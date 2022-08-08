ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Firefighters hurt in Trumbull County house fire

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN)- Two firefighters are recovering Wednesday morning after being injured while fighting a fire in Masury. It happened just before midnight Tuesday on Oak Street in Masury. Firefighters said there was fire damage on the outside and water damage on the outside. Firefighters saw moderate smoke on the...
MASURY, OH
WYTV.com

Car crashes into window of Mexican restaurant in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mexican restaurant in Niles still bears the damage from a car that crashed into its building Saturday afternoon. A window was boarded up with plywood after a Dodge Journey crashed into Plaza Agave on Youngstown Warren Road. According to a police report, the car...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Car crashes, hits business sign in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio, (WKBN)- Officers responded to a car crash in Girard Tuesday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Trumbull Avenue near Summit Avenue. The driver went off the road and hit a sign for Altronic. Girard police said that the driver was not hurt but was cited for OVI,...
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Firefighters treated for heat exhaustion as they battle blaze in Hubbard

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion while battling a garage fire that spread to a home in Hubbard Township. Around 8:30 p.m. firefighters from the Joint Eagle Fire Department were called to an address o the 6800 block of Smith Street SE in Hubbard Township. As firefighters arrived, they...
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Crews working on water main break in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to fix a major water main break in Youngstown. The break happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of E. Midlothian Boulevard and Lemoyne Avenue. The break sent water rushing into the street. Crews had been working on paving the area at the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash

People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
STONEBORO, PA
WYTV.com

Man taken from Trumbull County Jail to hospital later dies

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Streetsboro man taken to Trumbull County Jail Saturday on a warrant out of Central District Court died at the hospital. Maj. Dan Mason with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said he was notified Tuesday morning that Colton McClure passed away. Mason said Dr....
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman

The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Seven fire departments from throughout Pennsylvania were called to a house fire in Ellwood City Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Firefighters said that at least two people made it out of the house safely. Crews...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Fox 19

Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Search and rescue crews pulled a body out of the Ohio River that was found underneath the Taylor Southgate Bridge. FOX19 NOW was at the scene as crews pulled the body from the water outside the BB Riverboat. Numerous Campbell and Boone County first responders were on...
CAMPBELL, OH
WFMJ.com

Birthday party brawl at Warren asst. prosecutor's home ends in charges

A weekend birthday party ends with a big brawl in the front yard of a Warren city assistant prosecutor. The son of Assistant City Prosecutor Nick Graham was among the individuals who called 911. Johnny Graham, 19, told a Trumbull County 911 dispatcher he needed help immediately at his family's home on Fairway Dr. NE. Saturday night.
WARREN, OH

