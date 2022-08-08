Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Firefighters hurt in Trumbull County house fire
MASURY, Ohio (WKBN)- Two firefighters are recovering Wednesday morning after being injured while fighting a fire in Masury. It happened just before midnight Tuesday on Oak Street in Masury. Firefighters said there was fire damage on the outside and water damage on the outside. Firefighters saw moderate smoke on the...
WYTV.com
Car crashes into window of Mexican restaurant in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mexican restaurant in Niles still bears the damage from a car that crashed into its building Saturday afternoon. A window was boarded up with plywood after a Dodge Journey crashed into Plaza Agave on Youngstown Warren Road. According to a police report, the car...
WYTV.com
Car crashes, hits business sign in Girard
GIRARD, Ohio, (WKBN)- Officers responded to a car crash in Girard Tuesday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Trumbull Avenue near Summit Avenue. The driver went off the road and hit a sign for Altronic. Girard police said that the driver was not hurt but was cited for OVI,...
Rollover crash backs up traffic on Route 711 ramp
A crash backed up traffic Tuesday on the ramp from Route 711 to southbound I-680 in Youngstown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Firefighters treated for heat exhaustion as they battle blaze in Hubbard
Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion while battling a garage fire that spread to a home in Hubbard Township. Around 8:30 p.m. firefighters from the Joint Eagle Fire Department were called to an address o the 6800 block of Smith Street SE in Hubbard Township. As firefighters arrived, they...
2 killed in NE Ohio crash
A Monday morning vehicle crash in Bloominggrove Township left two people dead, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
1 shot at gas station on Youngstown’s East Side
Police were called to the gas station at the corner of McGuffey and Albert Street on reports that a man was shot.
cleveland19.com
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning, according to Cuyahoga Falls Police Department officials. Nobody was hurt in the crash, police said. The theft happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of 3rd Street, according to a department press...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation...
WYTV.com
Crews working on water main break in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to fix a major water main break in Youngstown. The break happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of E. Midlothian Boulevard and Lemoyne Avenue. The break sent water rushing into the street. Crews had been working on paving the area at the...
WFMJ.com
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
WYTV.com
Man taken from Trumbull County Jail to hospital later dies
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Streetsboro man taken to Trumbull County Jail Saturday on a warrant out of Central District Court died at the hospital. Maj. Dan Mason with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said he was notified Tuesday morning that Colton McClure passed away. Mason said Dr....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of assaulting victim with a gun
A witness found the victim bleeding from the head.
WFMJ.com
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman
The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
WYTV.com
Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Seven fire departments from throughout Pennsylvania were called to a house fire in Ellwood City Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Firefighters said that at least two people made it out of the house safely. Crews...
Wanted woman jailed on Trumbull County vandalism charge
A woman who was wanted on a felony vandalism charge was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday.
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Search and rescue crews pulled a body out of the Ohio River that was found underneath the Taylor Southgate Bridge. FOX19 NOW was at the scene as crews pulled the body from the water outside the BB Riverboat. Numerous Campbell and Boone County first responders were on...
Charges pending after neglected dog found wandering in Boardman neighborhood
The Mahoning County Dog Warden was called to do a welfare check on Melrose Avenue in Boardman on Friday because a neighborhood dog was running loose.
WFMJ.com
Birthday party brawl at Warren asst. prosecutor's home ends in charges
A weekend birthday party ends with a big brawl in the front yard of a Warren city assistant prosecutor. The son of Assistant City Prosecutor Nick Graham was among the individuals who called 911. Johnny Graham, 19, told a Trumbull County 911 dispatcher he needed help immediately at his family's home on Fairway Dr. NE. Saturday night.
Former East Cleveland officer killed in motorcycle crash
A former East Cleveland police officer was reportedly killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, the police department said in a statement.
Comments / 0