented on REPL. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling
Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $927,063. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Up 10.7% Following Analyst Upgrade
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.
InPlay Oil (IPOOF) and Its Peers Financial Comparison
InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare InPlay Oil to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Shell Asset Management Co. Has $161,000 Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Contrasting Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) & First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations. Profitability.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.47
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.
Head to Head Survey: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) vs. Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP)
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations. Institutional...
Comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
